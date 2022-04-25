Nate Herbig signs RFA tender from Eagles

Eagles interior offensive lineman Nate Herbig is signing his restricted free agent tender today, per NFL insider Mike Garafolo.

The team tendered Herbig at the lowest RFA level shortly before NFL free agency began in March. He had the opportunity to sign an offer sheet with another team but, to no big surprise, one did not materialize.

And so Herbig instead decided to sign his RFA tender from the Eagles worth about $2.4 million. Barring a trade, this development means he’ll return to Philly for the 2022 season. It also means he’ll be an unrestricted free agent in 2023.

Herbig’s return is positive news for the sake of Philly’s offensive line depth. One can queston if it’s the most optimal use of team resources ... but that’s more of a minor quibble than it is an egregiously bad mistake (such as re-signing Fletcher Cox at $14 million or bringing Derek Barnett back, for example).

Here’s what we wrote about the Eagles’ decision to tender Herbig last month:

Herbig is a decent, experienced, versatile depth option to have around and, at just 23 years old, it’s possible he still offers untapped upside. Extending this RFA tender is hardly the worst thing they could do but it does put him as the 18th highest number on their 2022 salary cap. This when he’s not a starter and not even necessarily a top backup since Jack Driscoll might be ahead of him on the depth chart.

The Eagles might look to add even more interior offensive line talent through the 2022 NFL Draft. If they do, they’ll probably be open to moving Herbig for the right price should a team come calling later this offseason.