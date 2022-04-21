 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Ranking the top 50 players in the 2022 NFL Draft

By Ben Natan
Texas A&amp;M v Georgia Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

We are ONE WEEK OUT from the 2022 NFL Draft. Rumors are flying around and players’ stocks are as erratic as ever. This year’s class is a unique one compared to the last few drafts and my top 50 players paint a good picture of what makes it so different.

  1. Kayvon Thibodeaux, Edge, Oregon
  2. Kyle Hamilton, Safety, Notre Dame
  3. Derek Stingley Junior, Cornerback, LSU
  4. Jordan Davis, Defensive Lineman, Georgia
  5. Aidan Hutchinson, Edge, Michigan
  6. Evan Neal, Offensive Tackle, Alabama
  7. Ikem Ekwonu, Offensive Tackle, NC State
  8. Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner, Cornerback, Cincinnati
  9. George Karlaftis, Edge, Purdue
  10. Tyler Linderbaum, Center, Iowa
  11. Travon Walker, Edge/Defensive Lineman, Georgia
  12. Charles Cross, Offensive Tackle, Mississippi State
  13. Nakobe Dean, Linebacker, Georgia
  14. Lewis Cine, Safety, Georgia
  15. Chris Olave, Wide Receiver, Ohio State
  16. Kaiir Elam, Cornerback, Florida
  17. Kenyon Green, Guard, Texas A&M
  18. Drake London, Wide Receiver, USC
  19. Treylon Burks, Wide Receiver, Arkansas
  20. Devin Lloyd, Linebacker, Utah
  21. Andrew Booth Junior, Cornerback, Clemson
  22. Jermaine Johnson, Edge, FSU
  23. Jaquan Brisker, Safety, Penn State
  24. Devonte Wyatt, Defensive Lineman, Georgia
  25. Logan Hall, Defensive Lineman, Houston
  26. David Ojabo, Edge, Michigan
  27. Garrett Wilson, Wide Receiver, Ohio State
  28. Malik Willis, Quarterback, Liberty
  29. Jameson Williams, Wide Receiver, Alabama
  30. Christian Harris, Linebacker, Alabama
  31. Darrian Kinnard, Offensive Lineman, Kentucky
  32. Zion Johnson, Offensive Lineman, Boston College
  33. David Bell, Wide Receiver, Purdue
  34. Kenneth Walker III, Running Back, Michigan State
  35. Jahan Dotson, Wide Receiver, Penn State
  36. George Pickens, Wide Receiver, Georgia
  37. Chad Muma, Linebacker, Wyoming
  38. Trent McDuffie, Cornerback, Washington
  39. Daxton Hill, Safety, Michigan
  40. Breece Hall, Running Back, Iowa State
  41. Matt Corral, Quarterback, Ole Miss
  42. Roger McCreary, Cornerback, Auburn
  43. Isaiah Likely, Tight End, CCU
  44. Desmond Ridder, Quarterback, Cincinnati
  45. Darrian Beavers, Linebacker, Cincinnati
  46. Drake Jackson, Edge, USC
  47. Bernhard Raiman, Offensive Tackle, CMU
  48. Kenny Pickett, Quarterback, Pitt
  49. Troy Andersen, Linebacker, Montana State
  50. Jalen Pitre, Safety, Baylor

Observations

  • The quarterback class has been the most talked about feature of this 2022 group. In year’s before, the drafts had surefire top guys whereas this class has a lot less star power. Based on upside, Malik Willis is the only quarterback I would take with a first round pick. Guys like Matt Corral, Desmond Ridder, and Kenny Pickett have likable traits and fall into that second tier together. They are not first round-types.
  • There are seven offensive linemen ranked in the top 32 players: This is a meat and potatoes class where teams looking to stock up in the trenches will enjoy the top end of this class and the depth.
  • There are 10 defensive line/edge prospects ranked in the top 50. That does not even capture the total depth of the class. Teams looking to get younger up front on defense will love what this class has to offer.
  • The top of the class skews defensive with 27 defenders being ranked in the top 50.
  • Players I see as Slam Dunk, Blue Chip prospects are Kayvon Thibodeaux, Kyle Hamilton, Derek Stingley and Jordan Davis. All defenders.

