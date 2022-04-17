Eagles News: Andre Dillard decision is coming soon

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ...

Should the Eagles exercise Andre Dillard’s fifth-year option? - PhillyVoice

If fifth-year options were still only guaranteed for injury, my bet would be that they would exercise Dillard’s fifth-year option. But as is, the risk of being stuck with a $12.6 million backup outweighs the reward of holding out for a slightly better return on a trade. Hence, the Eagles are unlikely to exercise Dillard’s fifth-year option if they can’t trade him by May 2. But I wouldn’t say it’s a zero percent chance.

USFL season preview: Spring football is back - BGN

The USFL is back! Sort of. The latest installment of “investors try to create a spring 11 on 11 football league” and the latest installment of “create a minor league using the name of an old league to generate attention” combine to kick off the new USFL on Saturday. From the same people who brought us The Spring League, which ran from 2017 to 2021 (not to be confused with the Spring League of American Football, which was announced in 2016 and died within two years); the Fall Experimental League, which ran from 2014 to 2015; and the gimmick A-11 Football League, which never got off the ground from its 2013 announcement. So it’s off to a great start. This league has no actual connection to the United States Football League that ran from 1983 to 1986 and started the professional careers of players like Reggie White, Steve Young, and Jim Kelly. The only connections to that league are purely superficial: the name of the league and the names of the teams. The teams don’t even play in the cities they are named after. The 2022 USFL season will see the Birmingham Stallions, “Houston” Gamblers, “Michigan” Panthers, “New Jersey” Generals, “New Orleans” Breakers, “Philadelphia” Stars, “Pittsburgh” Maulers, and “Tampa Bay” Bandits all play each other in Birmingham, Alabama. That’s right, a metropolitan area with a smaller population than Salt Lake City is expected to attend four football games a weekend for the next ten weeks. Fortunately the league will be televised on Fox/FS1 and NBC/USA/Peacock since the residents of Philadelphia, Mississippi will have an easier time going to Philadelphia Stars games than the residents of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania will.

Who the Eagles are most likely to take in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft - BGN Radio

Brandon Lee Gowton and Jimmy Kempski determine who the Eagles are most likely to take in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft by snake drafting the players most likely to be drafted by the Eagles. Plus, the guys discuss what they think the Eagles SHOULD do.

WR Help Needed - Iggles Blitz

JJAW did make contested catches, but usually by boxing out the DB. He won with positioning more than athleticism, strength or pure effort. He didn’t explode into the air to snatch the ball over the DB. He didn’t fight through tough contact to win. Burks, Watson and London are all very different. I can’t promise they’ll work out, but they do look better (and different) than JJAW. I think the Eagles need to come away with a WR in the first or second round. There are good players beyond that, but the odds go down the longer you wait. Obviously the Eagles don’t control who will get picked in front of them, but I hope they are able to secure one of these talented wideouts to help the passing game become more consistent and more explosive in 2022.

In Roob’s Observations: Roseman’s secret weapon in the draft - NBCSP

7. Jalen Reagor had 43 offensive touches last year – 33 catches, 10 runs. He gained five or fewer yards on 17 of those plays (11 catches, six runs). He became only the 5th WR in NFL history to net 350 or fewer yards on at least 43 touches in a season. Only the second drafted in the first round.

Terrell Owens scores a touchdown in Fan Controlled Football - PFT

It happened in garbage time, but it happened. Did we mention the guy is 48? That’s an amazing feat. Maybe the NFL should give him a call. Or at least the USFL. [BLG Note: T.O.’s still got it.]

NFL draft 2022: The All-Outlier prospect team, including the biggest, smallest and most unique players in the class - ESPN

If a person can really be the “most unique’’ in any endeavor, Jordan Davis is that player in this, or any, draft. There are big guys in every draft, fast guys in every draft and guys with shocking physical traits in every draft. But Davis’ combination of all those elements make him a short-list prospect even for the most veteran personnel evaluators. Look, folks misunderstand the whole 40-yard dash thing at times. Most long-time scouts do not overvalue it in the draft process, but it’s a number that easily compares from one year to the next, and any scout with a bucket of hotel points will take any and all information about a prospect. When a 6-foot-6 and 341-pound defensive tackle roars through 40 yards in 4.78 seconds, like Davis did in Indianapolis, it’s going to get attention. His 10-foot-3-inch standing broad jump was better than many wide receivers posted at the combine, and his 32-inch vertical jump was better than some of the running backs. That is the rarest of air for a big lineman. Davis was already considered a top prospect for his on-field performance in a ridiculously loaded Georgia defense, but numbers offer confirmation at times, and Davis’ numbers confirmed there is no other player like him on this draft board.

