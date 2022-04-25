Eagles offseason workout program begins today

All eyes are understandably on the 2022 NFL Draft as this week kicks off. There’s much excitement to be had. The Philadelphia Eagles own 10 picks in total, including two first-round selections.

But while the NFL Draft is the obvious headliner, it should be noted that there’s another reason why this week is significant. And it’s because the Birds are now back at the NovaCare Complex for the beginning of their voluntary offseason workout program.

Whereas most other NFL teams have already begun their regiments, the Eagles opted for a later start. They’re also just one of two teams who decided not to hold a mandatory three-day minicamp.

Last week, Nick Sirianni talked about what went into the decision to scale back.

“Everything that we do is going to be thought out with the players’ health and safety in mind first. That was one thing we felt like we did a good job last year of staying healthy for different reasons and different thoughts and everybody’s voices going into it. I have to make the final decision, but we really felt like we benefited from some of those things that we did last year of the time length, of the things that we did. We felt like we were able to get what we needed to get done in those weeks that we had last year, and so we wanted to be able to — we know we were going to be in person more this time and we’re going to see them face-to-face more this time, but we just wanted to do what we felt was comfortable for the players’ safety and health, while also getting what we needed to get done. We feel like that’s where we are. We’re comfortable with that’s where we are, with the amount of time that we’re spending in this off-season.”

The Eagles beginning their offseason workout program today doesn’t mean they’ll immediately jump into practices. They’ll run through a strength and conditioning regiment in addition to other workout drills before reaching the OTA practice phase. On that note, here are the dates for that period:

OTA Offseason Workouts — May 31, June 2-3, June 6-8

It remains to be seen which practices will be open to media access. Bleeding Green Nation plans to have you covered on that front (in the form of practices notes and such) once we learn more.

Tying it back to the NFL Draft, it’ll be fun to get our first glimpses of the Eagles’ new players when those sessions roll around.

For now, the players currently on the roster will be working to prep for this year’s season. The team will break for about a month after OTAs to return for training camp in late July. And that’s where it truly all begins again.