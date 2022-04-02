Eagles News: “Not unrealistic to think Kayvon Thibodeaux could be on the board” at No. 15

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ...

NFL draft 2022 buzz notebook, rumors and running back fits: Updates on Kayvon Thibodeaux, Evan Neal, Kyle Hamilton, Breece Hall - ESPN+

Of course, the above concerns could be for naught, as it takes only one team to love a prospect. The Lions or Texans could take Thibodeaux at No. 2 or 3, but the word from sources in the league is that Thibodeaux is expected to be drafted outside the top five picks and could even be selected outside the top 10. Looking at the draft order, if the Seahawks (No. 9) and Jets (No. 10) don’t select Thibodeaux, he could slide further, as Washington, Minnesota, Houston and Baltimore are not expected to select pass-rushers at picks Nos. 11-14. A lot can change once the draft starts and panic sets in, but one month out it’s not unrealistic to think Thibodeaux could be on the board for the Eagles at No. 15. [BLG Note: ESPN notes Thibodeaux could drop due to concerns related to his production, interviews, and injury.]

NFL draft: Which sliding prospects should Eagles target? Which ones should they pass on? - Inquirer

Thibodeaux has an impressive highlight reel, but there are valid concerns about his consistency and his effort if he doesn’t win his matchup early. Even though he’s got the tools to be a dominant edge rusher, he never really became that at Oregon. As a result, Georgia edge rusher Travon Walker has leapfrogged Thibodeaux in most mock drafts, a steep falloff for a player who was once projected as the No. 1 overall pick.It’s difficult to know whether any team should dispel the personality and effort concerns with Thibodeaux without having time to get to know him. If the Eagles are confident the concerns are misguided, he’s far too talented to pass on with the 15th pick. If they’re unsure, it’s a big risk to take.

NFL Mock Draft Simulation: 10 picks for the Eagles - BGN

For my money, Chris Olave is the best receiver in the class and exactly the type of player the Eagles need in their offense. Chris Olave’s speed and route running savvy would give the Eagles a dangerous deep threat to open up the field for DeVonta Smith and Dallas Goedert.

Eye on the Enemy #89: Most surprising things to happen this off-season with Gary Myers - BGN Radio

John Stolnis talked with NFL writer Gary Myers about what he thought were the craziest and most surprising things to happen this off-season. Also, John gave his Top 10 offseason moves around the NFL, ranked where Malcolm Jenkins belongs among all-time Eagles free agent signings, and where the Eagles’ schedule ranks in terms of difficulty next year.

Eagles free agency grades roundup - PhillyVoice

Oh my God I’m going to develop a brain aneurism with all this “they cut and re-signed Fletcher Cox” praise. He’s 31, he’s clearly in decline, he’s coming off the worst season of his career in 2021 after a down season in 2020, he doesn’t like the scheme, and they paid him $14 million. They took a huge penalty to get rid of one terrible contract of his and then just gave him a new terrible contract. There’s nothing wrong with letting guys walk instead of overpaying them.

Ex-Eagles scout, draft analyst, predicts what team could do with 3 first-round picks - NJ.com

Appearing on NBC Sports Philadelphia’s “Takeoff with John Clark” podcast, NFL Network draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah says he highly doubts that the Eagles will use all three selections. In fact, Jeremiah, who was an ex-scout for the Eagles, thinks the Eagles will be very active on draft night. “No chance. Zero chance. I would say I’d be shocked, but that doesn’t even come close to describing how surprised I would be,” Jeremiah told Clark about using all three selections. “We’ve kind of said, ‘Okay, what do they trade back once?’ I wouldn’t be surprised if they trade back with a couple of these picks. I don’t anticipate they will stay there. I would imagine they’re also going to try and get some assets in next year’s draft.” Jeremiah said the extra assets would act as insurance if quarterback Jalen Hurts did not progress and play well enough to warrant being the starter beyond the 2022 season, saying they could use the picks to trade for a veteran quarterback or move up in the 2023 draft to take one.

Sunday: Meet Connor Barwin, Brent Celek and raise money for the Eagles Autism Challenge - PE.com

April is Autism Awareness Month and even though the next Eagles game isn’t until later this year, it’s going to be a festive, tailgate-like atmosphere in West Chester, Pennsylvania, this Sunday. Patrick Dolan, the Eagles’ Vice President of Football Technology, and his Team Dolan are hosting a fundraiser at the Barnaby’s in West Chester this Sunday from 2-6 PM with proceeds raised going to the Eagles Autism Challenge. Eagles Legends Connor Barwin and Brent Celek, SWOOP, and the Eagles Cheerleaders will be on hand. Tickets are $50 and there will be one-of-a-kind autographed items available to win in a raffle. “Everybody wants to do their part to try to help raise money for the Eagles Autism Challenge,” Dolan said. “The goal is to raise money and have a good time.”

