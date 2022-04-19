Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ...

Desmond Ridder and Sam Howell Show Two Paths to Becoming Draft Prospects - MMQB

Would the Eagles take a receiver for the third year in a row? No one’s ruling it out.

Could Eagles go WR in the first round three straight years ? The answer is absolutely. And depending on the way the 1st round plays out, they may be in a sweet spot at 15 to get one of the top 5 before a host of WR needy teams. Eagles have 15, 18, and 8

other picks. WR at 15? ✔️ — Peter Schrager (@PSchrags) April 18, 2022

NFL Draft Prospect Rankings: Linebackers - BGN

What he does well: Nakobe Dean was a special weapon in Georgia’s arsenal. His speed, aggressiveness and instincts were deployed in a variety of ways as a run stopper, an incredibly efficient blitzer and in coverage. Dean plays much bigger than his listed size attacking the line of scrimmage and might be the best tackler in the class. His range allowed him to flow sideline to sideline and make stops anywhere on the field. Georgia’s defensive scheme is pro-level in terms of its complexity and Dean handled all his responsibilities at an extremely high level.

The QB Factory Reboot #53: Thomas Mott on QBs to lookout for in draft, expectations for Jalen Hurts , Eagles needs - BGN Radio

Raichele Privette and Mark Schofield are joined by Eagles host for Chat Sports, Thomas Mott to discuss expectations for Jalen Hurts this upcoming season, overrated and underrated players in this QB class and Positions Eagles need to prioritize at No.15 and No.18.

Ranking the Eagles’ best options in Round 1 of the NFL Draft: Hoping for a falling star - The Athletic

6) Jameson Williams - Kapadia (3): I am happy to be the highest on Williams among my colleagues. I guess they weren’t convinced by his 79 catches, 1,572 yards and 15 touchdowns in the SEC last year. Williams is more than just a deep threat, although his 19.9 YPR average last year was eye-popping. He’s a complete receiver who has the upside to be among the most dangerous weapons in the NFL. He can take his time recovering from the ACL injury. The Eagles can wait until October or November if they might be getting a blend of Justin Jefferson and Tyreek Hill.

Ranking the biggest 1st-round busts in Eagles history - NBCSP

Jalen Reagor [WR, Texas Christian, 21st, 2020]: Only 22 receivers have been drafted in the first round over the last 40 years who didn’t have at least 400 yards in either of their first two seasons. The Eagles have drafted three of them. We’ll get to the other two. Reagor has a chance to move up this list or even off this list, but so far 695 yards through two seasons as a 1st-round pick is pitiful. He’s played in 29 games and has never had more than 57 yards in a game. He’s had more games with 15 or fewer yards [13] than more than 25 yards [12]. Who was he drafted before? You already know.

Philadelphia Eagles champion kids with autism, raise money for research and care - 6ABC

The CDC estimates it impacts one in 44 Americans and that’s one of the many reasons why the Eagles are doing their part raise money for autism research and care. Thousands of Eagles fans will pound the pavement, whether it be through cycling, walking or running for a good cause next month. It’s part of the Eagles Autism Challenge, where the birds are championing children with autism. This year, the event will feature three cycling routes for the Eagles Autism Challenge, as well as a 5,000 meter course to walk and/or run.

Japanese Breakfast will headline Connor Barwin’s Make The World Better benefit at the Dell Music Center - Inquirer

Japanese Breakfast, Yo La Tengo and Cate Le Bon will play the Dell Music Center in Fairmount Park this summer in a benefit for Connor Barwin’s Make The World Better Foundation which works to revitalize parks and public recreation space throughout the city.The July 23 show will mark a return Philadelphia for Japanese Breakfast, the band led by songwriter and Crying In H Mart best selling author Michelle Zauner, who played five sold-out shows at Union Transfer in Philadelphia last August and who was nominated for two Grammys, including best new artist. Japanese Breakfast performed at the Coachella festival in California this past weekend, and will be there again this coming Saturday.

2022 NFL Draft: Breece Hall and Tyler Linderbaum head Next Gen Stats model’s can’t-miss prospects - NFL.com

The Next Gen Stats overall draft score is a representation of how well an NFL prospect stacks up — analytically speaking — against historical players at the same position. A max score of a 99 is a sign of an outlier, and that’s the case with Tyler Linderbaum. The 2021 Rimington Trophy winner (awarded to the nation’s top center) ran an unofficial 4.98 40-yard dash at a rescheduled pro day workout. Better yet, his 4.38 short shuttle would have ranked as the fastest time by any offensive lineman at this year’s combine. Rarely do you find a prospect with 90-plus scores in both production (91) and athleticism (91). In fact, Linderbaum is the only center in our data set (since 2003) to eclipse both marks. Although he’s tied for first on this list, Linderbaum is expected to be drafted later than the five players listed below, all of whom play premium positions (edge rusher, offensive tackle and cornerback). Still, in the mid-to-late first round, there might not be a prospect with a higher floor than the Iowa pivot.

Cowboys 2022 free agency: Post-draft possibilities for the Cowboys to finish their roster - Blogging The Boys

Another position that has been generally declared a ‘need’ in this cycle is wide receiver, especially with the uncertainty around Michael Gallup’s recovery. Jarvis Landry is going to end up somewhere, and will likely demand a big contract. The Cowboys might not want to play in that high of an arena. But an aging veteran like T.Y. Hilton or Emmanuel Sanders on a one-year deal might be palatable.

2022 NFL Draft: For Giants, a quarterback decision is looming ... just probably not right now - Big Blue View

In the end, I think the Giants are going to focus on building the roster and will punt the quarterback decision into 2023 when there is said to be a deeper, more exciting class. A Day 2 shot on Howell or a Day 3 flier on a quarterback, however unlikely to pay big-time long-term dividends, is not, though, out of the question.

Hogs Haven selects Derek Stingley Jr. for the Commanders at No. 11 - Hogs Haven

With the No. 11 overall selection in the 2022 SB Nation NFL Community Mock Draft, the Washington Commanders select Derek Stingley Jr., the dynamic CB from LSU. Let’s get the background established before we get into the draft pick. Every year the 32 NFL sites under the SB Nation umbrella participate in a one-round (two this year!) mock draft where trades (unfortunately) are not allowed. Last year I selected Jamin Davis as the pick I thought was most-likely to happen with Ron Rivera running the show, and Washington’s obvious need at linebacker. Unfortunately that pick wasn’t a home run, and a late-rising Davis didn’t pick up the MIKE role and will move over while the Commanders still look to fill that role.

Ravens cut WR Miles Boykin after three seasons - Balitmore Beatdown

However, Boykin never fully developed into a traditional “X-receiver” role with the Ravens, though many expected it to come with his 6-foot-4, 220-pound frame. Boykin did excel in run-blocking for the Ravens’ rushing attack, but the full potential of his abilities never felt unlocked, even with the addition of Pass Game Specialist Keith Williams and Wide Receivers Coach Tee Martin last season. In 2021, Boykin suffered a hamstring injury which kept him on injured reserve to begin the season. He eventually played eight games, mostly on special teams, and finished with one catch for six yards. [BLG Note: The Eagles might as well give Boykin a look in offseason practices.]

A USFL team cut a player for wanting pizza instead of garbage chicken salad - SB Nation

This weekend marked the start of the 2022 version of the USFL, and almost immediately we have one of the stupidest football stories of all-time. The Pittsburgh Maulers released a video of them cutting running back De’Veon Smith that feels like it has to be fake because of how ridiculous it is, but it’s apparently very real. Smith was released for asking for a slice of pizza.

Monday Football Monday #84: Kyler Murray and Cardinals are in a bad place + Panthers can’t be picky - The SB Nation NFL Show

RJ Ochoa and Pete Sweeney discuss Kyler Murray’s messy situation with the Cardinals, why it seems like nobody wants Baker Mayfield and wide receivers with leverage in this market.

