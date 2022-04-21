Eagles News: Deebo Samuel trade proposal

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ...

Deebo Samuel trade simulation: Five different offers for the 49ers to consider - The Athletic

What can you offer in a trade? No. 18 and the first of two third-round picks (No. 84) in 2022, and a 2024 third-round pick to round things out. The Eagles checked in on Allen Robinson and Christian Kirk in free agency and were involved in trade discussions for Calvin Ridley this offseason, so we know they’d like to upgrade their wide receiver room. Nick Sirianni would also like to add more of a YAC dynamic to the offense, so it’s safe to say they’ll be interested in Samuel to some degree. Good thing they have stuff to offer. The Eagles have two picks in the first round this year (Nos. 15 and 18) and five picks in the top 101 to go along with two first-round picks in 2023 and two second-round picks in 2024, so they could present the 49ers with a choose-your-own-adventure combination of offers. I think their preference would be to frontload the picks to maintain next offseason’s flexibility, especially since landing Samuel might have a positive impact on their ability to lure a veteran quarterback to Philadelphia.

How much is too much for the Eagles to trade for Deebo Samuel? - BGN

One would think Howie Roseman would find a way to make a contract work for a big time player like Samuel, who is just 26 years old, no matter what the situation is. But given the potential need for a franchise QB at some point in the next couple years, can they afford to pour that much cap space into a wide receiver? None of this even takes into account the needs the team faces on defense and other positions. Miles Sanders is on the final year of his deal, the cornerbacks are aging, and the team still needs a viable safety, middle linebacker and help along the defensive front. If Roseman were to give up two or more first round draft picks for a player like Samuel, or even one for a wideout like D.K. Metcalf or any other wideout that may pop up on the trade market, does it shortchange their ability to improve defensively too greatly?

At the Podium: Howie Roseman and Nick Sirianni pre-draft talk - BGN Radio

Eagles GM Howie Roseman and head coach Nick Sirianni talk with the Philly media about the Saints trade, past mistakes, confidence in the safety position and the scouting process.

Jets Re-Sign Vinny Curry - Gang Green Nation

Regardless of how Curry’s comeback with the Jets plays out, it is good to know he has completely recovered from his blood disorder and is well enough to compete for a spot in the NFL. Anything beyond that will be a bonus for both Curry and the Jets.

Could the Jets Draft Yet Another Lineman in the First Round? - SI

Joe, my radar is certainly up for Arizona to take a receiver at 23, and maybe even trade up to get one. I do think if Alabama’s Jameson Williams were to drop there (and I don’t think he will), the Cardinals wouldn’t stay on the clock for very long. Maybe they’ll even move up to get him—I’ve heard what I’ve heard on their interest, but there’s easy logic here too, and that’s that DeAndre Hopkins generally needs a burner alongside him (that’s why Houston drafted Will Fuller in ’16, and why Andy Isabella has gotten so many chances in Arizona). So yeah, I think Arizona’s in the market, and my guess would be they’ll be looking for guys who can run. You’d think that’d make Ohio State’s Chris Olave, and maybe Western Michigan’s Skyy Moore and Memphis’s Calvin Austin people of interest to them. And sure, if that doesn’t work out, they could go out on the trade market, even if it’s for a reclamation project like Jalen Reagor should the Eagles take a receiver in the first round for the third straight year.

2022 NFL Draft rankings: Cornerbacks - NBC Sports Edge

3) Derek Stingley Jr. Look, I get it. Stingley is a stud athlete in an ideal physical package. He ran a 4.37 forty with a 38.5” vertical and 10’2” broad jump at his pro day workout. He had highly-impressive tape as a true freshman in 2019 after signing as a ballyhooed recruit. He has NFL bloodlines, the grandson of Darryl Stingley. Everything above is descriptive of a top-10 or top-15 talent. It’s the rest of it that makes Stingley too risky to place a premium investment in. Stingley’s only good season in college was over two years ago as a true freshman. That season, he played on one of the greatest teams in college football history.

Bucky Brooks’ top five 2022 NFL Draft prospects by position 3.0: QBs Malik Willis, Desmond Ridder rise - NFL.com

The top of the draft board at receiver is starting to resemble an ice cream shop, with so many blue-chip prospects sorted and stacked by different flavors. Whether a team is searching for a big-bodied pass-catcher with dynamic red-zone skills or a shifty route runner with big-play ability, the 2022 class has it all. London is a former hooper with outstanding size, length and leaping ability. As a super-sized pass-catcher (6-foot-4, 219 pounds), he expands the strike zone for the quarterback and could be a dominant red-zone threat from Day 1. Williams suffered an ACL tear in the College Football Playoff National Championship, but his talent keeps him in the conversation as one of the top prospects at the position. His comment at Alabama’s pro day that he’s “ahead of schedule” in his recovery is encouraging; if he checks out medically, Williams could shoot to the top of the charts as the premier playmaker in the class. Wilson is a polished playmaker with A+ route-running ability and ball skills. The Ohio State product could thrive as a WR1 or WR2 in an offense that emphasizes skilled route runners on the perimeter. Olave is a scoring machine with the speed and explosiveness to win on deep routes from an outside alignment. As a crafty vertical route runner, he would be a perfect fit as a WR2 in an offense that loves to push the ball down the field. Dotson is a catch-and-run specialist with outstanding speed, quickness and burst. The Penn State standout is a scheme-friendly playmaker capable of filling a variety of roles as an inside-outside threat.