Breaking down some hypothetical Cowboys trades during the 2022 NFL Draft - Blogging The Boys

Eagles Receive: No. 24 overall, No. 88 overall, 2023 third-round pick. Cowboys Receive: OT Trevor Penning, Northern Iowa (No. 16 overall), 2023 fifth-round pick. While it may not seem like an immediate need this season, offensive tackle is certainly something the Cowboys are going to have to worry about in the near future. After releasing La’el Collins, the Cowboys are set to have Tyron Smith on the left side and Terence Steele on the right side this season. The 31-year-old veteran Smith once again battled nagging injuries last season, limiting him to playing in just 11 games. Smith has not played a full schedule since 2015, and odds are he’ll never do so again in his career. On the other side, Terence Steele did play much better last season than he did in his rookie year. His trajectory is trending upwards, but he still did struggle at times in 2021, allowing three or more pressures five times. If the Cowboys were to make this move with the Eagles and trade up for Northern Iowa tackle Trevor Penning, he likely would be their long-term replacement for Smith at left tackle. Penning could slide in and start at LG this season, and move in to supplant Smith at LT whenever his time in Dallas comes to an end.

Has Washington Gotten Better or Worse This Offseason? - Hogs Haven

WR - This remains a top team need, and there are two main reasons for that. First, a Terry McLaurin extension should be on the horizon. Anticipating Terry will get at least $20M/AAY, and Curtis Samuel being signed through the 2023 season with an average of $11.5M/AAY, it makes sense to find a legitimate 1b or number 2 wideout to pair opposite McLaurin on a cheap rookie deal. Second, we really had no one step up opposite Terry last season. Samuel, when healthy, may be more of a slot/RB type player, and Dyami Brown has yet to show he belongs in this league. Cam Sims was re-signed, but he’s probably best suited in a reserve role. With a loaded class at the position, and with the Commanders picking just outside the top 10, this sets up nicely for a top receiver to hear his name called early in the draft.

Big Blue View mailbag: Draft, draft and more draft questions - Big Blue View

Yes, Bob, many of the moves made by GM Joe Schoen are temporary patches. That is all he can afford to do. He is collecting competent veterans to try and buy time to find better solutions through the draft and as he is able to make the salary cap healthier in years to come. Which players will be on the roster in 2023? C’mon! I’m not sure I could correctly pick 35 who will be on the season-opening 53-man roster for 2022 right now. At least let me get through the draft before even trying to guess. Foundational players? That’s no different than it was when Schoen took the job. Andrew Thomas, Xavier McKinney, Azeez Ojulari, maybe Leonard Williams. Hopefully Saquon Barkley, Kadarius Toney, Daniel Jones. I didn’t add Dexter Lawrence. I want to see if the Giants pick up Sexy Dexy’s fifth-year option. I would always hope to come out of every draft with two or three players who end up getting second contracts and being core players for the long term.

Free-agent QB Colin Kaepernick to throw in front of NFL scouts at Michigan spring game - NFL.com

Colin Kaepernick’s pursuit of an NFL return will continue this weekend in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Kaepernick will hold a throwing exhibition during halftime of the University of Michigan’s spring game on Saturday at Michigan Stadium, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport reported, via the transaction wire. Draft-eligible players will catch passes from Kaepernick, and NFL team personnel in attendance will be permitted to watch the event, Pelissero added.

A guide to WrestleMania 2022 if you haven’t watched wrestling in a year - SB Nation

Zero shade to anyone who ignores WWE from the time between WrestleManias. Watching a year’s worth of wrestling isn’t just a past time, it’s a damn commitment. Hell, ignoring most of the year might just be the smartest thing for your health, because you get to enjoy the fruits of the season finale, without any of the bad episodes along the way. WrestleMania has been a two night event in recent years — and warning ahead of time, it’s going to be about four hours each night. It’s a ridiculous amount of wrestling if you’re not ready for it. Still, it’s WrestleMania ... it’s an event we only get to enjoy once a year, and you deserve to park on a sofa for a stupid amount of time and watch grown adults ragdoll each other. You’ve earned it. If you’re a little pickier, and you only want to focus on a few marquee matches we’re going to break down the card and tell you what you shouldn’t miss.

NFL Reacts #34: AFC and NFC East draft breakdown and fantasy implications - The SB Nation NFL Show

Welcome to another edition of NFL Reacts! Stephen Serda and Kate Magdziuk are breaking down the AFC and NFC East draft needs and possible fantasy impact. There’s a case for the Bills, Jets, and Patriots to all be on the hunt for a wide receiver in the upcoming draft–and the Dolphins are pretty much season ready with very few picks. The Eagles have 3 first-round picks, and we’d be shocked if they didn’t come away with at least one wide receiver. The rest of the NFC East seems ready to produce offensively–but don’t be shocked if one of them takes a swing on a future fantasy asset.

...

Social Media Information:

BGN Facebook Page: Click here to like our page

BGN Twitter: Follow @BleedingGreen

BGN Instagram: Follow @BleedingGreenInsta

BGN Manager: Brandon Lee Gowton: Follow @BrandonGowton

BGN Radio Twitter: Follow @BGN_Radio

BGN Cameo: Click here for a personalized video message