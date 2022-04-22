Eagles News: ESPN proposes Philadelphia trade down scenario from No. 18

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ...

NFL mock draft 2022 with all trades: Bill Barnwell proposes deals for all 32 picks, with swaps for Kyler Murray, DK Metcalf, Jimmy Garoppolo - ESPN

18. Philadelphia Eagles (via NO). Eagles get: 1-29, 2-62. Chiefs get: 1-18. While the Eagles have been linked to wide receivers and could certainly take another wideout to support Jalen Hurts, I can’t imagine them using another high pick on a receiver. They used a second-round pick in 2019 on JJ Arcega-Whiteside and back-to-back first-rounders on Jalen Reagor and DeVonta Smith. You could argue they haven’t exactly finished the job given the struggles of Arcega-Whiteside and Reagor, but Philadelphia should probably use its first-rounders to address other positions. Just as the Packers need to consider trading up to get one of the best wideouts in this class, the Chiefs might very well be in the same situation after trading Tyreek Hill. Patrick Mahomes can still count on throwing to Travis Kelce, JuJu Smith-Schuster and Marquez Valdes-Scantling, but Kelce is 32, Smith-Schuster is on a one-year deal and Valdes-Scantling has never been a primary receiver. Would the Chiefs get ahead of the competition for a target such as Chris Olave here?

Should the Eagles draft Jameson Williams? - BGN

A few years ago, Jameson Williams was a curiosity. He was buried on Ohio State’s wide receiver depth chart behind a deep corps that featured Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson. He has some interesting Philadelphia ties, too. He’s being compared by some draft experts to former Roman Catholic star Will Fuller, and left Ohio State to transfer to Alabama, after St. Joseph Prep star Marvin Harrison Jr. committed to the Buckeyes and quickly rose up the depth chart, causing Williams to fear he would have less playing time. Williams blossomed at Alabama. The Crimson Tide coaching staff certainly saw something in the 6’1½”, 179-pound receiver that the Ohio State staff did not. Last season, Williams caught 79 passes for 1,572 yards and tied for third in the nation with 15 receiving touchdowns in 15 starts. He was named a first-team AP All-American, first-team All-SEC and Co-SEC Special Teams Player of the Year. When it looked like he was a definite first-round pick, Williams suffered a torn ACL in his left knee after hauling in a 40-yard reception from Bryce Young in the 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship on January 10, 2022.

Above the Nest with Raichele #49: Symone Stanley & Briana Berry on Deebo Samuel, expectations for Jalen Hurts and draft needs - BGN Radio

Raichele Privette is joined by special guests Symone Stanley and Briana Berry to share their thoughts on Deebo Samuel coming to Philly, how Howie Roseman can get it right with this year’s draft and whether or not this is a make-it or break-it season for Jalen Hurts.

2022 NFL Draft non-Eagles rooting guide - PhillyVoice

The Eagles own the Saints’ first-round pick in 2023, so the worse New Orleans is in 2022, the better it is for the Eagles. #Analysis. The Eagles’ perceived reasoning for trading one of their first-round picks this year essentially for a 3 this year, a 1 next year, and a 2 in 2024 was pretty straightforward. They now have legitimate ammo to try to land an elite quarterback prospect next year, if need be. The Saints’ plan is harder to see. Are they trying to parlay those picks into a quarterback, or do they really think that they’re just a couple players away from contention. If it’s the latter, they could be in the market for a left tackle and/or a wide receiver. While a rookie LT and a new WR probably isn’t enough to make them a Super Bowl contender, it would still probably make them somewhat better in 2022, which, for the Eagles’ purposes, isn’t ideal. If the Saints draft a quarterback from this class, he wouldn’t necessarily be an immediate upgrade on Jameis Winston. In other words, from the Eagles’ perspective, the Saints would be another ideal landing spot for a quarterback.

