NFL Mock Draft Simulation: Eagles pick polarizing prospects

The Eagles shook up the 2022 NFL Draft when they traded one of their three first rounders to New Orleans for a future first and a handful of other picks. The Eagles’ selections this year look a bit different now and that will mean a new approach. Note: This mock series is using the FanSpeak “On The Clock” simulator.

Round One, Pick 15: Derek Stingley Junior, CB, LSU

Consensus is not quite clear on Derek Stingley at this point. Despite obvious talent, recency bias favors Ahmad Gardner for playing more games and putting up elite tape in 2021. Stingley is still the top cornerback in the class however, and could immediately catapult the Eagles secondary into being a top tier unit.

Round One, Pick 18: Jordan Davis, DL, Georgia

Jordan Davis seems to still be outside a lot of top tens in predictive mock drafts. It might be the NFL is not sure about drafting a massive interior lineman with room to grow as a pass rusher. The NFL’s miscalculation would be the Eagles gain. Davis is a generational athlete at the position with massive upside to be a game changing player in Jonathan Gannon’s defense.

Round Two, Pick 19: Quay Walker, LB, Georgia

Quay Walker has a size/speed combination that the Eagles have not had at linebacker in a very long time. Walker would immediately be the best linebacker on the team.

Round Three, Pick 19: Calvin Austin III, WR, Memphis

It could be that the Eagles go wide receiver earlier than this, but in this simulation Calvin Austin III falling to round three would be a gift for Philly. Austin has gamebreaking speed and good ball skills, even for a smaller wide receiver. He would be an excellent weapon to stretch the offense and create room for Dallas Goedert and DeVonta Smith.

Round Three, Pick 37: Verone McKinley III, S, Oregon

The Eagles have yet to address their second safety spot. Though that may change before the draft, Verone McKinley III could still be a good mid round addition for the secondary. What McKinley lacks in size, he makes in instincts, playing speed and playmaking.

Round Four, Pick 19: Zamir White, RB, Georgia

The Eagles could do well to draft as many Bulldogs as possible in this draft. Zamir White has sky high potential with great size and explosive athleticism. If White can stay healthy in Philadelphia, he can be a difference maker sooner than later.

Round 5, Pick 11: Alec Lindstrom, C, Boston College

The Eagles address the need to deepen their interior line and potentially get a future Jason Kelce replacement. Alec Lindstrom is undersized, but a tough and athletic center who was a leader in the Boston College offense. Sound like anyone?

Round 5, Pick 19: Jeffrey Gunter, Edge, CCU

After a productive career at Coastal Carolina, Jeffrey Gunter posted an impressive combine and secured himself as a draftable edge player with upside to contribute in an NFL defense. After getting some solid play out of Tarron Jackson in 2021, the Eagles could go back to grab his old teammate to give them depth and youth along their defensive line.

Round 5, Pick 23: Matt Araiza, P, SDSU

Why not?

Round 7, Pick 16: Austin Allen, TE, Nebraska

The Eagles grabbing an athletic, pass-catching tight end this late in the draft would be good news for their offense.