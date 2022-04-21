2022 NFL Mock Draft: Buccaneers boost offensive line

Zion Johnson, OL, Boston College
I know nothing excites a fanbase more than a versatile Interior Offensive Lineman, so I aim to please here! Zion Johnson, a 3 year starter at Boston College (transfer from Davidson) will immediately plug in to the starting LG spot for the Bucs.
Zion Johnson is a 2 time captain who plays with a high football IQ. He is a power blocker that brings brute force to the point of attack. He plays with great leverage, and has a heavy anchor making him a strong pass blocker. Although Zion is relatively limited athletically, he can occasionally offset that with his ability to take good cut-off angles at the second level. He also does a nice job of efficiently getting to his second blocks in the run game. With that, he still may struggle from time to time on stretch plays, and others that require him to operate in space. For Tampa Bay though, the priority is protecting Tom Brady, and a player like Zion Johnson can certainly help there.
This is an excellent pick for a Buccaneers team that needed just one finishing touch on the offensive side of the ball. Tampa Bay is strong at the skill positions with Evans, Gage, Godwin, and Fournette . They’re obviously extremely strong at QB as well, and now with Zion Johnson in the fold, they have an offensive line that is solid from left to right.
Tom Brady playing behind an offensive line of Smith, Zion Johnson, Jensen, Mason and Wirfs is a scary sight to behold. We’re talking about the best Quarterback ever, throwing behind one of the best pass blocking units in the NFL. That seems like a recipe for success to me.
2022 BGN Mock Draft Order
1) Jaguars (HellBentOnHurts): DE Aidan Hutchinson
2) Lions (Friendly Neighborhood Philly Fan): DE Travon Walker
3) Texans (herbalonius): OT Evan Neal
4) Jets (RideHighTide): OT Ikem Ekwonu
5) Giants (Brendanekstrom): CB Ahmad Gardner
6) Panthers (Philliesandthebees): QB Kenny Pickett
7) Giants (Dr.MidnightGreen): DE Kayvon Thibodeaux
8) Falcons (Philly21): QB Malik Willis
9) Seahawks (chewy wellington) QB Matt Corral
10) Jets (tfrank9811): S Kyle Hamilton
11) Commanders (Negadelphia Norm): CB Derek Stingley Jr.
12) Vikings (Kephas): CB Trent McDuffie
13) Texans (Bdawk20rules): WR Drake London
14) Ravens (ablesser88): DT Jordan Davis
15) Eagles (Fly Like An Eagle): WR Chris Olave
16) Saints (20Safety_Hazard): OT Charles Cross
17) Chargers (LBCeaglesFan!): DT Devonte Wyatt
18) Eagles (Phoenix X Minimus): CB Andrew Booth Jr.
19) Saints (Georgia_eagle): WR Garrett Wilson
20) Steelers (EagleDomiNation) WR Jameson Williams
21) Patriots (Domonate): DE Jermaine Johnson
22) Packers (Leo Bedio): WR Treylon Burks
23) Cardinals (big DUB): DE George Karlaftis
24) Cowboys (joey2arms): S Jaquan Brisker
25) Bills (ItownBallers22): CB Kaiir Elam
26) Titans (BrianMcE03): OL Kenyon Green
27) Buccaneers (4133Dave): OL Zion Johnson
28) Packers (The Player Formerly Known as Mousecop)
29) Chiefs (GreenGrampa)
30) Chiefs (Legend of Nick Foles)
31) Bengals (Thedeuce9)
32) Lions (Dtechman44)
1) Jaguars: DE Aidan Hutchinson
2) Lions: DE Kayvon Thibodeaux
3) Texans: OT Evan Neal
4) Jets: OT Ikem Ekwonu
5) Giants: OT Charles Cross
6) Panthers: QB Malik Willis
7) Giants: CB Ahmad Gardner
8) Falcons: QB Kenny Pickett
9) Seahawks: S Kyle Hamilton
10) Jets: DE Travon Walker
11) Commanders: CB Derek Stingley Jr.
12) Vikings: CB Trent McDuffie
13) Texans: DE Jermaine Johnson
14) Ravens: DT Jordan Davis
15) Eagles: WR Jameson Williams
16) Saints: OT Trevor Penning
17) Chargers: DT Devonte Wyatt
18) Eagles: LB Devin Lloyd
19) Saints: WR Garrett Wilson
20) Steelers: QB Matt Corral
21) Patriots: WR Chris Olave
22) Packers: WR Drake London
23) Cardinals: DE George Karlaftis
24) Cowboys: C Tyler Linderbaum
25) Bills: CB Andrew Booth Jr.
26) Titans: OL Kenyon Green
27) Buccaneers:
