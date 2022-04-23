Eagles reportedly hosted UConn defensive tackle on pre-draft visit

The Eagles hosted Connecticut defensive tackle Travis Jones on a top 30 pre-draft visit in Philadelphia, according to a report from Tony Pauline.

Jones spent four years at UConn but did not play in 2020 due to COVID cancelling their season. He finished his college career with 134 total tackles (19 for loss) and 8.5 sacks.

Jones has seemingly been a riser throughout the 2022 NFL Draft process. I’ve recently noticed a number of mock simulations that project him to be selected in the first round, typically in the 20s.

Perhaps Jones would be a trade back target for the Eagles. Getting him or Perrion Winfrey could be a nice consolation prize for the Birds if they’re unable to land Jordan Davis.

Defensive tackle is a sneaky need for Philly with Fletcher Cox and Javon Hargrave both currently set to be free agents after the 2022 season.

Scouting report via NFL.com:

Nose tackle with size and power that fuels his rumbling playing style. Jones lacks explosive get-off and hand twitch. He’s unlikely to be a quick-win defender, but the anchor and upper-body power are present for gap-control duties once he gets his footwork and hand usage schooled up. He was a standout on a bad defense and more than held his own against the toughest competition he faced. Jones has the demeanor, traits and overall ability to become a successful run-plugger and potential starter in a two-gapping scheme. NFL comparison: Johnathan Hankins

Highlights:

Spider graph via Mockdraftable:

