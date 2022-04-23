Eagles News: Sauce Gardner among potential trade up targets

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ...

NFL Draft 2022: Here are 5 players the Eagles could target if they decide to trade up - NJ.com

Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner, CB, Cincinnati. Gardner has risen steadily up the draft board and is now regarded as one of the top-two cornerback prospects in the draft. Over the next two weeks, you will likely hear the stat that he never gave up a touchdown during his college career, which is true. Gardner has good footwork and the speed needed to stick to a receiver in man coverage. Gardner also showed good instincts in the reading where the receiver would go, one of the main reasons why he finished with three interceptions and four pass deflections. After Steven Nelson signed with the Houston Texans and free-agent targets such as Stephon Gilmore and Patrick Peterson signed elsewhere, the Eagles need another top-tier cornerback. Gardner has been placed in mock drafts as high as fourth, heading to the Jets. To make the trade, both of their first-round picks may have to be included, along with other assets, making it a costly trade.

J.J. Arcega-Whiteside is reportedly changing positions - BGN

J.J. Arcega-Whiteside is a wide receiver no longer. The 2019 Eagles second-round pick is reporting to Philadelphia’s offseason workout program as a tight end, according to the Inquirer’s Jeff McLane. JJAW is said to have “added weight during winter training” so he’s somewhere up above where he was previously listed at 225 pounds. This news hardly comes as a total shock. No shortage of outside observers have wondered if JJAW might benefit from changing positions. That being said, one would be naive to think a simple switch is going to totally unlock JJAW’s potential. He was basically already contributing as a blocking tight end last year. For what he was relative to very low expectations, he was fine. He blocked well enough, he helped out on special teams, and he even made a nice (and much-needed) first down catch in the New Orleans Saints game.

Eye on the Enemy #91: Dalton Miller on what it would cost to trade for and sign Deebo Samuel - BGN Radio

John Stolnis talked with Dalton Miller from the Pro Football Network about what it would cost to trade for and sign Deebo Samuel, what the Eagles might do in next week’s draft, as well as the teams inside the NFC East and a couple NFL almost-dynasties that need a great draft to reach dynasty status.

Eagles mailbag: Why even bother moving JJAW to TE? - NBCSP

If one of a few targeted players falls into the Eagles’ range, I expect them to be aggressive, much like they were last year when they jumped up from 12 to 10 to land DeVonta Smith. With 10 total picks entering this draft, Roseman has the ammo to move up and down as he pleases. In a way, these two things sort of go together because the Eagles’ picks are so close at 15 and 18. If they don’t like the players in that range to stay there at 15, then theres’s a chance they don’t like those players enough to stay at 18. So the idea of sending away a third-round pick and then possibly recouping a third or, say, a fourth-rounder in a trade back, is very appealing. The Eagles would be listening to offers, especially if there’s a QB on the board at 18 and a team wants to jump in front of the Saints and Steelers (two QB hungry teams) then the Eagles would pick up the phone. But they’ll need the phone to ring.

NFL Draft: What Coaches Around the League Are Saying About the 2022 QB Class - SI

5. I’d still watch for teams to trade and move draft capital from 2022 to ’23 over the next week. And I think Eagles GM Howie Roseman showed some foresight in getting that kind of deal done early.

Report: Giants are trying to trade Kadarius Toney - Big Blue View

Toney, the Giants’ 2021 first-round pick, has drawn headlines by failing to report to any of the voluntary offseason workouts the past three weeks following an injury-plagued rookie season. No one on the team explicitly expressed displeasure with Toney’s absence, but they also did not provide a reason for it. Toney had a tumultuous rookie season. He skipped the voluntary workouts, missed most of training camp with a hamstring injury and COVID-19, missed more time with COVID-19 during the season, as well as assorted other injuries. Toney also had a couple of social media missteps.

SB Nation Community Mock Draft: Blogging The Boys picks Kenyon Green for Dallas Cowboys at 24 overall - Blogging The Boys

Kenyon Green is in fact regarded as the top guard in the class by some, but others feel that it is Boston College’s Zion Johnson. For what it’s worth Johnson was taken by the Arizona Cardinals and Revenge of the Birds just one pick ahead of us at number 23 overall. Given the fact that Johnson was gone it boiled down to Green or Arkansas wide receiver Treylon Burks (Ohio State’s Chris Olave went to the Philadelphia Eagles and Bleeding Green Nation at 18 overall if you are interested). While receiver is certainly a need for this team in this moment it does not trump guard and the drop-off there with someone picked in a later round is much less. Simply put, Kenyon Green made the most sense.

It’s not working: Commanders fans don’t believe in the direction of the team - Hogs Haven

Wentz was traded to the Indianapolis Colts last offseason, where he would be tutored by his former offensive coordinator, Frank Reich. That didn’t work out, however, and the wounds from his 2021 season are still fresh. The season ended with Colts owner Jim Irsay standing in front of his private jet shouting above the noise of the engines that (in effect) he would personally see to it that Wentz never played another down in a Colts uniform. Carson Wentz is the man that Ron Rivera and Dan Snyder have agreed should lead the Commanders in their inaugural season, setting the tone for the next century of Commanders football.

2022 NFL draft: Jeff Legwold ranks the top 100 prospects - ESPN

14. Jordan Davis, DT, Georgia, 6-6 3/8, 341 (4.78). Even the most-grizzled-40-doesn’t-matter personnel executive did a double take at Davis’ 4.78 sprint at the combine. The Outland Trophy winner will immediately have an impact against the run given his tendency to turn one-on-one blocks into confetti. He has a rare combination of size and speed.

2022 NFL Draft: All-Pros, Pro Bowlers and overachievers in this class - NFL.com

Red stars. 2) Wyoming LB Chad Muma. The Wyoming product is an athletic tackling machine with a versatile game that makes him a natural fit as a three-down linebacker. Muma’s potential to impact the game as a blitz specialist or cover linebacker could make him a standout performer from Day 1.

Making the case for drafting two quarterbacks - Canal Street Chronicles

Unconventional times call for unconventional strategies. The New Orleans Saints have been perennial winners for nearly the past two decades. In the past two seasons though, the Saints have lost a Hall of Fame quarterback and Hall of Fame head coach. With the 2022 NFL Draft nearing, the Saints own two selections in the top-20 picks. With so many questions lingering, having two first-round selections presents answers, even if rare and unconventional. When presented with the statistics for first-round quarterback success as well, maybe it is time to do something never seen in NFL Draft history. The Saints can potentially secure their future by using both first-round selections on the top two quarterbacks.

2022 NFL Draft Digital Row with Dane Brugler & Amy Trask - The SB Nation NFL Show

Rob “Stats” Guerrera sits down with two of the smartest people in the business to attack the draft from two different angles. First, The Athletic’s Dane Brugler breaks down this year’s class like no one else, and former Raiders CEO Amy Trask explains the business side of the big day. Dane Brugler: How much does where a player ends up determine how good his career becomes? (4:30). How big a gap is there between the best and worst teams at drafting players? (6:09). Could we really see no skill players taken in the top 10? (9:48). What will the Jaguars do at #1? (13:10). Who is the underrated player thats going to go in Round 1? (15:55). Who is the player that’s being called a first round pick that shouldn’t be? (17:02). Who is the day two or three player that’s going to be a star? (19:02) Amy Trask: What exactly is the “business side” of the draft? (20:43). What teams do off the field for rookies to help them succeed (24:21). A crazy idea for getting rid of the NFL Draft completely (27:07). What would happen if teams had to recruit rookies? (30:05)

