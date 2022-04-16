Eagles News: Howie Roseman is “just above average” in NFL GM rankings

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ...

NFL GM Power Rankings: Bills’ Brandon Beane/Sean McDermott, Rams’ Les Snead top the board - NFL.com

14) Howie Roseman, Philadelphia Eagles. Like Bill Belichick, Roseman badly needed a rebound after a string of mostly shaky drafts — and the Eagles GM got it with DeVonta Smith, Landon Dickerson and Milton Williams. The Jalen Hurts pick also looks pretty good now; Philadelphia got league-average starting-quarterback play from a second-rounder on a rookie contract. There have been some massive ups and downs in Roseman’s reign, but he’s settling in here just above average, like the Eagles’ nine-win seasons in three of the last four years.

Eagles reportedly made a “hard play” for Stephon Gilmore - BGN

The Eagles haven’t been incredibly active in free agency but it reportedly isn’t due to a lack of trying. Pro Bowl cornerback Stephon Gilmore recently ended up signing with the Colts on a 2-year deal worth $23 million, but the Eagles made a big push to get Gilmore to Philly, according to Josina Anderson.

Above the Nest with Raichele #48: Ben Solak joins to talk Eagles pre-draft visits - BGN Radio

Raichele Privette is joined by a very familiar voice, staff writer for The Ringer and podcast host for The Ringer’s NFL Draft Show, Benjamin Solak. They dissect the players that have attended Eagles pre-draft visits so far.

Mailbag: Should the Eagles have interest in Cardinals QB Kyler Murray? - PhillyVoice

Is Murray talented? Sure. He’s got a big arm and he can run. He also has a Rookie of the Year trophy on his mantle (even if it should have gone to Josh Jacobs or A.J. Brown), and a couple a Pro Bowl nods. He’s clearly a better quarterback than Jalen Hurts. On the downside, he has contributed to late-season Cardinals collapses in each of the last two seasons. So to answer your question, am I trading three 1’s (it might even take more than that) and paying this guy over $40 million per year, thus marrying myself to him for the foreseeable future? The Eagles should look for upgrade opportunities on Hurts, but they also have to be careful to do so with the right player, not just any upgrade. Murray’s talent isn’t so appealing that I can just hand-waive away the maturity concerns, so you can count me out on that one. My belief is that Murray and the Cardinals will eventually get an extension done.

Film Room: Kyzir White is ‘really good at playing downhill’ - PE.com

Fran Duffy looks at the talents that new Eagles linebacker Kyzir White will bring to the defense. During his time with the Chargers, White displayed toughness against the run, while making plays in the pass game.

NFL Draft rankings: Interior Defensive Line - Rotoworld

While he profiles as one of the best run-stoppers to enter the NFL over the past decade, Davis is an average pass-rusher. He’s a north-south load, of course, but Davis also moves directions like a semi-truck, and he fritters away leverage by playing high. Davis can get winded in the second-half of games and is best used as he was at Georgia, getting rotated off the field in third-and-long situations. But due to his special ability to wreck running games and make opponents’ play-calling more predictable (you avoid running inside against Jordan Davis if you know what’s best for you), Davis is my iDL1. Comp: Haloti Ngata.

NFL draft 2022 edge rusher projections: Rankings, historical comps for Travon Walker, Aidan Hutchinson, Kayvon Thibodeaux, more - ESPN+

Karlaftis has a strong projection and is an interesting prospect because he has unusual “splits” in his SackSEER numbers. First, Karlaftis performed very well in the two jump drills, recording a 38-inch vertical leap and a 10-foot, 1-inch broad jump. Typically, a player who performs well on the jumps also runs a quick 40-yard dash. However, Karlaftis did not. He ran a 4.78-second 40-yard dash, which is below average. A similar split occurs with Karlaftis’ production. Typically, edge rushers become more productive as they advance in college, which is why SackSEER is more impressed with a 10-sack junior season than a 10-sack senior one. However, Karlaftis arguably performed best as a freshman. He recorded 7.5 sacks in 12 games as a freshman while recording only 4.5 sacks in 12 games as a junior. Karlaftis, however, did record four passes defensed as a senior, and his projection benefits from a strong passes defensed rate overall. Karlaftis, in many ways, is the perfect edge rusher for this draft, which has lots of potential but also includes a fair share of question marks.