2022 NFL Draft: 13 prospects Charles Davis would pound the table for - NFL.com

Matt Corral is my favorite quarterback in this year’s draft. I love how he has progressed throughout his career, and it all came together for him in 2021, when he was the personification of skill, toughness and moxie. With an extremely quick release and the ability to make plays with his legs, I view his skill set as a great fit for today’s NFL. As a former Tennessee Volunteer, I’ll never forget what he did to UT last October in Neyland Stadium. Corral accounted for 426 total yards, including a career-high 195 rushing yards on 30(!) attempts, while playing through injury in leading Ole Miss to a 31-26 victory. Also, he showed at his pro day that he’s fully recovered from the high ankle sprain he suffered against Baylor in the Sugar Bowl.

Ed’s mock draft 7.0: Exploring a trade down with the New Orleans Saints - Big Blue View

Round 1 (No. 5) — Trade!. I used the NFL Mock Draft Database simulator. I like it for a couple of reasons. It uses a consensus big board from all of the mock drafts and big boards it collects. It also weights trades and shows you which team has the upper hand, not allowing the trade until the point values are close enough. No, I’m not sure which trade chart the simulator is using. Anyway, to make this trade down with the Saints for picks 16 and 19 the simulator forced me to add pick No. 81 in Round 3. I am not thrilled with that, but I am committed to seeing this Round 1 scenario through. So, let’s get to it. For the record, had I stayed here the easy pick was Ikem Ekwonu.

Cowboys 2022 Draft: An overwhelming majority of Dallas Cowboys fans want guard to be the pick at 24 - Blogging The Boys

While there is logic to a handful of options for the Cowboys, the consensus among many has been that guard seems to be the best choice for the team as currently constructed. Should Dallas go that route then Texas A&M’s Kenyon Green or Boston College’s Zion Johnson represent the best possible options. SB Nation Reacts users were polled last week here at BTB about which position they felt would be the best utilization of Dallas’ first-round pick and guard won out in an overwhelming fashion with 78% of the vote. The next-closest option was wide receiver with 11% of the vote.

Daxton Hill Is a Versatile Defender That’s on the Commanders Radar - Hogs Haven

The athleticism that Daxton Hill has is apparent when watching him play. He is fast and quick, using these skills to make plays out of the slot and from the deep safety position. There is even some talk about converting Hill to a boundary cornerback. Despite this, he can struggle in his transitions in coverage. This should be correctable with coaching. It would’ve been nice to see were more impact plays, especially in the passing game. Nonetheless, Hill is a versatile defensive back in which the Commanders might have some interest. They are using a private visit on the prospect. If Hill is selected by the Commanders, he could assume the slot cornerback duties that have been played by Danny Johnson. This would allow Bobby McCain to continue to play safety for the team. Hill could also play safety, allowing McCain to drop into the slot. If the Commanders continue to play most of their defensive snaps in nickel, that would give Hill ample opportunity to see the field. He fits the mold of players that offer Ron Rivera and the Commanders the position flexibility they covet.

The 2022 NFL Draft All-Name team - SB Nation

Presenting the 2022 NFL Name Rookie of the Year: SMOKE MONDAY. This isn’t just the best name of the 2022 NFL Draft class, it’s one of the best football names of all time. There are so many great ways you can use Smoke Monday in a sentence that it really makes it sing. Hell, I can imagine Kendall Roy from Succession shadow boxing in his Manhattan penthouse while telling himself to “Smoke Monday” before a big board meeting. I can envision it being a call to relax as well: “Put in the work Sunday, smoke Monday.” Even if you use the first name and tell opponents “you don’t want the smoke” it all still works. This name it utter perfection and I hope whoever drafts Smoke Monday will embrace his name brilliance and cherish it for the joy that it is.