The Corner Question - Iggles Blitz

The Eagles will almost certainly add a TE in the draft or as a priority free agent. One player I like to go later in the draft is Jake Ferguson from Wisconsin. There is nothing special about Ferguson, but he’s solid all around. Ferguson is 6-5, 250. He can catch, run and block. He has good RAC ability. Ferguson should go in the fourth or fifth round. The Eagles like Jack Stoll, but he didn’t show much as a receiver last year. Stoll caught 61 passes in his college career so he’s never been overly productive. Ferguson caught 145 passes in his career at Wisconsin and then looked good at the Senior Bowl. He could be a good backup TE.

Deebo Samuel requests trade: 10 potential landing spots for San Francisco 49ers’ star wide receiver - NFL.com

Never count out Howie Roseman. Never. The wheeling-and-dealing GM hasn’t met a trade he hasn’t considered. Even after dealing one first-round pick earlier this month, the Eagles have draft capital to spare — two first-rounders and five picks in the top 101. Samuel and DeVonta Smith would be a dynamic 1-2 punch, providing Jalen Hurts with a duo that can shine in the RPO game. The presence of Deebo would also add another element to the ground-first approach Philly intends to deploy. While the Eagles aren’t flush with cap space, they have enough to pay Samuel without jeopardizing their future. Instead of taking a swing at another young wideout with a high draft pick, Roseman could buy an already-proven commodity to upgrade the offense around Hurts — or whoever will be the QB down the road.

The Eight Best Landing Spots for Deebo Samuel - The Ringer

The Eagles have shown a willingness to invest in their receiving corps through the years, selecting J.J. Arcega-Whiteside, Jalen Reagor, and DeVonta Smith in successive drafts. But Philadelphia is still missing something within its receiving ranks, and Samuel could help the unit take the next step along with providing a strong complement to Smith. The Eagles have already loaded up on premium picks in next year’s draft, so perhaps they consider giving up one of their two first-rounders from this year to acquire Samuel. It would be the biggest show of faith in quarterback Jalen Hurts yet and would give the third-year passer a true opportunity to prove he can be the franchise’s long-term QB.

Should the Eagles pursue Deebo Samuel? Some thoughts - NBCSP

For many years in the NFL, receiver was considered a position that wouldn’t have an immediate impact on the field. That has changed over the last decade, perhaps as a result of college programs going to more pro-style offenses. Of the 25 rookie receivers all-time to go over 1,000 yards, 10 of them have been in the last decade. Of those 10, eight were 1st-round picks, one was a 2nd and one was a 3rd. Just last season, Ja’Marr Chase and Jaylen Waddle were 1st-round rookie receivers to go over 1,000 yards. So those guys are out there. Whether or not you trust the Eagles to find them is another story. And the debate on Samuel really comes down to this: Is it worth it to give up a ton of resources to get a proven star or are the Eagles better off using those resources in other ways? Samuel is a special player, but it seems more likely the Eagles opt for choice No. 2.

DeSean Jackson considering retirement but would return for a “great quarterback” - PFT

“I’m not really sure if I’m going to play next year or not,” Jackson told Ashley Nicole Moss on Laces Out. “I know I announced it and said I was going to play, but it’s just really, where I am at this point in my life, it’s got to be the right fit. To play 14 years in the NFL, going to Philly, going to Washington, Tampa, going back to Philly and then playing for the Rams and then playing for the Raiders, it’s got to fit right for me. But my career has been one hell of a ride.” One thing would entice Jackson to return. “If the right situation calls, a great quarterback — not just a good quarterback,” Jackson said. He named the Chiefs, Browns, Broncos and Packers.

2022 Cowboys Draft: Eagles, Giants, and Commanders fans all agree on how Dallas can improve their team - Blogging The Boys

While there are things throughout every draft that shock us in some way, shape, form, or fashion, it seems safe to say that it is impossible for the Dallas Cowboys to go all of next week without drafting an offensive lineman and namely a new starter at left guard. Obviously the Cowboys could address this need, their most glaring need at the moment, in the first round if the board presents itself in that way. Boston College’s Zion Johnson and Texas A&M’s Kenyon Green are names we have been talking about for a long time now. They are bonafide Day 1 starters on this team which is what nobody in the division wants to see. In a wild world someone like Mississippi State tackle Charles Cross would be there and the Cowboys could go in that direction. The overall point is that every team is frightened at the thought of Dallas going back to their bread and butter so to speak.

