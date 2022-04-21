Ranking the top 50 players in the 2022 NFL Draft

We are ONE WEEK OUT from the 2022 NFL Draft. Rumors are flying around and players’ stocks are as erratic as ever. This year’s class is a unique one compared to the last few drafts and my top 50 players paint a good picture of what makes it so different.
- Kayvon Thibodeaux, Edge, Oregon
- Kyle Hamilton, Safety, Notre Dame
- Derek Stingley Junior, Cornerback, LSU
- Jordan Davis, Defensive Lineman, Georgia
- Aidan Hutchinson, Edge, Michigan
- Evan Neal, Offensive Tackle, Alabama
- Ikem Ekwonu, Offensive Tackle, NC State
- Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner, Cornerback, Cincinnati
- George Karlaftis, Edge, Purdue
- Tyler Linderbaum, Center, Iowa
- Travon Walker, Edge/Defensive Lineman, Georgia
- Charles Cross, Offensive Tackle, Mississippi State
- Nakobe Dean, Linebacker, Georgia
- Lewis Cine, Safety, Georgia
- Chris Olave, Wide Receiver, Ohio State
- Kaiir Elam, Cornerback, Florida
- Kenyon Green, Guard, Texas A&M
- Drake London, Wide Receiver, USC
- Treylon Burks, Wide Receiver, Arkansas
- Devin Lloyd, Linebacker, Utah
- Andrew Booth Junior, Cornerback, Clemson
- Jermaine Johnson, Edge, FSU
- Jaquan Brisker, Safety, Penn State
- Devonte Wyatt, Defensive Lineman, Georgia
- Logan Hall, Defensive Lineman, Houston
- David Ojabo, Edge, Michigan
- Garrett Wilson, Wide Receiver, Ohio State
- Malik Willis, Quarterback, Liberty
- Jameson Williams, Wide Receiver, Alabama
- Christian Harris, Linebacker, Alabama
- Darrian Kinnard, Offensive Lineman, Kentucky
- Zion Johnson, Offensive Lineman, Boston College
- David Bell, Wide Receiver, Purdue
- Kenneth Walker III, Running Back, Michigan State
- Jahan Dotson, Wide Receiver, Penn State
- George Pickens, Wide Receiver, Georgia
- Chad Muma, Linebacker, Wyoming
- Trent McDuffie, Cornerback, Washington
- Daxton Hill, Safety, Michigan
- Breece Hall, Running Back, Iowa State
- Matt Corral, Quarterback, Ole Miss
- Roger McCreary, Cornerback, Auburn
- Isaiah Likely, Tight End, CCU
- Desmond Ridder, Quarterback, Cincinnati
- Darrian Beavers, Linebacker, Cincinnati
- Drake Jackson, Edge, USC
- Bernhard Raiman, Offensive Tackle, CMU
- Kenny Pickett, Quarterback, Pitt
- Troy Andersen, Linebacker, Montana State
- Jalen Pitre, Safety, Baylor
Observations
- The quarterback class has been the most talked about feature of this 2022 group. In year’s before, the drafts had surefire top guys whereas this class has a lot less star power. Based on upside, Malik Willis is the only quarterback I would take with a first round pick. Guys like Matt Corral, Desmond Ridder, and Kenny Pickett have likable traits and fall into that second tier together. They are not first round-types.
- There are seven offensive linemen ranked in the top 32 players: This is a meat and potatoes class where teams looking to stock up in the trenches will enjoy the top end of this class and the depth.
- There are 10 defensive line/edge prospects ranked in the top 50. That does not even capture the total depth of the class. Teams looking to get younger up front on defense will love what this class has to offer.
- The top of the class skews defensive with 27 defenders being ranked in the top 50.
- Players I see as Slam Dunk, Blue Chip prospects are Kayvon Thibodeaux, Kyle Hamilton, Derek Stingley and Jordan Davis. All defenders.
