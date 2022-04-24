Eagles News: Kadarius Toney trade?

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ...

Eagles mailbag: Trade possibilities, Kadarius Toney, favorite non-first-rounders, and more - PhillyVoice

As a rookie last year, Toney skipped OTAs. Which, I mean, really? According to Dan Duggan of The Athletic, it was because he hadn’t yet signed his rookie contract, even though rookies routinely participate in offseason activities sans contracts because they’re covered by rookie participation agreements. This year, he’s skipping them again, despite the team bringing in a new coaching staff. Toney is talented and he showed exciting flashes as a rookie, but I can’t imagine Nick Sirianni isn’t going to want that guy anywhere near his team. [BLG Note: Worth noting that Toney played under Eagles QB coach Brian Johnson at Florida when Johnson was the Gators’ offensive coordinator. But I don’t think the Eagles will be looking to add Toney to their locker room.]

What could Giants get in return for Kadarius Toney? - Big Blue View

I asked around once the report broke that the Giants might be trying to trade Toney, and there are only two comparable trades in recent memory anyone I asked could come up with. Quarterback Josh Rosen by the Arizona Cardinals and cornerback C.J. Henderson by the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Arizona Cardinals drafted Rosen 10th overall in 2018. They drafted Kyler Murray year later and dealt Rosen to the Miami Dolphins for a second-round pick (62nd) and fifth-round pick (153rd). Jacksonville drafted Henderson ninth overall in 2020. A year later, they sent Henderson and a 2022 fifth-round pick to the Carolina Panthers for linebacker Dan Arnold a 2022 third-round pick. Neither is a perfect comparison. Rosen being a quarterback had a somewhat different value. Henderson was simply a player the Jaguars, with Urban Meyer as head coach, did not really see as a fit on the field. What you do see in both instances, though, is asset depreciation. One former NFL executive I asked thought the Giants might be able to get a late-second or early-third round pick. Another analyst who has worked in the league suggested late-third for a team that really liked Toney a year ago, and thought the Giants might have to settle for as low as a fifth-round pick if they feel they simply need to move on from Toney.

Eagles reportedly hosted UConn defensive tackle on pre-draft visit - BGN

The Eagles hosted Connecticut defensive tackle Travis Jones on a top 30 pre-draft visit in Philadelphia, according to a report from Tony Pauline. Jones spent four years at UConn but did not play in 2020 due to COVID cancelling their season. He finished his college career with 134 total tackles (19 for loss) and 8.5 sacks. Jones has seemingly been a riser throughout the 2022 NFL Draft process. I’ve recently noticed a number of mock simulations that project him to be selected in the first round, typically in the 20s.

Roob’s observations: Why Roseman’s trade-up attempts could fail - NBCSP

1. I’d bet anything Howie Roseman would love to trade up a few spots from 15 and get out of 18, but it’s easier said than done, and I’m not sure he’ll be able to find trade partners. There’s a growing notion around the league that the real value in this draft is in the top 10 picks and then in the 2nd and 3rd round. If that is the case, then 15 and 18 are kind of no-man’s land. If you feel like you can land the same caliber player at the end of the first or into the second round as you can in the middle of the first, then you don’t want to pick at 18. You want to get out of there, be patient, add some picks and then get the players you want later. But the buzz around the draft is that it might be difficult or impossible to move into that top 10 or 12 because teams that are already in there know what the Eagles know and don’t want to give up those picks. Because they don’t like the middle of the first round either, and they want one of those handful of potentially elite players. And it might be tricky also to trade down from 18 because why would anybody give up late 1st-round value or Day 2 value for less value in the middle or end of the first round? If that all happens and the Eagles wind up picking at 15 and 18, they’ll still have a chance to get a couple good players. They just might not get the overall value out of this draft that they would if Howie can pull off some moves.

NFL Draft 2022: The 3 best (and worst) 1st-round scenarios for the Eagles - NJ.com

Two quarterbacks are taken ahead of them at 15. For the Eagles to have a better chance of getting one of the defensive linemen or defensive backs they covet, they will need quarterbacks to be taken early. The quarterback class is not as strong as it has been in the past few draft classes, but there are a couple of players who may garner the attention of a few teams. Liberty’s Malik Willis showed off his arm talent and began rising up the quarterback rankings. Pitt’s Kenny Pickett is regarded by many as the top quarterback in the class, but there are concerns about his arm strength. The teams to watch would be the Carolina Panthers, who have the sixth pick, and the Washington Commanders with the 11th pick. It is also possible that a team could put together a package and trade up to get one of the two. Two quarterbacks would push more players down the board, and the Eagles would certainly benefit from it.

