Which teams would be interested in trading for Kyler Murray? - PFT

The most obvious candidates would be the three finalists for Deshaun Watson who didn’t get the new Browns quarterback: Panthers, Falcons, and Saints. This assumes that each of those teams would be OK with a quarterback who is on the very short side, by NFL starting quarterback standards. The Eagles possibly would be interested. In the AFC, Texans also would potentially explore the possibility. Whoever does it would have to be willing to pay Murray what he wants financially and to give the Cardinals what they would require by way of compensation. That could be more than some teams would want to invest. [BLG Note: I’d pass on trading for and paying Kyler. I think the Eagles will, too.]

Kyler Murray not expected to play for Cardinals without new contract - NFL.com

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray is adamant about getting a new contract before hitting the field for the 2022 season. NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported Thursday that Murray is not expected to play unless he gets a new deal, per sources informed of the decision. The Cardinals have yet to make a contract offer to Murray, whose agent, Erik Burkhardt, informed the team weeks ago he was pulling his opening proposal off the table, Pelissero added.

2022 NFL Mock Draft: Eagles go defense with pick No. 18 - BGN

I know what you must be thinking. Howie drafting a Cornerback in the first round? Unlikely. Preposterous. Hear me out. We have an obvious need at Cornerback and have had it for a while. However, in this mock draft scenario, we are positioned to add a solid piece to the defense. Booth here is a no-brainer, as was DeVonta Smith. Booth is an elite talent and a piece that will make Cornerback less of a need for a while to come. Let’s get down to the details.

NFL draft 2022 buzz notebook, rumors and first-round chaos picks: Updates on Travon Walker, Kyle Hamilton, Kaiir Elam, Drake Jackson - ESPN+

Hamilton is harder to peg because the Notre Dame safety’s positional value and a slower-than-expected 40-yard dash time seem to have cooled his stock. I see the No. 15 and the Eagles as his floor. He’s a top-five prospect on my board because of his toughness, physicality and playmaking skills, but not every team will value a safety that high.

6 things to know with the NFL Draft 2 weeks away! - PE.com

6. Sirianni talked to me about what wide receiver Zach Pascal brings to this team and he discussed the “connection” he forged with Pascal when the two were in Indianapolis. “To me, we live our core values and our first core value is connecting. It’s not just something I wanted to do as a head coach, it’s something I strived to do as a position coach, it’s something I strived to do as a coordinator. That’s one of the reasons you get into coaching,” Sirianni said. “So to hear about that from a player I’ve had a past relationship with, that means a lot. I’m super excited that Zach is on this team and we can continue to grow our relationship and he can continue to make plays for our organization.”

Report: Dallas police want to interview Cowboys CB Kelvin Joseph about a murder last month - Blogging The Boys

Obviously this is a very serious matter and one that goes beyond the game of football. Any potential involvement by Joseph warrants investigation by the police. The report stated that Cowboys’ officials have encouraged Joseph to speak with police about what he knows, according to a team source who was not authorized to speak publicly on the matter. The Morning News also said that Cowboys officials do not believe Joseph is the shooter, however, both the Cowboys and Joseph’s attorney declined to comment to the paper.

Jameson Williams Might Be the Key to Unlocking the Commanders Offense - Hogs Haven

Williams would pair nicely alongside McLaurin as the Z or slot receiver where he can more often find free releases. Washington had the 21st best passing attack due to a combination of subpar quarterback play and receiver production. The Commanders can’t solely rely on Curtis Samuel’s recovery and Dyami Brown’s development to revitalize the passing attack. Washington upgraded from Taylor Heinicke to Carson Wentz who is not only unafraid to throw deep but is accurate as well. This would pair well with Williams where he is at his most dangerous running routes downfield. Williams has #1 receiver talent and production in his solo season at Alabama. His production and big-play ability would be desperately needed for the Commanders’ anemic offense. [BLG Note: I could totally see Washington landing Williams at No. 11.]

The Philadelphia Stars are letting fans name their Stoned Space Goblin mascot - SB Nation

If you appreciate big dumb mascots, the USFL’s Philadelphia Stars have you covered. Last week the Stars unveiled their mascot, who I’m affectionately calling “Stoned Space Goblin,” but knowing it’s not PG enough, they’re putting the mascot’s name up to a fan vote.

The Look Ahead #85: Are the Raiders legit contenders + Who went from pretender to contender? - The SB Nation NFL Show

Rob “Stats” Guerrera and RJ Ochoa break down what Derek Carr’s new deal means for the Raiders with Bill Williamson on Silver and Black Pride. Plus, which teams change transformed themselves from also-rans to actual contenders? What did we learn from this Carr deal? (1:53) Why there are no excuses left for Carr after this offseason (8:19). What is success for the Raiders during this deal? (10:35). Is the Raiders’ era of incompetence over? (11:33). Which teams have gone from pretender to contender (17:51). Which teams have fallen from contenders to pretenders? (24:36). RJ roasts Stats for supporting the Dodgers taking out Kershaw during a perfect game (35:49).