Are top “contested catch” numbers in college a red flag? - Hogs Haven

But what about in college, where the talent disparities between stars and the future accountants and lawyers covering them can be far greater, and where a “contested catch” may be more an indication of inadequate separation (or a poor quarterback) than it is of high end WR performance? I thought I’d take a look back over the past several years of WRs entering the NFL - with a focus on those with the most impressive “contested catch” numbers - to see how that has tended to translate at a much higher level of competition. [...] Top WR Seasons by % of Receptions coming on Contested Catches (minus screens)+Power 5 only, min. 800 receiving yards to qualify, 2017-2021: 1 N’Keal Harry - 2018. 2 JJ Arcega-Whiteside - 2018. 3 Jalen Reagor - 2018. 4 DRAKE LONDON - 2021. 5 Denzel Mims - 2019.

Daniel Jeremiah: Giants “could have their choice” of offensive tackles - Big Blue View

The New York Giants “could have their choice” of the top three offensive tackles at no. 5 in the 2022 NFL Draft, if things play out the way NFL Network draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah thinks they might. Jeremiah held a pre-draft conference call with media on Thursday, and answered several Giants-related questions. The offensive line, of course, was at the forefront of the list. “If you’re looking at their history (GM Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll) in terms of what they could do, doesn’t necessarily point to them being locked in on an offensive lineman,” Jeremiah said. “Now, if you look at the needs of the roster, I think they need to get better there, and I think it could marry up with where they’re picking with the fifth pick.” In his own pre-draft press conference this week, Schoen said he wants to make picks where need and value “mirror each other.” Jeremiah has top three tackles ranked in this order: Ikem Ekwonu, NC State. Evan Neal, Alabama. Charles Cross, Mississippi State.

The 6 best quarterbacks in the 2022 NFL Draft, ranked - SB Nation

There’s been so much angst and hang-wringing over Kenny Pickett lately, and a lot of it is unfair. This whole discussion about his hand size didn’t even need to happen, because on film I’m just not seeing much special about him as a quarterback. At least not special enough to believe he’ll be a high-level NFL starter. Player comparisons tend to sell Pickett as a Derek Carr-type, but I’m not sure I quite see that either. Carr had better zip on his passes, especially in shorter routes, which translated better to the NFL. As it stands I think Pickett is a middling QB prospect, who would probably be a second rounder in any other draft. The big issue I have is that Pickett doesn’t seem to make many anticipatory throws, especially on deep routes. Too often he’s sitting and waiting for the receiver to get a step on the break, rather than starting his throw while the receiver is about to cut. This made for eye-popping numbers while at Pitt, and the illusion of mistake-free football, but he won’t get those windows nearly as often in the NFL.

The Look Ahead #86: Deebo Samuel situation + Who is having the worst offseason? - The SB Nation NFL Show

Rob “Stats” Guerrera and RJ Ochoa break down what is happening with Deebo Samuel, and pick the five teams having the worst offseason in the NFL. What’s happening with the 49ers and Deebo Samuel (7:12). Why Deebo is a better pure WR than people think (10:57). Is a Deebo for AJ Brown trade realistic? (19:15). This has been an awful offseason for the 49ers (23:50). The Cowboys have gotten worse this year (32:43). The Colts got worse at QB, according to RJ (36:08). The Cardinals offseason has also been terrible (39:11). What are the Bears doing? (42:36).

...

Social Media Information:

BGN Facebook Page: Click here to like our page

BGN Twitter: Follow @BleedingGreen

BGN Instagram: Follow @BleedingGreenInsta

BGN Manager: Brandon Lee Gowton: Follow @BrandonGowton

BGN Radio Twitter: Follow @BGN_Radio

BGN Cameo: Click here for a personalized video message