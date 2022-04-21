2022 NFL Mock Draft: Titans take tackle/guard

Kenyon Green, OL, Texas A&M

The 2021-22 Titans had their best regular season since 2008 going 12-5 and earning the #1 seed in the AFC. After losing some key contributors from the previous season they were able to withstand losing Bud Dupree, Julio Jones, AJ Brown, Caleb Farley, Taylor Lewan and of course Derrick Henry for large portions of the year. Even after losing Henry, the Titans finished as a top 5 rushing attack. Playing Joe Burrow and the Bengals in the divisional round, the Titans D-line dominated, posting 9 sacks. Unfortunately they could not overcome poor 3rd down offense and 3 killer Ryan Tannehill interceptions.

Taking a look at their roster, GM Jon Robinson and Coach of the Year Mike Vrabel have done a good job, never finishing below 9-7 under Vrabel’s tenure. In round 1 the Titans recently have taken gambles on prospects with questions but huge potential upside (Jeffrey Simmons, Caleb Farley, Isaiah Wilson). The Titans should probably begin looking at options to move on from Ryan Tannehill (who is a good not great QB), but with his contract and this year’s lackluster QB class he is guaranteed at least one more year. On defense they re-signed edge rusher Harold Landry to a 5 year deal which was a good move as he was their best pass rusher. Combined with last year’s free agent signing of Bud Dupree (who should be better with an offseason not focused on injury recovery) and the emerging Jeffrey Simmons, the Titans defensive line is in a good place. Cornerback could be an area they look to upgrade as well. I do think the Titans could upgrade their passing attack opposite AJ Brown. Even after the trade for Robert Woods and signing Austin Hooper. This isn’t an especially strong TE class and I think they could find good value on day 2 with a WR, maybe a Skyy Moore or Christian Watson. Outside of WR, the Titans need to figure out the offensive line. RT has been a revolving door since Jack Conklin left. Last year’s 2nd round pick, Dillon Radunz, could project to the outside but some think he might be better off inside at guard. Whichever position Radunz doesn’t end up in should be addressed early.

Kenyon Green is my top ranked interior offensive lineman. At 6’4” 320 pounds, Green is a sturdy option who played all 5 positions up front during his career with the Aggies. He has the strength, awareness and physical traits necessary to immediately step into an NFL role. He was a 3 year player who started and played in all 35 games of his career. Green is built like a classic guard. He has a good combination of height and weight with long arms. He played everywhere for the Aggies but I think his best fit at the next level will be on the inside at guard.

In pass protection, Green plays with balance, shows good core strength and can handle bull rushers. His mirror and slide quickness is just average, but he’s light on his feet, plays under control and does a good job of passing off defenders before seeking more contact. As a run blocker, he takes good angles and has impressive initial jolt when first making contact. He’s very effective at pulling and is able to turn defenders in the run game. Green has shown the ability to quickly get to the 2nd level and get his hands on LBs. He can work on getting his hands more inside as that would allow his strength to really show. He shows very good awareness picking up stunts, twists and delayed blitzers. Kenyon Green is a plug and play starting guard, and who should very quickly develop into an upper echelon guard in the NFL.

2022 BGN Mock Draft Order

1) Jaguars (HellBentOnHurts): DE Aidan Hutchinson

2) Lions (Friendly Neighborhood Philly Fan): DE Travon Walker

3) Texans (herbalonius): OT Evan Neal

4) Jets (RideHighTide): OT Ikem Ekwonu

5) Giants (Brendanekstrom): CB Ahmad Gardner

6) Panthers (Philliesandthebees): QB Kenny Pickett

7) Giants (Dr.MidnightGreen): DE Kayvon Thibodeaux

8) Falcons (Philly21): QB Malik Willis

9) Seahawks (chewy wellington) QB Matt Corral

10) Jets (tfrank9811): S Kyle Hamilton

11) Commanders (Negadelphia Norm): CB Derek Stingley Jr.

12) Vikings (Kephas): CB Trent McDuffie

13) Texans (Bdawk20rules): WR Drake London

14) Ravens (ablesser88): DT Jordan Davis

15) Eagles (Fly Like An Eagle): WR Chris Olave

16) Saints (20Safety_Hazard): OT Charles Cross

17) Chargers (LBCeaglesFan!): DT Devonte Wyatt

18) Eagles (Phoenix X Minimus): CB Andrew Booth Jr.

19) Saints (Georgia_eagle): WR Garrett Wilson

20) Steelers (EagleDomiNation) WR Jameson Williams

21) Patriots (Domonate): DE Jermaine Johnson

22) Packers (Leo Bedio): WR Treylon Burks

23) Cardinals (big DUB): DE George Karlaftis

24) Cowboys (joey2arms): S Jaquan Brisker

25) Bills (ItownBallers22): CB Kaiir Elam

26) Titans (BrianMcE03): OL Kenyon Green

27) Buccaneers (4133Dave)

28) Packers (The Player Formerly Known as Mousecop)

29) Chiefs (GreenGrampa)

30) Chiefs (Legend of Nick Foles)

31) Bengals (Thedeuce9)

32) Lions (Dtechman44)

1) Jaguars: DE Aidan Hutchinson

2) Lions: DE Kayvon Thibodeaux

3) Texans: OT Evan Neal

4) Jets: OT Ikem Ekwonu

5) Giants: OT Charles Cross

6) Panthers: QB Malik Willis

7) Giants: CB Ahmad Gardner

8) Falcons: QB Kenny Pickett

9) Seahawks: S Kyle Hamilton

10) Jets: DE Travon Walker

11) Commanders: CB Derek Stingley Jr.

12) Vikings: CB Trent McDuffie

13) Texans: DE Jermaine Johnson

14) Ravens: DT Jordan Davis

15) Eagles: WR Jameson Williams

16) Saints: OT Trevor Penning

17) Chargers: DT Devonte Wyatt

18) Eagles: LB Devin Lloyd

19) Saints: WR Garrett Wilson

20) Steelers: QB Matt Corral

21) Patriots: WR Chris Olave

22) Packers: WR Drake London

23) Cardinals: DE George Karlaftis

24) Cowboys: C Tyler Linderbaum

25) Bills: CB Andrew Booth Jr.

26) Titans: