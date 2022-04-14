2022 NFL Mock Draft: Eagles go defense with pick No. 18

Andrew Booth Jr., CB, Clemson

I know what you must be thinking. Howie drafting a Cornerback in the first round? Unlikely. Preposterous. Hear me out. We have an obvious need at Cornerback and have had it for a while. However, in this mock draft scenario, we are positioned to add a solid piece to the defense. Booth here is a no-brainer, as was DeVonta Smith. Booth is an elite talent and a piece that will make Cornerback less of a need for a while to come. Let’s get down to the details.

Overview

Andrew Booth Jr. came over to Clemson as a 5-star recruit and a scholar. Booth met his marks in Clemson with high regard. Booth Jr. will offer the Eagles an exciting blend of size, athleticism, instincts, physicality, ball skills, and competitive toughness, all traits that will make him a great Eagles player for the years to come. He has a fiery competitive spirit and makes plays like an alpha dog. When it comes to areas where Booth Jr. can improve, Booth Jr. can clean up his failed tackles and improve a bit in zone coverage. While he may have never been a coward as a tackle, I saw some moments where he leaves his feet with too much distance between himself and the ball carrier or is not under enough control to finish the tackle. Booth Jr. can do much better in the zone by squeezing routes and coming off his landmarks as necessary. His ideal role is at the outside corner, which the Eagles need, and he is versatile in any scheme but does his best in man coverage.

In his first year on the Eagles, Booth has the chance to compete for a starting spot depending on if the Eagles sign the Honey Badger and add anybody else. I see that he has the level to be the impact guy at Cornerback; the Eagles have been looking for years, and well worth it for Howie Roseman and the team to break their rule of not drafting a Cornerback in the First Round.

Skills

Strengths

Tackling: Booth is an aggressive and energized tackler with a dynamic click and close ability. He routinely makes impact tackles outside of his frame, and he is never passive when it comes to stopping the run or making a routine tackle.

Versatility: Booth had been tasked by Clemson with executing a variety of coverage systems, including man, zone, soft press, and tight press-man coverage. Booth Jr.’s skill set presents zero restrictions or matchup problems. Booth has experience in the kick-off, punt return, and punt coverage units.

Competitive Toughness: Booth is a superb competitor. He plays an aggressive and physical brand of football that always leads to him being around the football. Booth Jr. fights on every rep, and his motor always runs hot. You can tell by watching Booth Jr. that he doesn’t want to give up an inch of the field. As gifted as he is, the ideal thing about him is his fiery competitive spirit.

Good Athleticism: Booth has an explosive athletic profile, and he manages his speed effectively. He has the short-area quickness needed to copy and match routes, and he has the necessary momentum to carry receivers down the field. His movement speed skills are high-powered and without any limitations.

Football IQ: Booth’s football knowledge shows when he is defending the run, mirroring routes in man coverage and his overall spatial awareness. He is rarely caught panicking or out of position, and he has mostly a clean resume when it comes to fouls.

Run Defending: Booth is a fantastic run defender and passionate about getting involved. He understands run fits and will do the necessary dirty work aggressively and physically, taking on the block to spill runs back inside and maintain outside leverage. I like his makeup as a run stopped, and it could lead to him playing both outside and in the slot with the Eagles.

Length: Booth has a decent size, and he knows how to make it count. He commonly finishes his tackles outside his frame by extending his tackle radius due to his arm length. Booth also maximizes his size when making plays on the football with precision timing, and he can fully extend while maintaining full-body control.

Man Coverage: Booth is a man coverage corner with loose hips, quick feet, and excellent route-anticipation skills. He does well to read stems and stay connected as routes elongate. He has every requisite physical trait to be our shutdown man coverage corner.

Press Coverage: His press coverage skills are among the best in this class. He has a great back-peddle that allows him to swiftly adjust off the press and close in on any short-range passes near him. He uses his arms to stick receivers on their shoulders before quickly flipping his hips, following through on their route, and adjusting to create contested catches.

Weaknesses

Zone Coverage Skills: Booth does decently in zone coverage, cue the backfield, and work into the throwing lanes. Booth Jr. does have plenty of room to grow in terms of understanding when to come off landmarks and adjust on the fly. Last season, the Tigers’ defense covered grass in the zone too often. Basic knowledge of where the eligible receiver is, the routes those receivers run, and eliminating any threats would have upgraded the coverage spacing. He occasionally fell victim to that. While Booth Jr. was picked on quite a few times due to busts in coverage where he anticipated passing off a receiver to a deferent defender, he can do a better job of shutting down routes.

Tackling: While I previously said he is a great tackler, he isn’t immune to an occasional missed tackle which is often a result of him coming in way too hot or leaving his feet with too much distance between himself and the receiver leading to missed tackles.

Football IQ: There is plenty of room to grow for Booth Jr. regarding processing in zone coverage and adjusting. He often beat experienced route runners and turned around deeper in routes. He gave up 300 yards and two touchdowns.

Recovery Speed: It takes him too long to hit his second gear when he is beat in coverage which means he stayed defeated.

Spider Graph

Videos

Final Thoughts

I believe that Andrew Booth Jr. will be an excellent shutdown corner for us. He has the skills, and he will have the time needed to develop them. I believe if Booth Jr. falls that Howie will draft him despite this team’s long-time loathing of drafting CBS in the first round. He is a no-brainer if the draft falls as it did in this community mock draft, just like Devonta Smith was in the last draft. It was great to pick for the Eagles finally, and even despite that trade, we did with the Saints. If you disagree with me, please feel free to let me know in the comments below, and please give this a yes. I hope you guys enjoyed reading this. Bye.

2022 BGN Mock Draft Order

1) Jaguars (HellBentOnHurts): DE Aidan Hutchinson

2) Lions (Friendly Neighborhood Philly Fan): DE Travon Walker

3) Texans (herbalonius): OT Evan Neal

4) Jets (RideHighTide): OT Ikem Ekwonu

5) Giants (Brendanekstrom): CB Ahmad Gardner

6) Panthers (Philliesandthebees): QB Kenny Pickett

7) Giants (Dr.MidnightGreen): DE Kayvon Thibodeaux

8) Falcons (Philly21): QB Malik Willis

9) Seahawks (chewy wellington) QB Matt Corral

10) Jets (tfrank9811): S Kyle Hamilton

11) Commanders (Negadelphia Norm): CB Derek Stingley Jr.

12) Vikings (Kephas): CB Trent McDuffie

13) Texans (Bdawk20rules): WR Drake London

14) Ravens (ablesser88): DT Jordan Davis

15) Eagles (Fly Like An Eagle): WR Chris Olave

16) Saints (20Safety_Hazard): OT Charles Cross

17) Chargers (LBCeaglesFan!): DT Devonte Wyatt

18) Eagles (Phoenix X Minimus): CB Andrew Booth Jr.

19) Saints (Georgia_eagle)

20) Steelers (EagleDomiNation)

21) Patriots (Domonate)

22) Packers (Leo Bedio)

23) Cardinals (big DUB)

24) Cowboys (joey2arms)

25) Bills (ItownBallers22)

26) Titans (BrianMcE03)

27) Buccaneers (4133Dave)

28) Packers (The Player Formerly Known as Mousecop)

29) Chiefs (GreenGrampa)

30) Chiefs (Legend of Nick Foles)

31) Bengals (Thedeuce9)

32) Lions (Dtechman44)

