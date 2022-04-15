2022 NFL Mock Draft: Saints select wide receiver

Garrett Wilson, WR, Ohio State

Before anything else, I need to show you my elite skills as a scout as I perfectly predicted Micah Parsons´s talent would translate to the NFL, last year as the virtual GM of Los Angeles Chargers. I said exactly these if you want to verify.

“You would be hard pressed to find a prospect like Micah Parsons that has that combo of explosiveness, range, tackling, pass rushing and coverage skills. Those talents will translate to the NFL. His ceiling is to become a yearly candidate for defensive player of the year award and a Hall of Fame career in my eyes. He has his flaws, but they are outweighed by the intangibles and upside. He is the prototypical new age linebacker, and the Chargers cannot let escape the opportunity of taking a player like that even if is not their most pressing need.”

THE PICK

Now as you see, everything I say should be taken already as a fact. Jokes aside, in this case, before I could think about who I will take, I needed to see first who was going to be the first Saints pick after the trade with the Eagles.

So when “20Safety_Hazard” chose Charles Cross, an OT, I knew what position I was targeting… IT WAS A WIDE RECEIVER

Let me tell you this, as the elite not professional scout I am, Garrett Wilson is the 1A receiver in this class, as I see George Pickens as 1B, folks remember the name.

THE PLAYER

Wilson has the best package of skills in the class of receivers. Some have speed, some have ball skills, some have route running, but Garrett has all of them at a high level.

He excelled in a team and more exactly in a room full of future first round picks. His only weakness might be his size, but as I see him, he plays way bigger than he is listed. He is competitive, fearless and confident in himself.

So when I saw he was available at the time of my pick it was a no brainer.

Look, his biggest and most obvious strength is his elite explosiveness and acceleration. He consistently blows past defenders on both long routes and comebacks, leaving defenders looking dazed. He hits a second gear quickly out of his breaks, and is able to use that to beat any sort of soft coverage.

Beyond his second gear used in the initial route running, Wilson is able to use that same acceleration to generate massive yards after the catch. He did so often on screen passes, where defenders were left with dead feet as Wilson turned up field and left them in the dust. He is truly special with the ball in his hands.

Wilson’s ability to catch the ball is smooth and effortless, as he cleanly shifts from snatching the ball out of the air to moving his focus back to his feet. He has excellent body control, and is able contort his body into ideal positions in order to catch the ball and keep his feet moving.

Finally, why a receiver for the Saints? Well after addressing their OT need with the first pick and without the chance to take a great QB prospect, I went for playmakers because outside of Michael Thomas, who lately seems like he is always injured, and with Kamara probably suspended, as the GM of the New Orleans Saints, I can´t let go the chance to add the best receiver of the class.

Wilson and Pickens, remember the names folks.

Go look at this film breakdown to convince yourself that if our Eagles take him, they would be taking the best receiver of the class.

Poll Do you approve of this pick? Yes

No vote view results 0% Yes (0 votes)

0% No (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

2022 BGN Mock Draft Order

1) Jaguars (HellBentOnHurts): DE Aidan Hutchinson

2) Lions (Friendly Neighborhood Philly Fan): DE Travon Walker

3) Texans (herbalonius): OT Evan Neal

4) Jets (RideHighTide): OT Ikem Ekwonu

5) Giants (Brendanekstrom): CB Ahmad Gardner

6) Panthers (Philliesandthebees): QB Kenny Pickett

7) Giants (Dr.MidnightGreen): DE Kayvon Thibodeaux

8) Falcons (Philly21): QB Malik Willis

9) Seahawks (chewy wellington) QB Matt Corral

10) Jets (tfrank9811): S Kyle Hamilton

11) Commanders (Negadelphia Norm): CB Derek Stingley Jr.

12) Vikings (Kephas): CB Trent McDuffie

13) Texans (Bdawk20rules): WR Drake London

14) Ravens (ablesser88): DT Jordan Davis

15) Eagles (Fly Like An Eagle): WR Chris Olave

16) Saints (20Safety_Hazard): OT Charles Cross

17) Chargers (LBCeaglesFan!): DT Devonte Wyatt

18) Eagles (Phoenix X Minimus): CB Andrew Booth Jr.

19) Saints (Georgia_eagle): WR Garrett Wilson

20) Steelers (EagleDomiNation)

21) Patriots (Domonate)

22) Packers (Leo Bedio)

23) Cardinals (big DUB)

24) Cowboys (joey2arms)

25) Bills (ItownBallers22)

26) Titans (BrianMcE03)

27) Buccaneers (4133Dave)

28) Packers (The Player Formerly Known as Mousecop)

29) Chiefs (GreenGrampa)

30) Chiefs (Legend of Nick Foles)

31) Bengals (Thedeuce9)

32) Lions (Dtechman44)

Now it’s time for you to vote for who YOU think should be selected next in the 2022 BGN Community Consensus Mock Draft.

Poll Who should the Saints draft at No. 19? WR Garrett Wilson

WR Drake London

WR Chris Olave

WR Treylon Burks

QB Matt Corral

QB Desmond Ridder vote view results 0% WR Garrett Wilson (0 votes)

0% WR Drake London (0 votes)

0% WR Chris Olave (0 votes)

0% WR Treylon Burks (0 votes)

0% QB Matt Corral (0 votes)

0% QB Desmond Ridder (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

1) Jaguars: DE Aidan Hutchinson

2) Lions: DE Kayvon Thibodeaux

3) Texans: OT Evan Neal

4) Jets: OT Ikem Ekwonu

5) Giants: OT Charles Cross

6) Panthers: QB Malik Willis

7) Giants: CB Ahmad Gardner

8) Falcons: QB Kenny Pickett

9) Seahawks: S Kyle Hamilton

10) Jets: DE Travon Walker

11) Commanders: CB Derek Stingley Jr.

12) Vikings: CB Trent McDuffie

13) Texans: DE Jermaine Johnson

14) Ravens: DT Jordan Davis

15) Eagles: WR Jameson Williams

16) Saints: OT Trevor Penning

17) Chargers: DT Devonte Wyatt

18) Eagles: LB Devin Lloyd

19) Saints: