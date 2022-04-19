2022 NFL Mock Draft: Cardinals choose edge rusher

George Karlaftis, DE, Purdue

I get the honor of discussing the player that BGN has discussed the most since 2022 mock drafting became an everyday topic: George Karlaftis.

The Player

Karlaftis measures in at 6’4” and 275 and he plays to every bit of that size. His speed and athleticism won’t blow you away but his understanding of the game and effort make him a first round talent. Although it’s been an easy comparison to make, and one that has made its way around inner circles for quite some time, his skill set out of Purdue has mirrored that of former Boilermaker All-American and the Washington Football Team’s franchise leader in sacks, Ryan Kerrigan. Two of the least sexy prospects in their respective classes, neither would go first off the board if you lined up each pool of talent in a t-shirt and shorts, but when you strap up and are forced to block ‘em, heads turn and pads pop. Tony Pauline (ProFootballNetwork) has his positives as:

“Long, athletic pass rusher who impacts the game. Plays with excellent lean, keeps his feet moving, and shows strength in his lower body. Rarely off his feet, breaks down well, and easily changes direction. Slides off blocks, fluidly moves about the field, and is very quick. Fires off the snap out of a three-point stance, plays with terrific pad level, and gets leverage on opponents.”

Karlaftis has a unique blend of raw power and technique that will set him up to be an early contributor who will continue to improve throughout his NFL career.

The Team/Fit

The Cardinals could go any direction in draft. They need help in the WR room, on both sides of the line, and in the secondary. I considered Linderbaum here as I see both players with a similar floor but a potentially higher ceiling for Linderbaum, but the Cardinals still have Rodney Hudson at the center spot. Arguably, the biggest void the team needs to fill is the void left by Chandler Jones. Karlaftis’ competition would come from Devon Kennard and Dennis Gardeck, which would bode well for early playing time. Karlaftis would help fill potentially the biggest need for the Cardinals while also being an early contributor opposite JJ Watt in Arizona.

