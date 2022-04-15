Eagles reportedly made a “hard play” for Stephon Gilmore

The Eagles haven’t been incredibly active in free agency but it reportedly isn’t due to a lack of trying. Pro Bowl cornerback Stephon Gilmore recently ended up signing with the Colts on a 2-year deal worth $23 million, but the Eagles made a big push to get Gilmore to Philly, according to Josina Anderson.

In regards to Stephon Gilmore I am told that "Philly made a hard play." Other teams that showed interest included the #Raiders, #Rams and #Bills, per source. — IG: JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) April 15, 2022

Aside from Darius Slay, the Eagles don’t have a very veteran CB room — something that Nick Sirianni said he wasn’t concerned about at the Annual League Meeting. Steven Nelson signed with the Texans, which leaves Avonte Maddox, Tay Gowan, Craig James, Mac McCain, Zech McPhearson, Kary Vincent Jr., and Josiah Scott.

Adding Gilmore would have eased the pressure on Howie Roseman to invest in the position in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Without knowing exactly what the Eagles offered Gilmore and why it wasn’t enough, it’s reasonable to wonder if there was a more organizational reason behind his decision.