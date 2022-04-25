Eagles News: Cam Jurgens will “not get past” Philadelphia’s second-round pick

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ...

2022 NFL Draft News and Rumors: Will the Green Bay Packers finally draft a wide receiver? - Pro Football Network

Cameron Jurgens of Nebraska is moving up boards more swiftly than any center in the draft, and he could end up in the early part of Round 2. Jurgens is bigger than Linderbaum and has better growth potential, along with arms that are two inches longer. He also comes with better positional versatility, as Jurgens can line up at guard and center while Linderbaum is viewed solely as a center. Jurgens is just as athletic as Linderbaum, timing 4.92 in the 40 at the Combine with an exceptional 10-yard split of 1.71. Linderbaum timed 4.98 and also had a 1.71 10-yard split during his pro day. The only testing event Linderbaum had a decided advantage in was the short shuttle, where he timed 4.39 to Jurgens’ 4.49, which are both terrific marks. I’ve always felt Jurgens on Day 2 is much better value than Linderbaum in the first round. So, where does the Nebraska junior end up? Sources say Jurgens does not get past the Philadelphia Eagles’ 51st pick at the latest. The Baltimore Ravens have shown a ton of interest in Jurgens, and their second-round pick — the 45th of the draft — makes a lot of sense.

NFL Mock Draft Simulation: Eagles pick polarizing prospects - BGN

Round One, Pick 15: Derek Stingley Junior, CB, LSU. Consensus is not quite clear on Derek Stingley at this point. Despite obvious talent, recency bias favors Ahmad Gardner for playing more games and putting up elite tape in 2021. Stingley is still the top cornerback in the class however, and could immediately catapult the Eagles secondary into being a top tier unit.

Eagles mailbag: Worth it to trade up for Kyle Hamilton? - NBCSP

To be clear, this would be a major departure from Eagles’ history. For all the annual talk about the first-round linebacker drought, the Eagles have never taken a safety in the first round. So this would buck a longstanding trend … but Hamilton is worth it. He’s the type of rangey, versatile safety who could completely change a defense. And if Jonathan Gannon really is intent on building his defensive scheme around his players, just get him the best player you can. If Hamilton lasts beyond the top 10, he’s the best player available. Some folks are going to be scared off by his 4.59 time in the 40 at the combine and his 4.70 time at his pro day. Understandable. Combine results matter. But Hamilton is 6-4, 220 and can move plenty fast. He’s just not equipped to run the 40. If you watched him at Notre Dame and you didn’t see any speed deficiencies. And any that might have been there, he makes up with incredible instincts and football smarts. He’s the type of player that will give offensive coordinators sleepless nights. The Eagles could use a player like that.

2022 NFL Draft prospect profile - Nakobe Dean, LB, Georgia - Big Blue View

Dean might be on the small side for some teams, and he probably shouldn’t be asked to take on offensive linemen on a regular basis. However, his instincts, explosiveness, and play strength allow him to play considerably bigger than he measures. He might not be a traditional “thumper”, but he is an impact player who can affect the game as a run defender, coverage player, and as a pass rusher. Dean is one of those rare linebackers who has true “sideline-to-sideline” range, and the ability to be a playmaker when he arrives. He can break up (or intercept) passes, blow up running plays, or put the quarterback on the ground. Dean is a very aggressive defender, and that can work against him at times. However, teams will want to be careful reining in that aggression. Dean’s willingness to commit fast and explode towards the ball is one of his greatest strengths, and he would be a less effective defender without that edge. That said, Dean should push for a starting job immediately upon entering the NFL. He might have to start out as a “WILL” linebacker, but his football IQ and instincts suggest that he can be developed as a “MIKE” linebacker and the leader of a defense.

2022 Cowboys Draft: Best and worst case scenarios for the Dallas Cowboys during the draft - Blogging The Boys

In thinking with that sort of logic, the Cowboys traded away Amari Cooper partly to alleviate cap space and because they felt like he was not worth the price tag that he was on, and did so because they clearly felt like they could land reinforcements in the draft. If there is a run on receivers, whether before they pick at 24 or between then at 56, that leaves them hanging at the altar then they are going to taste the bitterness of miscalculating the way so many uncontrollable factors could go. To make a longer story a little less long. the worst case scenario for the Cowboys this draft would be if it exposed their line of thinking as faulty all along which would make everything that led up to this point very frustrating.

Jack Coan is a Developmental QB the Commanders Should Target - Hogs Haven

The Commanders needs to continue adding quarterbacks to their personnel with the departure of Kyle Allen and Taylor Heinicke in the last year of his extension. Jack Coan is a quarterback Washington can bring in to develop behind Wentz into a serviceable backup. Coan’s upside to become a starter is dependent on his development of passing in a messy pocket and when the play goes off script. Washington had one of the better pass protecting offensive lines in the league last season and Scot Turner’s offense has plenty of vertical passing plays. Coan can provide the Commanders with a long-term backup option and possible spot starter if needed.

NFL Daily Kickoff, Monday- Deebo Samuel not backing down - The SB Nation NFL Show

In today’s episode, Deebo Samuel keeps telling the world he wants out of San Francisco, history for the NFL on Christmas, Tom Brady restructures his deal, and more!

...

Social Media Information:

BGN Facebook Page: Click here to like our page

BGN Twitter: Follow @BleedingGreen

BGN Instagram: Follow @BleedingGreenInsta

BGN Manager: Brandon Lee Gowton: Follow @BrandonGowton

BGN Radio Twitter: Follow @BGN_Radio

BGN Cameo: Click here for a personalized video message