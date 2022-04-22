2022 NFL Mock Draft: Chiefs choose edge rusher

Boye Mafe, DE, Minnesota

With the 29th pick in the 2022 NFL draft, the Kansas City Chiefs select Boye Mafe EDGE, University of Minnesota: This is a good pick for the Chiefs, who need to improve their pass rush; and Mafe is the man for the job.

He will fit beautifully into the Chief’s scheme. Mafe will work primarily as a weak-side run stopper closing from the back side with quickness and explosion. With some coaching and help from veteran players, Mafe’s best potential centers around getting to the quarterback. The Chiefs will be looking for double-digit sack production from this exceptional player.

Scouting report via NFL.com:

Mafe’s evaluation requires the evaluator to focus more closely on the flashes than just the play-to-play action. His combination of rare explosive measurables with average fundamentals could make for a perfect storm of rapid development once he gets focused skill work at the pro level. His footwork is average and he lacks desired instincts as a rusher, but pairing efficient hand work with twitchy upper-body power could turn him into a productive rush bully. He has the traits and toughness to develop into an above-average starter as a 4-3 base end.

Highlights:

Poll Do you approve of this pick?

No vote view results 72% Yes (35 votes)

27% No (13 votes) 48 votes total Vote Now

2022 BGN Mock Draft Order

1) Jaguars (HellBentOnHurts): DE Aidan Hutchinson

2) Lions (Friendly Neighborhood Philly Fan): DE Travon Walker

3) Texans (herbalonius): OT Evan Neal

4) Jets (RideHighTide): OT Ikem Ekwonu

5) Giants (Brendanekstrom): CB Ahmad Gardner

6) Panthers (Philliesandthebees): QB Kenny Pickett

7) Giants (Dr.MidnightGreen): DE Kayvon Thibodeaux

8) Falcons (Philly21): QB Malik Willis

9) Seahawks (chewy wellington) QB Matt Corral

10) Jets (tfrank9811): S Kyle Hamilton

11) Commanders (Negadelphia Norm): CB Derek Stingley Jr.

12) Vikings (Kephas): CB Trent McDuffie

13) Texans (Bdawk20rules): WR Drake London

14) Ravens (ablesser88): DT Jordan Davis

15) Eagles (Fly Like An Eagle): WR Chris Olave

16) Saints (20Safety_Hazard): OT Charles Cross

17) Chargers (LBCeaglesFan!): DT Devonte Wyatt

18) Eagles (Phoenix X Minimus): CB Andrew Booth Jr.

19) Saints (Georgia_eagle): WR Garrett Wilson

20) Steelers (EagleDomiNation) WR Jameson Williams

21) Patriots (Domonate): DE Jermaine Johnson

22) Packers (Leo Bedio): WR Treylon Burks

23) Cardinals (big DUB): DE George Karlaftis

24) Cowboys (joey2arms): S Jaquan Brisker

25) Bills (ItownBallers22): CB Kaiir Elam

26) Titans (BrianMcE03): OL Kenyon Green

27) Buccaneers (4133Dave): OL Zion Johnson

28) Packers (The Player Formerly Known as Mousecop): OT Bernhard Raimann

29) Chiefs (GreenGrampa): DE Boye Mafe

30) Chiefs (Legend of Nick Foles)

31) Bengals (Thedeuce9)

32) Lions (Dtechman44)

Poll Who should the Chiefs pick at No. 29? DE Boye Mafe

DE Arnold Ebiketie

DE David Ojabo

CB Kaiir Elam

WR Treylon Burks

WR Christian Watson

WR Jahan Dotson

LB Nakobe Dean

S Daxton Hill

S Jaquan Brisker

S Lewis Cine vote view results 5% DE Boye Mafe (2 votes)

0% DE Arnold Ebiketie (0 votes)

5% DE David Ojabo (2 votes)

2% CB Kaiir Elam (1 vote)

32% WR Treylon Burks (12 votes)

13% WR Christian Watson (5 votes)

18% WR Jahan Dotson (7 votes)

5% LB Nakobe Dean (2 votes)

10% S Daxton Hill (4 votes)

0% S Jaquan Brisker (0 votes)

5% S Lewis Cine (2 votes) 37 votes total Vote Now

