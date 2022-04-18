2022 NFL Mock Draft: Packers pick pass catcher

Treylon Burks, WR, Arkansas

After a disappointing 13-10 Division Round playoff loss to the 49ers in snowy Lambeau field, the Packers got busy working out a four-year extension with Aaron Rodgers worth a reported $200 million, with a 2022 cap hit of 28.5 million. The fallout from this, was that the team, already struggling with the cap, had to cut cap space elsewhere. To do this they traded Rodgers’ number one target Davante Adams after he refused to play this year under the franchise tag. Ouch.

Adams, who was also looking for a new deal with big numbers (hence the need for the trade) was dealt to Las Vegas and was immediately signed to a new $141.5 million dollar contract. Part of the compensation for Adams was this pick.

Besides Adams, Marquez Valdes-Scantling signed with Kansas City, and Equanimious St. Brown signed with the Bears. In all, the team is losing 2081 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns from 2021, and leaving their wide receiver room looking like this: an aging Randall Cobb, a converted tight end (Allen Lazard), and two guys – Juwann Winfree and Malik Taylor with a total of 15 career catches between them. Double ouch.

As Eagles fans, we’re all too familiar with the results (or lack of them) that come with having a lousy wide receiver corp. And there’s no sense in throwing all that money at Rodgers if he doesn’t have anyone worthwhile to throw to. The wide receiver room needs to be rebuilt, and it needs to be rebuilt now. So even though the Pack has not drafted a wide receiver in the first round since 2002, desperate times call for desperate measures.

With the 22nd pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, the Green Bay Packers select:

Treylon Burks, wide receiver, Arkansas.

The Packers have always liked their receivers on the bigger side – Davante Adams, Greg Jennings, Donald Driver, Jordy Nelson, James Jones, Javon Walker, Antonio Freeman all were at a minimum 6’ and 200-ish pounds. At 6’ 3” and 230 Burks fits the Packer profile perfectly (say that fast 3 times).

While he is not a great route runner, Burks is excellent at finding space in zones and is a sure-handed receiver (he has gigantic mitts), making him a reliable target for Rodgers to read and feed. His strength lies in YAC as he is a powerful runner who runs through arm tackles, has a nasty stiff arm, and has excellent speed for a big man. On tight throws, he wins most 50/50 balls, using his size and huge wingspan to box out defenders like a power forward. Still, this does not preclude him from making big plays down the field. While he is not so much a vertical threat running away from defenders, he showed big play ability at Arkansas by adjusting to and coming down with deep balls.

His 2021 stats read as follows:

66 receptions

1104 yards

16.7 yards per catch

11 TDs

His 2021 highlights include a 91 yard catch and run TD vs. Georgia Southern, and a big 8 catch, 179 yard 2 touchdown game against Alabama

Burks will immediately fill a lot of the void in the Packers receiving room, as he is a high-volume player who can handle 10+ targets per game. His player comp is Alshon Jeffrey (when he was good).

Now it's time for you to vote for who YOU think should be selected next in the 2022 BGN Community Consensus Mock Draft.

