NFL Mock Draft Simulation: Drafting a falling edge rusher

The Eagles shook up the 2022 NFL Draft when they traded one of their three first rounders to New Orleans for a future first and a handful of other picks. The Eagles’ selections this year look a bit different now and that will mean a new approach. Note: This mock series is using the FanSpeak “On The Clock” simulator!

Round One, Pick 15: Kaiir Elam, CB, Florida

The Eagles have yet to really address the cornerback position this offseason, signaling it as a high priority going into the draft. There are a few players that could be available at pick 15, but Kaiir Elam seems like the best option assuming Stingley and Gardner are not available. Elam’s size and athletic ability make him a prototypical outside cornerback prospect and pairing him with Darius Slay could give the Eagles a formidable duo on the perimeters of their defense.

Round One, Pick 18: Treylon Burks, WR, Arkansas

Wide receiver remains a massive need and it is very likely the Eagles spend a first round pick on the position for the third straight year. Burks has a rare blend of size and strength for a wide receiver with impressive YAC ability and flashes of dominant ball skills. Having Burks as a complement to DeVonta Smith could give the Eagles a dynamic and versatile receiver duo.

Round Two, Pick 19: Jaquan Brisker, S, Penn State

At this moment, safety is another position that has been under addressed this offseason. Barring a big signing, the Eagles will head into the draft needing to draft a safety high. Jaquan Brisker is a great fit in Philadelphia given he has the athleticism and experience to play either safety position at a high level. The Eagles should value Brisker blend of size, speed, and physicality in their defense.

Round Three, Pick 19: David Ojabo, Edge, Michigan

It is to be seen how an Achilles injury impacts David Ojabo’s stock, but it is very possible he sees a big fall on draft day. If he can make a full recovery, he is one of the better edge defenders in the class. This is a bet that makes too much sense.

Round Three, Pick 37: Brandon Smith, LB, Penn State

The Eagles double dip Nittany Lions to get a linebacker in their defense. Brandon Smith is a phenomenal athlete with great skills in coverage and flashes against the run. As the Eagles retool their linebacking group, prioritizing speed is crucial.

Round Four, Pick 19: Greg Dulcich, TE, UCLA

Greg Dulcich at this point in the draft would be a steal. He is a polished receiving option and would be a great fit in the offense with Dallas Goedert.

Round 5, Pick 11: Chris Paul, OG, Tulsa

The Eagles need to keep their offensive line factory going by drafting the athletic, physical Chris Paul. He is a great talent worth developing.

Round 5, Pick 19: Zamir White, RB, UGA

The Eagles probably should consider drafting another running back this year. Zamir White feels like a high upside, late round option that could eventually contribute at a high level.

Round 5, Pick 23: Kyle Philips, WR, UCLA

The Eagles could get away with drafting two receivers in this class given the state of their current roster. Kyle Philips would be a very savvy option late in the draft if the Eagles want a true slot receiver.

Round 7, Pick 16: Matt Araiza, P, SDSU

Draft this punter.