Why Ravens, Seahawks Were Underachievers in 2021 - Football Outsiders

2022 doesn’t profile to break that skein, though staying off the underachieving list will mean at least some forward progress. That will be helped by a low initial projection, to be sure. Our way too early DVOA projections have the Giants 24th, and since those were made Denver traded for Russell Wilson, Pittsburgh added Mitch Trubisky, and the Jets and Jags considerably upgraded their roster through free agency around their second-year quarterbacks. It won’t be a surprise if next season’s Giants win projection is cut in half. The lone place for optimism is the new braintrust. Mara imported Joe Schoen and Brian Daboll down from Buffalo to be his new general manager/head coach combo. Daboll is given major props league-wide for turning Josh Allen from a slab of beefcake who couldn’t hit the side of the barn to an All-Pro level passer. Whether he can turn Jones into anything resembling Allen will be an interesting experiment. Wink Martindale was hired to coach the defense after a strong run in Baltimore. The defense was easily New York’s strong suit in 2021, finishing 18th in DVOA as opposed to the offense’s ranking of dead f-ing last. But it isn’t as though the unit has oodles of talent to play with.

NFL Draft rumors, buzz, mock draft tracker: Giants ‘love’ Charles Cross? - Big Blue View

ESPN’s Matt Miller says his sources say the Giants have shown more interest in Cross than any other NFL team. Miller says he has been told “the Giants “love” Cross at right tackle.” My view is that I don’t believe the Giants would take Cross before Evan Neal or Ickey Ekwonu, but I wouldn’t be upset if they did.

Dallas Cowboys release statement about Kelvin Joseph’s ‘possible connection’ to fatal shooting - Blogging The Boys

On Thursday night there was a report that Dallas Cowboys cornerback Kelvin Joseph is someone whom the Dallas Police Department wants to speak to regarding the murder of Cameron Ray that took place in March. According to a Fox 4 local news report, there is video footage that connects Joseph and his friends to the victim on the night that the murder took place. An article on Friday from The Dallas Morning News included word from Joseph’s attorney that Joseph was in the car from which gunshots were fired on the night in question, but that he did not fire them himself.

Jaquan Brisker would add more versatility to the Commanders Secondary - Hogs Haven

It’s not hard to see how Jaquan Brisker’s versatility helped Penn State’s defense. He handled just about every position in the secondary and played an array of coverages. He has speed to cover a lot of ground and is physical at the catch point and as a tackler. At the next level though, I think some of that versatility will be limited as I don’t think he’ll play much single high safety or cover the slot unless a tight end lines up there. On a team that asks their safeties to have multiple assignments, he will be valuable. Washington tasks their safeties with a number of assignments in their various coverages. Jack Del Rio has interchanged which safeties have responsibilities in deep coverage, play which side of the field, and play around the line of scrimmage. Brisker’s abilities fit well in this scheme and would allow for more flexibility in the secondary and more disguise of coverages. He’ll handle duties in run support with ease. Brisker fits the mold of the safeties currently on the roster, but the question is whether the Commanders want more of a pure free safety. If so, they may consider other options.

SB Nation NFL community mock draft 2022 - SB Nation

The 2022 NFL Draft is nearly here, and like most fans, the writers at our team communities have strong feelings about their team’s draft needs and the players who could best fill those needs. This draft is going to be unique for a few reasons. First of all, it’s being held in the glitz and glamour of the Las Vegas, Nev. Strip for the first time ever. Last year, there were several high profile quarterback prospects, and where they were all headed (aside from Trevor Lawrence, who was generally expected to go to the Jaguars with the first overall pick) was a topic of much discussion. This year’s top quarterbacks — Sam Howell, Malik Willis, Desmond Ridder, and Matt Corral, aren’t generating nearly as much excitement, as they seem like they’ll need some development to become NFL-ready starters, but it’s still going to be fascinating to see where they land and how early in the draft teams will be willing to take a chance on them. And third, because of myriad trades, a whopping eight teams have two picks in the first round this year. That’s certainly shaking things up a bit.

NFL React #36: Hall of Fame RB Marshall Faulk, and draft breakdown for the AFC & NFC North - The SB Nation NFL Show

Welcome to another edition of NFL Reacts! Stephen Serda, Justis Mosqueda, and Kate Magdziuk are joined by Super Bowl champion, and NFL Hall of Fame running back Marshall Faulk to start off the show. Marshall shares his thoughts on the wild NFL offseason that seems spurred by the Rams going all in the win the Super Bowl. He also mentions Cooper Kupp’s season as one of the greats of all time–before giving us his thoughts on the Kyler Murray contract situation–and the power of the modern NFL player. This week we continue our divisional breakdowns with the AFC and NFC North. The Lions have a surprising amount of power in the upcoming NFL Draft.

