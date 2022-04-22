2022 NFL Mock Draft: Chiefs choose offensive lineman

Trevor Penning, OL, Northern Iowa

Today I have the pleasure of presenting a very fun prospect on behalf of the Kansas City Chiefs. Eagles fans have had the luxury of not needing to get familiarized with the top end OL talent in this draft, but Trevor Penning, the versatile Offensive Lineman from Northern Iowa, is a player that any informed draft watcher should definitely get acquainted with prior to the 2022 draft. Firstly, Penning occasionally gets mocked as high as the top 10. Secondly, he’s a very high level physical athlete, standing at 6’7” 325 lbs who tested extremely well at the combine. Lastly, he has an extremely nasty, mean attitude to go with his physical traits. Most notably, Penning watches Saw films to motivate himself before games, and has developed a reputation for triggering his opponents opposite him.

When it comes to draft range, Trevor Penning stands out as a steal, as he gets mocked most often around the mid teens, but as high as the top 10 to teams such as the Seahawks. The chances of Penning falling to pick 30 on draft night are slim, if mocks and evaluators are to be believed. He’s more likely to go into the top 15 than drop to pick 30.

The Chiefs have arguably more pressing positional needs coming into this draft, such as EDGE, Cornerback, Wide Receiver, and Defensive Tackle. EDGE was fittingly addressed at pick 29 in this draft with DE Boye Mafe, but it’s hard to identify any clear cut, top tier CB, WR, or DT prospects left that compete with the likes of Trevor Penning. The Chiefs do also have some holes on the Offensive Line, with a major injury to RT Lucas Niang threatening his availability for the start of the 2022 season. While OL may be a tier 2 need for the Chiefs, Trevor Penning looks to be the last remaining top tier prospect. He has the versatility to play either Tackle position and at Guard at a high level, and he’s arguably the best player left available. They also have two 2nd round picks, so filling their needs after this shouldn’t be a problem.

Penning has the upside to be a generational lineman, and will likely develop into an upgrade over most of the Chief’s current starters, either at Guard or Tackle. He showed positional versatility at Northern Iowa, playing multiple positions well. He played Left Tackle most often. Penning is sometimes compared to the likes of Taylor Lewan and Eric Fisher in terms of measurables and upside by evaluators. He’s a little stiff laterally on game film, and can be beat by speed rushers around the edge, but he showed incredible physical traits when tested at the combine. The potential and ability is there, they just need to be unlocked through technique and development. It’s not every day you have a prospect with these movement skills at Penning’s size.

Worst case scenario, Penning should become a top tier Guard for years in the NFL, as he has the power, attitude and balance to handle bull-rushers. Movement in the run game should be no issue for Penning, who ran an incredible 4.89 40-yard dash at the combine. That’s 98th percentile for NFL OLmen, and 99th percentile speed score (relative to his height and weight). During head to head prospect evaluations at the Senior Bowl and Combine, he antagonized multiple opponents, who Penning triggered by his dominant, play-to-the-whistle aggressiveness and style. Penning shows no hesitancy to use all of his power.

The Chief’s would be more than happy to select Penning at pick 30 to play either Tackle or Guard, and to be a dominant franchise player for years to come.

