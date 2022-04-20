Eagles News: Philadelphia is an “ideal fit” for Drake London

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ...

2022 NFL Draft: Best scheme fits for Drake London, Jameson Williams and other Day 1 WRs - The Athletic

London plays with toughness throughout his game. There are even times when USC would use him as a de facto lead blocker on run concepts. This type of versatility only adds to London’s value at the next level, where blocking from the wide receiver position unlocks the running game and entire offenses. That toughness shows up when he has the ball in his hands, too. London has zero qualms about lowering his shoulder and attempting to run defenders over. Ideal fits: Jets at No. 10, Eagles at No. 15 or No. 18. Any team needing a ball winner with inside and outside versatility but not desperate for speed at receiver.

Bleeding Green Nation upgrades Eagles DL with Jordan Davis at No. 15 - BGN

Why wouldn’t you want to take a chance on a 6’6”, 341-pound defender with these kind of athletic tools? Especially when one considers Davis only started playing football in his sophomore year of high school and just turned 22 in January. There’s reason to believe he hasn’t yet reached his ceiling. Davis is obviously more than just a workout warrior. He was a dominant interior presence for the national champs. That much might not be reflected in the stat sheet with just two sacks in 14 games. And just seven sacks in 41 total games at Georgia. But his impact obviously goes beyond the box score given the extra attention that he commands; he can’t regularly be single-blocked. One must also consider that Kirby Smart’s scheme hasn’t exactly produced prospects with big-time sack numbers (see: Devonte Wyatt with five in four years, Travon Walker with 9.5 in three years).

NFC East Mixtape Vol.53: How each team could draft very well - BGN Radio

It’s a special occasion! Brandon Lee Gowton and RJ Ochoa are joined by Ed Valentine and Bryan Stabbe to share their thoughts on what each team in the division could do to make the other teams nervous or upset.

An early look at the quarterback class in the 2023 NFL Draft - PhillyVoice

When the Philadelphia Eagles traded one of their three first-round picks for future draft ammo, notably an extra first-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, they probably revealed that they didn’t think much of the 2022 quarterback class. If Jalen Hurts doesn’t make a substantial leap in 2022, the Eagles will very likely be a player in the 2023 quarterback draft class, which is expected to be deeper and more talented. “If you don’t have conviction on one of these quarterbacks [in the 2022 draft], I think you put up the banner for sale and you try to do what it seemed like Howie Roseman did, where he traded back and picked up an additional first-round pick in 2023,” former NFL general manager Mark Dominik said in a conference call for Sirius XM radio. “He did that last year in case Jalen Hurts wasn’t what he wanted, and he did it again, so now if he needs to get a quarterback he has the ammunition to go get one.”

How the Eagles would make history with another 1st-round wide receiver - NBCSP

Everything points to the Eagles cranking it up and doing it again. How can they not? If they do take a receiver in the first round, they would become only the second team in NFL history to draft one three straight years, and if they take one in the first or second round, they’d be only the fourth team ever to take a receiver in the first or second round in four straight years. [...] If you need a wide receiver, you can’t bypass a potentially elite one who’s available just because of previous misses. The Eagles have to keep trying. And they have to stop missing.

Man vs. machine: Predicting the Eagles’ first-round NFL draft picks at 15 and 18 - ESPN

McManus: Jordan Davis, DT, Georgia. Davis is most likely to go 14th overall to the Baltimore Ravens, according to the predictor. If he’s available at 15, he makes a ton of sense for the Eagles. We know they build their teams from the inside out. They value players who can collapse the pocket and generate pressure on the quarterback up the gut. And the man who has been doing that for them for the past decade, Fletcher Cox, could very well be on his way out after this season. The 6-foot-6, 341-pound Davis anchored an elite Georgia defense and posted eye-popping numbers at the combine that included a 4.78-second 40-yard dash. He not only has a chance to be one of the best players in this draft, but he would fill a specific role in this hybrid scheme. Gannon wants a block-eating, O-line demolishing nose tackle who will make life easier for the rest of the unit. Davis is fully capable of that and has the physical tools to blossom into a menacing pass-rusher.