The 2022 NFL draft’s best at everything: Most accurate, top route runner, best cover corner and more - ESPN

Most powerful receiver: Treylon Burks, WR, Arkansas. A powerful mover at 6-foot-3 and 225 pounds, Burks is sudden with the play speed to be schemed as a motion/movement player on manufactured touches, including screens, fly sweeps and backfield carries. And I believe he has the skills to develop into a three-level target with pro coaching. Burks can be deployed from multiple alignments and has the versatility to create schematic advantages for playcallers.

Cowboys trade rumors: 49ers Deebo Samuel with social media interest in Cowboys - Blogging The Boys

In the immediate aftermath of the trade rumor, NFL Network reported that the New York Jets (who missed out on Tyreek Hill), Detroit Lions, Green Bay Packers, and Kansas City Chiefs were among the interested parties in Samuel. They also reported that part of why Samuel wants out of San Francisco is an issue with how he is utilized there. While all of these reports were flying around, Deebo Samuel seemingly took issues into his own hands the way that he does on the actual football field. He liked a tweet from a user that suggested he would look good with a star on his helmet that included a photoshopped image of Samuel in a Cowboys uniform.

Joe Schoen won’t close door on James Bradberry staying with Giants - Big Blue View

The widespread belief is that James Bradberry has played his last snap for the New York Giants. In desperate need of salary cap relief, the Giants likely have little choice but to trade the talented veteran cornerback and take the $12.136 million in salary cap relief that could provide. GM Joe Schoen, though, said Wednesday that there are “contingency plans” that could keep Bradberry with the team. “I like the kid. I like the skillset. It’s just the situation we’re in from a financial standpoint. It is what it is. But, there are ways we can still make it work and James can be here,” Schoen said.

Garrett Wilson can be the perfect complement to Terry McLaurin - Hogs Haven

It’s no secret that the Commanders need more weapons on offense. This team needs to set up off-season acquisition Carson Wentz with the best chance to succeed. To do that, he needs another top target. Getting a guy like Garrett Wilson would help this offense take a huge step. He has WR1 potential. He would instantly take some pressure off of stud WR Terry McLaurin. Wilson’s presence would allow McLaurin a chance to take his game to another level since he would face less double teams and rolled coverages. Wilson brings versatility, he can play all three WR spots. Thus allowing offensive coordinator Scott Turner to put him where ever he sees fit. It would also free up Curtis Samuel to play in the slot, outside, or in the backfield. Wilson can run routes and excel at all three levels. He can score from anywhere on the field because of his play speed and he is an absolute menace after the catch. He looks to score every time the ball is in his hands. He is a fierce competitor and talent that would make an instant impact in Washington from day one.

4 teams that should trade for Deebo Samuel - SB Nation

The most vital part of the San Francisco’s 2021 offense now wants out. On Wednesday it was reported that wide receiver Deebo Samuel, who finished last season with over 1,700 total yards and 14 touchdowns, has asked the 49ers for a trade. Samuel joins Davante Adams and Tyreek Hill among the top-tier receivers who are looking for ways out from their team. Adams ended up in Las Vegas, Hill with the Dolphins — and now with the draft looming and teams piecing together their rosters it’s unclear who could pull the trigger on a deal, and who has the funds to even land Samuel, then sign him to an extension. There are a couple of obvious names that come to mind. Cleveland would love a top-tier receiver to pair with Deshaun Watson, but no longer have the assets to make a deal after their mammoth trade. Similarly one has to imagine that Mike McDaniel and the Dolphins would be all-in, but they’ve already invested a ton into their trade for Hill. The 49ers aren’t in a rush to make the deal, but should they decide to go for it, here are the teams I think have the space, and the need to pull the trigger on a Deebo Samuel trade.

NFL University #37: Deebo Samuel requests a trade, improving in the draft, and NFL Draft little birdies - The SB Nation NFL Show

Welcome back to another edition of NFL University! Stephen Serda, Kyle Posey, and Justis Mosqueda discuss 49ers superstar wide receiver Deebo Samuel requesting a trade just 8 days away from the NFL Draft. The Browns still have no idea what to do with Baker Mayfield, and Ben McAdoo thinks Sam Darnold still has some mage. With 7 NFL teams that have multiple first-round picks, we take a look at which teams have the best chance of significantly improving next week. We finish things up with all the ‘little birdies’ Justis Mosqueda has been hearing with just over a week to go until the NFL Draft.

Embiid silences nasty crowd — and perhaps Nick Nurse — with clutch three in OT to give Sixers 3-0 series lead - Liberty Ballers

[BLG Note: JOEL EMBIID IS THE MVP.]

Hall of Fame coach Jay Wright retires, Kyle Neptune to be successor at Villanova - VU Hoops

Villanova confirmed that both Jay Wright has retired and that former assistant Kyle Neptune will be his successor, after multiple reports and rumors surfaced on Wednesday night. [BLG Note: The best head coach in Philly sports is walking away.]

