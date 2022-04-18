Former Eagles players in the USFL

In case you missed it, the USFL relaunched/debuted over the weekend. BGN’s own Dave Mangels put together a good primer on the old/new league.

If you ended up watching, you may have found yourself going ‘Hey, don’t I know that guy?’ If that’s the case, well, here’s our effort to make you feel like you’re not going crazy. See below for an entire list of former Philadelphia Eagles players in the USFL.

BIRMINGHAM STALLIONS

TE Cary Angeline

Spent one week with the Eagles in training camp last summer. Chester Springs, PA native.

WR Manasseh Bailey

Signed with the Eagles as an undrafted rookie free agent following the 2020 NFL Draft. Spent one training camp with the team before being cut.

HOUSTON GAMBLERS

QB Clayton Thorson

Thorson was the Eagles’ fifth-round pick (No. 167 overall) in the 2019 NFL Draft. He stunk so bad in offseason practices that the Birds weren’t even interested in bringing him back on their practice squad.

Thorson spent some time with the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants after being let go by Philly.

He’s now starting for the Gamblers. Thorson’s stat line from his first game: 9/17 (52.9% completion), 73 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT. Still not exactly lighting the world on fire, though his team still won.

MICHIGAN PANTHERS

WR Devin Ross

Spent a total of 14 days with the Eagles through two different short-lived stints during the 2019 offseason.

WR Ray Bolden

Participated in the Eagles’ rookie minicamp following the 2018 NFL Draft.

DT JaQuan Bailey

Signed with the Eagles as an undrafted rookie free agent following the 2021 NFL Draft. Spent one training camp with the team before being cut.

NEW JERSEY GENERALS

QB Luis Perez

Perez was on the Eagles’ offseason roster from April 2019 to May 2019. He was an intriguing add at the time. He apparently didn’t impress, however. The Eagles cut him to sign Cody Kessler instead.

Perez has now been in the NFL, USFL, XFL, and AAF. He’s not letting the dream die. Perez played fairly well in his USFL debut, completing 72.2% of his attempts for 143 yards, 2 TD, 0 INT.

CB De’Vante Bausby

Bausby owns an Eagles Super Bowl ring since he joined Philly’s practice squad early during the 2017 season. He made one start in six appearances with the Birds in 2018.

DT Destiny Vaeao

Another member of the Eagles’ Super Bowl team, Vaeao played 22.43% of the snaps during the 2017 season. He appeared in 33 total games and made three starts during his three-year career in Philly.

DB Trae Elston

Elston had a cup of coffee with the Eagles during the 2017 season when they were decimated by safety injuries. He returned to Philly to spend time on their offseason roster in 2019.

NEW ORLEANS BREAKERS

DE Shareef Miller

This 2019 fourth-round pick (No. 138 overall) logged zero defensive snaps and just two special teams snaps during his Eagles career. The Philly native and Penn State alumnus has bounced around since the Eagles waived him in September 2020.

PITTSBURGH MAULERS

QB Kyle Lauletta

The Eagles signed Lauletta to their practice squad to be QB3 behind Carson Wentz and Nate Sudfeld after letting Thorson leave. They cut Lauletta in part due to COVID restrictions during 2020 training camp.

CB Ajene Harris

Harris, a USC alumnus, spent time as a camp body DB for the Eagles.

PHILADELPHIA STARS

It’s a shame that the USFL’s Philadelphia team doesn’t feature any former Eagles players.

They do employ former Texas wide receiver Brennan Eagles, however. So, that’s something?

TAMPA BAY BANDITS

WR Rashard Davis

Davis is yet another member of the Eagles’ Super Bowl team since he was on their practice squad in 2017. He had some nice moments in training camp but never manged to crack the roster. Davis is still only 26 years old.

S Obi Melifonwu

Melifownu spent a little over a week with the Eagles in training camp last year.

...

(Honorable mention: Vinny Papale, the son of former Eagles wide receiver Vince Papale and a Cherry Hill, NJ native, is on the Bandits.)