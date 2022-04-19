2022 NFL Mock Draft: Cowboys choose safety help

Jaquan Brisker, S, Penn State

It is with great pleasure that I make the 24th pick in the 2022 NFL Draft for the Dallas Cowboys. The Dallas Cowboys are a storied franchise.

They had Tom Landry, Staubach, Dorsett, Aikman, Emmitt, Irvin… Romo, Lett, Quincy Carter, Hotel Rooms with Nose Candy and Working Women.

This is definitely the pinnacle of NFL Elite franchises.

As much as I was happy to see Dallas toil in misery these last 2 to 3 decades… It’s just not the same as when they actually have talent and put up a fight.

There’s something especially enjoyable when NFL media talk them up and they ultimately fall on their face.

Somehow this truly slum franchise has carried around the moniker of “America’s Team.” This is certainly a tongue in cheek name.

Maybe at one time they stood for something upstanding. Maybe the star was a symbol of perseverance in the face of adversity over the rough and rugged Western terrain that our forefathers once braved.

Maybe… But that was a long time ago. Since JJ took over, they’ve been a greasy old man leering at sexy cheerleaders in super short shorts. Sure, they had success for a relatively short period of time under Jerry.

However, those good times were marred by debauchery, excessive ego, a lot of offensive holding, one particular receiver pushing off on every catch and an annoying fan base full of band wagon jumpers. I swear half of their fanbase are the same sell outs that rep Bulls/Lakers and Yankees.

That brings me to their current situation. Team control is being slowly wrestled from Jerry’s cold, arthritic, translucent skinned hands. Their QB has proving to be drastically overpaid. Lamb will now be their primary receiver, showing off his impressive catches… and his equally impressive drops during crucial situations. The once rock solid O line is slowly breaking up like One Direction. Dan Quinn has injected their defense with some energy.

Parsons is very impressive rushing the passer. However, they seem to want to keep playing him at LB. Dallas, you silly. Their D line is okay, but Lawrence is on borrowed time. Diggs has shown out with some highlight plays as their lone decent DB. However, he is not very consistent down to down.

My approach to this pick was to legitimately get them someone qualified for the pick and someone they decidedly need. My other agenda was to make it impactful for our beloved Birds as well.

I know both Eagles picks are before Dallas, but I think it’s important that the Eagles don’t leave someone out there for Dallas to pick up, if they can help it. I hope that makes sense.

I would hate to see the Eagles take lesser talent only to see Dallas scoop up a gem several picks later.

I felt the obvious pick for Dallas was to go O Line. Certainly Linderbaum would be worthy of the 24th pick. However, I didn’t think that was the best pick with Biadasz being serviceable on the line.

An OT would make sense as well, but I thought the guys that were left are more projection than sure thing.

I think WR is definitely in play. I’m sure someone will slip to them… but I think they have a more pressing need…

Their Defensive Back group is severely weak outside of Diggs, most notably at Safety. The bounty at safety is very high this draft, especially at the top end.

Hamilton will be long gone. So that brings me to the rest. Daxton Hill is getting plenty of hype. I get it. He’s versatile, able to cover the whole field.

Pitre is a playmaker. He might end up being the best safety of the entire draft. He’s fast, covers, a sure tackler and he just knows where the play is going all the time.

Someone else made more sense though… Jaquan Brisker. Brisker, like many other Nittany Lions, is extremely athletic. He’s 6’1” 200 lbs and ran a shade under 4.5 in the forty.

Put on the film and you’ll see him consistently playing heads up football. Throw on the Ohio State game and watch him run down speed demon, Henderson from the opposite side of the field.

Put on the Auburn game and watch him push through a block to cut down the WR on a quick pass to the flat (You know, the throws we hate watching the Eagles do every game).

When he’s in the box he sniffs out the ball carrier, often making the tackle for a loss. Being aggressive is his nature and that’s what he’s best at.

His combination of size, speed and play style might harken a bit back to the old style safeties, but I love that attitude and I think the Eagles are in desperate need of that as well.

He’s also no slouch when it comes to being a deep safety and playing coverage. He has the range to go sideline to sideline.

If there is a knock to his game, he doesn’t have the best hands. He’s dropped quite a few interceptions.

The icing to selecting Brisker over other safeties was pairing him with Parsons. It would be a feather in the cap for Dallas to grab two Lions right out of our backyard.

It would be extra salt in the wound if they both pan out. In summary, Brisker would be an excellent addition and a valuable chess piece for Quinn.

If Dallas were to select him, I wish him nothing but the worse (professionally, not personally). As for Jerry and his franchise… may the government investigate you and find all your dark secrets.

Dallas Sucks!!

2022 BGN Mock Draft Order

1) Jaguars (HellBentOnHurts): DE Aidan Hutchinson

2) Lions (Friendly Neighborhood Philly Fan): DE Travon Walker

3) Texans (herbalonius): OT Evan Neal

4) Jets (RideHighTide): OT Ikem Ekwonu

5) Giants (Brendanekstrom): CB Ahmad Gardner

6) Panthers (Philliesandthebees): QB Kenny Pickett

7) Giants (Dr.MidnightGreen): DE Kayvon Thibodeaux

8) Falcons (Philly21): QB Malik Willis

9) Seahawks (chewy wellington) QB Matt Corral

10) Jets (tfrank9811): S Kyle Hamilton

11) Commanders (Negadelphia Norm): CB Derek Stingley Jr.

12) Vikings (Kephas): CB Trent McDuffie

13) Texans (Bdawk20rules): WR Drake London

14) Ravens (ablesser88): DT Jordan Davis

15) Eagles (Fly Like An Eagle): WR Chris Olave

16) Saints (20Safety_Hazard): OT Charles Cross

17) Chargers (LBCeaglesFan!): DT Devonte Wyatt

18) Eagles (Phoenix X Minimus): CB Andrew Booth Jr.

19) Saints (Georgia_eagle): WR Garrett Wilson

20) Steelers (EagleDomiNation) WR Jameson Williams

21) Patriots (Domonate): DE Jermaine Johnson

22) Packers (Leo Bedio): WR Treylon Burks

23) Cardinals (big DUB): DE George Karlaftis

24) Cowboys (joey2arms): S Jaquan Brisker

25) Bills (ItownBallers22)

26) Titans (BrianMcE03)

27) Buccaneers (4133Dave)

28) Packers (The Player Formerly Known as Mousecop)

29) Chiefs (GreenGrampa)

30) Chiefs (Legend of Nick Foles)

31) Bengals (Thedeuce9)

32) Lions (Dtechman44)

