Eagles reportedly hosted Alabama linebacker on pre-draft visit

The Eagles hosted Alabama linebacker Christian Harris on a top 30 pre-draft visit in Philadelphia, according to a report from Jordan Schultz.

Harris is the second known LB prospect to pay a trip to the NovaCare Complex ahead of the 2022 NFL Draft. Understandably antsy Eagles fans who want to see the team finally address a big position of need on defense might be pleased by this news.

Harris, who turned 21 in January, could be a Day 2 target for the Birds. In three years with the Crimson Tide, he had 220 total tackles (26 for loss), 10 sacks, two forced fumbles, and one interception.

The Eagles’ current projected starting off-ball linebackers are T.J. Edwards and Kyzir White. Edwards has showed promise but he has some limitations and will be a free agent after this season. There is hope that White can be a long-term contributor but he only signed to a one-year deal.

Harris might fit in as a multi-year starter in Philly.

Scouting report via NFL.com:

Long, athletic inside linebacker whose strengths and weaknesses could make him a target for a move outside. Harris’ lack of desired recognition will result in missteps and mistakes that could prove much more costly on the NFL level. However, he could thrive as a chase-and-hit, weakside linebacker, where he can play faster. He can handle some coverage chores but it’s not his strong suit. Harris has the physical attributes and athletic ability to make plays as an eventual starter but he might lack three-down versatility. NFL Comparison: De’Vondre Campbell

Spider graph via Mockdraftable:

Highlights:

Complete list of known Philadelphia Eagles draft visits

Alabama LB Christian Harris

Penn State LB Brandon Smith

Penn State S Jaquan Brisker

Ohio State WR Chris Olave

Alabama WR Jameson Williams

Georgia WR George Pickens

Western Kentucky DE DeAngelo Malone

Penn State DE Arnold Ebiketie

Clemson CB Andrew Booth Jr.

Texas A&M OL Kenyon Green

Penn State DE Jesse Luketa

Ole Miss QB Matt Corral

Tulsa OL Tyler Smith

Oklahoma DT Perrion Winfrey

Oregon DE Kayvon Thibodeaux

Houston CB Marcus Jones

Cincinnati CB Ahmad ‘Sauce” Gardner

Georgia DT Jordan Davis

Georgia DT Devonte Wyatt