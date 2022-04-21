2022 NFL Mock Draft: Buccaneers boost offensive line

Zion Johnson, OL, Boston College

I know nothing excites a fanbase more than a versatile Interior Offensive Lineman, so I aim to please here! Zion Johnson, a 3 year starter at Boston College (transfer from Davidson) will immediately plug in to the starting LG spot for the Bucs.

Zion Johnson is a 2 time captain who plays with a high football IQ. He is a power blocker that brings brute force to the point of attack. He plays with great leverage, and has a heavy anchor making him a strong pass blocker. Although Zion is relatively limited athletically, he can occasionally offset that with his ability to take good cut-off angles at the second level. He also does a nice job of efficiently getting to his second blocks in the run game. With that, he still may struggle from time to time on stretch plays, and others that require him to operate in space. For Tampa Bay though, the priority is protecting Tom Brady, and a player like Zion Johnson can certainly help there.

This is an excellent pick for a Buccaneers team that needed just one finishing touch on the offensive side of the ball. Tampa Bay is strong at the skill positions with Evans, Gage, Godwin, and Fournette . They’re obviously extremely strong at QB as well, and now with Zion Johnson in the fold, they have an offensive line that is solid from left to right.

Tom Brady playing behind an offensive line of Smith, Zion Johnson, Jensen, Mason and Wirfs is a scary sight to behold. We’re talking about the best Quarterback ever, throwing behind one of the best pass blocking units in the NFL. That seems like a recipe for success to me.

2022 BGN Mock Draft Order

1) Jaguars (HellBentOnHurts): DE Aidan Hutchinson

2) Lions (Friendly Neighborhood Philly Fan): DE Travon Walker

3) Texans (herbalonius): OT Evan Neal

4) Jets (RideHighTide): OT Ikem Ekwonu

5) Giants (Brendanekstrom): CB Ahmad Gardner

6) Panthers (Philliesandthebees): QB Kenny Pickett

7) Giants (Dr.MidnightGreen): DE Kayvon Thibodeaux

8) Falcons (Philly21): QB Malik Willis

9) Seahawks (chewy wellington) QB Matt Corral

10) Jets (tfrank9811): S Kyle Hamilton

11) Commanders (Negadelphia Norm): CB Derek Stingley Jr.

12) Vikings (Kephas): CB Trent McDuffie

13) Texans (Bdawk20rules): WR Drake London

14) Ravens (ablesser88): DT Jordan Davis

15) Eagles (Fly Like An Eagle): WR Chris Olave

16) Saints (20Safety_Hazard): OT Charles Cross

17) Chargers (LBCeaglesFan!): DT Devonte Wyatt

18) Eagles (Phoenix X Minimus): CB Andrew Booth Jr.

19) Saints (Georgia_eagle): WR Garrett Wilson

20) Steelers (EagleDomiNation) WR Jameson Williams

21) Patriots (Domonate): DE Jermaine Johnson

22) Packers (Leo Bedio): WR Treylon Burks

23) Cardinals (big DUB): DE George Karlaftis

24) Cowboys (joey2arms): S Jaquan Brisker

25) Bills (ItownBallers22): CB Kaiir Elam

26) Titans (BrianMcE03): OL Kenyon Green

27) Buccaneers (4133Dave): OL Zion Johnson

28) Packers (The Player Formerly Known as Mousecop)

29) Chiefs (GreenGrampa)

30) Chiefs (Legend of Nick Foles)

31) Bengals (Thedeuce9)

32) Lions (Dtechman44)