Which veteran free agents might be on the Commanders’ post-draft radar? - Hogs Haven

Tyrann Mathieu, Safety. Mathieu wanted to return to the Chiefs but wasn’t offered a contract. Based on comments he’s made recently, I think he may be willing to sign a 3-year contract worth about $30m, which wouldn’t leave a ton of room for cap structuring. Since joining Kansas City in 2019, he has played over 600 snaps in deep, box and slot alignments, and he rarely comes off the field, averaging over 1,000 snaps per regular season since 2017.

Stephen Jones said Dorance Armstrong is ‘right there’ from a production standpoint with Randy Gregory - Blogging The Boys

This is, to be frank, absurd. In absolutely no way are Gregory and Armstrong ‘right there’ with one another, all due respect to the latter. How can we confidently proclaim that this is true? I don’t know, maybe because the Cowboys themselves were an eleventh-hour moment away from giving Gregory a contract worth $14M per year? If Dorance Armstrong were really this player who was so close to Gregory in terms of production, then why did the Cowboys even go down the path towards bringing Gregory back at all? They are contradicting themselves in the name of glossing up their offseason moves.

Kadarius Toney, James Bradberry missing from Giants’ voluntary workouts — report - Big Blue View

Bradberry’s absence should not be looked at as surprising or unexpected. The veteran cornerback has been the subject of trade rumors and due to the team’s salary cap situation it remains unlikely that Bradberry will be part of the Giants’ roster during the 2022 season. It would be surprising if Bradberry did anything with the Giants that is not considered mandatory. Toney is another matter. After a less than inspiring 2021 rookie season that saw him play in only 10 games and miss a ton of practice time due to COVID-19 and assorted injuries, as well as skipping some of last year’s voluntary work, the 2022 season is an important one for last year’s 20th overall pick.

2022 NFL Draft: Which prospect might not be a first-round pick, but SHOULD be? - NFL.com

Marc Ross: I’ve been saying for months now that Skyy Moore is my favorite player in this year’s draft. While other big-school wideouts are locks to go in Round 1 — guys like Jameson Williams, Drake London, Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave — Moore was an under-the-radar prospect at the start of the pre-draft process. He can match any of those aforementioned guys in terms of pure production, playmaking, football intelligence and skills. The versatile receiver has the talent and confidence to be a winning starter no matter where he is drafted.

Will Desmond Ridder Go in the First Round? - Football Outsiders

Jameson Williams: The conversation around Jameson Williams’ draft stock would be a lot more simple if he hadn’t torn his ACL while playing in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game against Georgia. He would likely be the WR1 instead of the WR3 (who sustained a less gruesome injury earlier in the college season) if that injury had never occurred. I believe this rise up the Grinding The Mocks rankings is in some part due to the “Christian Kirk” effect—basically, the inflated values of wide receivers, both in the outlandish contract Kirk signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars and also in the high trade value that elite players at the position such as Tyreek Hill and Davante Adams commanded this offseason. Combine that with the impact of rising stars such as Justin Jefferson and Ja’Marr Chase and it makes sense that NFL teams might be reassessing the value of drafting wide receivers higher, especially ones with the skills that Williams has. To think, to get playing time, Williams had to leave Ohio State, where he was behind current WR1 Garrett Wilson, WR4 Chris Olave, and likely future WR1 Jaxon Smith-Njigba. It doesn’t hurt that Williams himself has said that he is ahead of schedule on his rehabilitation from ACL surgery.

Steelers claim wide receiver Miles Boykin off waivers - Behind The Steel Curtain

[BLG Note: The Eagles did not put a claim in on Boykin. If they did, he would have went to them right ahead of Pittsburgh’s spot.]

Off Day Debrief #85: The Ringer’s Benjamin Solak on the 2022 NFL Draft - The SB Nation NFL Show

Rob “Stats” Guerrera and Brandon Lee Gowton welcome The Ringer’s Benjamin Solak to break down the 2022 NFL Draft class. Could we really see no skill players in the top ten? (1:52). What should the Eagles do with their first round picks? (6:27). Do the Jags know what they want to do at #1? (9:36). Who is the most overrated first round prospect? (11:06). Who is the most underrated first round prospect? (13:05). What is the best player/team fit in this draft? (15:17). Could Keenan Allen get traded? (17:07). Who is an undervalued player that will go on day two and day three? (21:11). Who is the player from the 2021 draft class that will make the biggest jump in year two? (23:27). Why things aren’t looking good for Justin Fields in 2022 (25:05).

