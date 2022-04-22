Eagles defensive end announces NFL retirement

Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Cameron Malveaux officially announced his retirement from the NFL on Thursday. He issued the following statement via his social media accounts:

For many years I have dedicated my life solely to the game of football. I am grateful for every single opportunity I was given from God to compete and make my childhood dreams come true. Through all of the many ups and downs football has changed my life for the better. After much time and consideration, I have decided it is time to step away from this game. As hard of a decision it was to make, I know it’s time to move on. I want to thank the many mentors that helped mold me into the football player I became, and the man that I am still becoming. I greatly appreciate the University of Houston for giving a two-star athlete from Beaumont, Texas every tool to become a professional athlete. I also want to thank the Philadelphia Eagles and every other organization that gave me an opportunity to best the best version of myself every day. To my teammates and coaches of all levels, you have all significantly impacted my life and will continue to do so. Lastly, I want to give a special thanks to my family, friends, and agent for your continued love and support during my process. With much appreciation, gratitude, and love, Cam

If you’re unsure exactly who Cameron Malveaux is, well, it’s hard to blame you too much. It’s hardly like he was a household name for the Birds. But he did play 81 snaps (including playoffs) for them last season after spending a good chunk of the season on the practice squad.

Malveaux wasn’t likely to make the 2022 roster but he would’ve been mildly interesting to monitor in training camp.

Here’s what we previously wrote about Malveaux in our roster outlook series:

REVIEW: The Eagles signed Malveaux to their practice squad in late September. They temporarily elevated him to their roster for four games, including the playoffs. Malveaux had a couple flashes but didn’t overly impress. He signed a reserve/futures contract with the Eagles after the season. OUTLOOK: Malveaux turns 28 in September so it’s hard to argue he offers a ton of upside. He’s a long shot to make the 2022 roster.

Best wishes to Malveaux in retirement.

Remaining edge rushers on Philly’s roster: Brandon Graham, Haason Reddick, Josh Sweat, Derek Barnett, Tarron Jackson, and Matt Leo. The team is bound to add more players to this position through the 2022 NFL Draft.