2022 NFL Mock Draft: Steelers select speed

Let’s just face it, guys. When you think of the old gridiron days of the NFL, one of the first thoughts that comes to your mind is the Steel Curtain, and the Pittsburgh Steelers. This fabled franchise is is, and has been, a cornerstone of the NFL for generations. So it’s not totally their fault that they tend to carry an “old school” type of air about them. What is their fault, however, is their lack of modern, playmaking talent in their offense. The Steelers haven’t been known to be a prolific offense since their Antonio Brown/LeVeon Bell days, and before that, well, you get the picture. They averaged 20.2 points per game, according to teamrankings.com, and only broke 30 points once all last season. Enter the most dynamic player on offense, Jameson Williams; a 6-2, 189 lbs nightmare for opposing defenses.

The Alabama standout is dropping in the draft due to his world famous ACL injury. And after witnessing Cooper Kupp, among other NFL players, achieve great success after tearing up that ligament, teams should be less wary when it comes to high end talent. A team like the Steelers should be one of those organizations who gambles for greatness. Especially since they have, arguably, the worst receiving corps in the NFL. Here’s the current WR depth chart for Pittsburgh, as per ESPN.com:

Deontae Johnson

Cody White

Chase Claypool

Gunner Olszewski

Rico Bussey

Steven Sims

Anthony Miller

If you though the Philadelphia Eagles were bereft of talent in their wide receiver room, well look no further than 3 hours west on I-80.

Jameson is one of the better route runners in this class, and has the agility to win early. He will take the top off of a defense at will. Chase Claypool lined up as a “Z” wide receiver and in the slot, and Jameson is interchangeable as well in these positions. He caught 79 passes for 1,572 yards and 15 touchdowns last year for the Crimson Tide, you know. And, I might be in the minority here, but Mitch Trubisky is a significant upgrade over the recently retired Big Ben. He can get out of the pocket and give the speedy Williams enough time to shred any man coverage. Couple this newfound passing attack with a strong running game led by Najee Harris, and you suddenly have the makings of a modern NFL offense! In Pittsburgh!

In closing, I know Jameson Williams is still recovering from his injury, and he will realistically be fully returned to form in his 2nd year. But I feel like, if the Steelers do not rush him back on the field (he shouldn’t see game action until Week 10 at the earliest, IMO), that they will have drafted the best receiver in this class.

2022 BGN Mock Draft Order

1) Jaguars (HellBentOnHurts): DE Aidan Hutchinson

2) Lions (Friendly Neighborhood Philly Fan): DE Travon Walker

3) Texans (herbalonius): OT Evan Neal

4) Jets (RideHighTide): OT Ikem Ekwonu

5) Giants (Brendanekstrom): CB Ahmad Gardner

6) Panthers (Philliesandthebees): QB Kenny Pickett

7) Giants (Dr.MidnightGreen): DE Kayvon Thibodeaux

8) Falcons (Philly21): QB Malik Willis

9) Seahawks (chewy wellington) QB Matt Corral

10) Jets (tfrank9811): S Kyle Hamilton

11) Commanders (Negadelphia Norm): CB Derek Stingley Jr.

12) Vikings (Kephas): CB Trent McDuffie

13) Texans (Bdawk20rules): WR Drake London

14) Ravens (ablesser88): DT Jordan Davis

15) Eagles (Fly Like An Eagle): WR Chris Olave

16) Saints (20Safety_Hazard): OT Charles Cross

17) Chargers (LBCeaglesFan!): DT Devonte Wyatt

18) Eagles (Phoenix X Minimus): CB Andrew Booth Jr.

19) Saints (Georgia_eagle): WR Garrett Wilson

20) Steelers (EagleDomiNation) WR Jameson Williams

21) Patriots (Domonate)

22) Packers (Leo Bedio)

23) Cardinals (big DUB)

24) Cowboys (joey2arms)

25) Bills (ItownBallers22)

26) Titans (BrianMcE03)

27) Buccaneers (4133Dave)

28) Packers (The Player Formerly Known as Mousecop)

29) Chiefs (GreenGrampa)

30) Chiefs (Legend of Nick Foles)

31) Bengals (Thedeuce9)

32) Lions (Dtechman44)

Now it’s time for you to vote for who YOU think should be selected next in the 2022 BGN Community Consensus Mock Draft.