‘Football is not just a male sport’: The Eagles’ high school girls flag football league is breaking down barriers - Inquirer

After Mariah Riddick speeds past three ensuing defenders, the junior quarterback for the St. Hubert Catholic High School for Girls flag football team zooms ahead, picks up nearly 20 yards, and pushes her team closer to the end zone. Before huddling to dial up the next play, Riddick is mobbed by a plethora of teammates on this recent Friday afternoon at a local field in North Philadelphia. Similar celebrations have occurred on local fields across the city over the past several weeks, as the Eagles recently launched a high school girls flag football league. This initiative has provided more opportunities in the sport for young women across the region, especially for Riddick and her teammates who attend an all-girls school. Riddick detailed the challenges she has faced growing up and playing a sport that has been widely viewed as male-dominant.“ Being a girl who loves and plays football at my age is hard when trying to prove yourself as a football player,” Riddick said. “Many boys doubt my true love for the sport and my ability to play. It was hard when boys wouldn’t let me play with them. I feel now as this league is growing more, more people are starting to see that girls have what it takes to play football — and be successful at it.

Patriots under Bill Belichick lead the league in draft trades, by far - PFT

As the draft approaches, there’s plenty of uncertainty. One thing is certain — Patriots coach Bill Belichick will make trades. Consider this amazing nugget from Mike Reiss of ESPN.com. Since 2000, Belichick’s first year as coach and de facto G.M., the Patriots have made 83 trades during the draft. That’s an average of 3.77 trades each year. The team with the second most trades in that same period is the Eagles, with 64.

2022 NFL trade rumors: It doesn’t sound like the Cowboys are in on the Deebo Samuel situation - Blogging The Boys

Time will tell whether or not Samuel is even traded at all this offseason or at any point in the future, but it doesn’t seem like the Cowboys are going to be serious partners to consider for the hypothetical. It never really made sense for Dallas given that in order to acquire Samuel they would have to give up resources and pay him a big-time contract. Stephen Jones didn’t cite those reasons exactly during his appearance on 105.3, but if you read between the lines it is pretty obvious that the Cowboys are out here.

Trent McDuffie would open up options in Washington’s secondary - Hogs Haven

If Washington decides to add to the defense at pick 11, or trades back a bit in the first round, McDuffie could easily be one of the best options on the table. While cornerback is not currently a dire need, additional, flexible depth at the position is always welcome. Additionally, Kendall Fuller’s current contract is structured such that it could potentially free up significant cap space in 2023 if the team decided to move on from him, if necessary. I, personally, would prefer adding a player like Jalen Pitre, with more back-end flexibility in the second round, but if Washington wants to roll the dice on a true, potential, lock-down corner, McDuffie could well be their best option at their position in the draft.

NFL will play two afternoon games and a prime-time contest on Christmas Day for 1st time - ESPN

The NFL will capitalize on Christmas Day falling on a Sunday. The league will have three games on Dec. 25 for the first time: two in the afternoon on CBS and Fox, followed by a prime-time contest on NBC. NFL vice president of broadcasting Mike North revealed the tripleheader on a podcast hosted by WGR radio host and Buffalo Bills sideline reporter Sal Capaccio. “Christmas, when it falls on an NFL game day, we’ve had a lot of success there, all due respect to our friends at the NBA. It is something that our friends are interested in,” North said. “If Christmas falls on a Sunday, it makes perfect sense.” It will be the third straight year the league has played on Christmas. Last year, Green Bay’s 24-22 victory over Cleveland averaged 28.6 million viewers on Fox, making it the third-most-watched game of the 2021 regular season. Indianapolis’ 22-16 win at Arizona averaged 12.6 million on NFL Network, the second-highest-viewed game in network history.

Ahmad ‘Sauce’ Gardner could be the highest drafted CB ever, and he’s worth it - SB Nation

It’s a mammoth achievement to be selected in the first round of the NFL Draft, an even bigger one to be taken in the Top 5, but when you’re on the precipice of being the highest selected player at your position ever, well that’s on a whole other level. Cincinnati’s Ahmad ‘Sauce’ Gardner finds himself in that spot. He’s being penciled in anywhere from the No. 2 overall pick to the Lions, to No. 5 to the Giants — with very few believing he’ll fall any further. He’ll be the highest selected corner ever, if that second overall pick holds, but even in the Top 5 he would find himself in very, very rare company. The weird part about evaluating cornerbacks is that when you watch them on film you almost never want to notice them. A great corner, a truly brilliant one, is measured in how little their name is called or how they just blend into the background. They’re the silent assassins of a defense, influencing a game from the shadows and only noticed in measure of how much someone else is struggling. To this end, Gardner is perfect.

NFL Reacts #37: AFC and NFC South draft breakdown and fantasy implications - The SB Nation NFL Show

Welcome to another edition of NFL Reacts! Stephen Serda and Justis Mosqueda are discussing the draft potential of every team in the AFC and NFC South. The Titans look to try and keep building off their success from a season ago–while the Colts are looking to make a play for the South. The Texans and Jags still have a long way to go to be competitive–and the same goes for the Panthers and Falcons in the NFCS. Tampa Bay looks to add depth with a roster that’s ready to win one more time for Brady–and the Saints need to be honest about their rebuild.

