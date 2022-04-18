Eagles News: Kenneth Gainwell says he’s “going to go off” in Year 2

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ...

‘I’m going to go off’: Kenneth Gainwell is in attack mode preparing for Year 2 with the Eagles - Inquirer

On several instances throughout the season, coach Nick Sirianni referenced Gainwell as a player he can never get on the bus without. His hunger, his grit, his motivation — it’s all heightened whether he’s inside the weight room or on the field. “I’m trying to go into Year 2 and go crazy,” Gainwell said during The Inquirer’s recent visit with him. “Year 1 was good for me. But I feel like Coach Sirianni, he knows what he got out of me. I’m coming back and I’m going to go off.”

Eagles host fourth Penn State prospect on pre-draft visit - BGN

The Eagles are hosting yet another Penn State prospect on a top 30 visit in Philly leading up to the 2022 NFL Draft. It actually turns out that Nittany Lions linebacker Brandon Smith has already been to the NovaCare Complex, according to good friend Justin M. Stop the presses! A linebacker?! The Eagles are finally showing some pre-draft interest in that position!? It’s true. Although, at 6’3.5”, 250 pounds, Smith is bigger as an off-ball linebacker than a number of the edge rushers that Philly has been looking at.

Eye On the Enemy #90: Should Howie Roseman should move inside the top 13 of the draft? + BGN Memories - BGN Radio

John Stolnis talks about whether Howie Roseman should move inside the top 13 of the draft, an area that seems to be his sweet spot, and reviewed his past first round selections. He also did a brief BGN Memories in the second half of the show, taking a look back at the 1982, ‘92, 2002 and ‘12 Eagles drafts.

The Eagles’ top 10 options with their first round picks - PhillyVoice

1) Trade up for a defensive end. And finally, the quarterback conversation aside, it’s been clear all offseason long that edge rusher is the Eagles biggest need. The addition of Haason Reddick helps, but the Eagles need to continue to add young, talented pass rushers. After first-round prospect David Ojabo tore an Achilles at his pro day, the likelihood that the Eagles would have the opportunity to select an edge rusher worthy of the 15th overall pick decreased sharply. If they feel that players like Oregon’s Kayvon Thibodeaux or Florida State’s Jermaine Johnson are potential impact players, then the Eagles could perhaps try to get up into the 8-12 range to secure their guy.

RotoPat’s Post-Free Agency Rankings - NBC Sports Edge

WR35. DeVonta Smith — Absent major philosophical changes on O, it could be another frustrating year.

How did this happen? All that time and effort, yet the Eagles and other NFL teams often draft poorly - NJ.com

I’ve spoken to countless NFL players over the years who grew up aiming for the NBA. You can make way more money, and maybe play longer, with way less orthopedic or neurological damage, if you indeed are good enough to play pro basketball. Most football players aren’t, and at some point, a kindly coach took them aside and explained that the Lakers aren’t looking for, say, 6-4, 260-pound post players. Better start thinking about a football scholarship. This often seems like a great idea to the player, especially if he can look ahead to money from the NFL. But that money comes at a huge price. Agents coach players on what to say during the draft process. Everybody says they’re hungry, can’t wait to get into the practice facility, they love hard coaching. Some of them are telling the truth, others just know what teams want to hear. They won’t progress as envisioned, and won’t earn a second contract. Most often, those are the guys who make teams look dumb.

The Dallas Cowboys would blow their draft if they selected one of these two players with pick 24 - Blogging The Boys

Tyler Smith. There should be so many great options available at 24 that it almost seems impossible for the Cowboys to mess it up. One way to do that is to place too much emphasis on need. It’s no secret the Cowboys need help along the offensive line, and while most expect them to take one of the top guards from this draft class, what if the Cowboys decide to go tackle? And since the premier tackles are projected to come off the board early, would the Cowboys dare settle for what they believe is the next best one? [...] This still indicates it would be a super reach for the Cowboys to take him that early, but some teams are going to make these “reaches.” While Smith is a good player, the downside to selecting him this early is that he’s still incredibly raw. Yes, the upside is there, but this would be a risky move. I love Smith at 56 but would cringe at 24.

Making the case: The Day 2 receiver the Giants should draft is... - Big Blue View

Pickens has the experience and skill-set to operate on the outside in the NFL. You can imagine an 11 personnel package with Pickens and Darius Slayton/Kenny Golladay on the outside, and one of Kadarius Toney or Sterling Shepard on the inside.

NFL Daily Kickoff, Monday- Panthers have the inside track to Baker Mayfield - The SB Nation NFL Show

In today’s episode, reports out of Cleveland say the Panthers have the inside track on Baker Mayfield, but he apparently isn’t the only QB on his list.



