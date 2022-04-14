Penn State safety is visiting the Eagles

If you asked the Eagles if they’re showing interest in multiple Penn State prospects in the upcoming 2022 NFL Draft, do you know what they would say?

“We Are.”

We already knew that the Birds would be hosting Nittany Lion pass rushers Arnold Ebiketie and Jesse Luketa in Philadelphia.

Now we can add a new defender to the mix: Jaquan Brisker. The soon-to-be 23-year-old safety posted an Instagram story showing that he’s at the NovaCare Complex today (hat tip to @DiBirdsBlog).

Brisker made his fair share of plays at Penn State with 151 total tackles (10 for loss), 14 passes defensed, and five interceptions. He did not force any fumbles.

Brisker is thought to be a potential first-round pick. He’s occasionally been linked to the Eagles in mock drafts. That’s a bold prediction for Philly considering they’ve literally never taken a first-round safety in the history of the NFL Draft. Doesn’t mean it can’t happen, of course; there’s a first time for everything.

The Eagles certainly have a need at safety, both in the short-term and the long-term. Anthony Harris figures to be one the team’s starters but he turns 31 this season as he returns on a one-year, $2.5 million contract. The team seems to have some hope for Marcus Epps but he might ideally be more of a rotational contributor. Brisker would be in line to start as a rookie.

Taking Brisker at No. 15 or No. 18 might be a little rich in terms of him being the best available prospect on the board at those spots. He might be a more realistic selection as a trade down target later in the first or early in the second round.

Scouting report via NFL.com:

Athletic safety prospect whose versatility and toughness will endear him to coaches during the evaluation process. Brisker continued to pick up elements of the defensive scheme and his play has steadily transformed from hesitant in 2019 to downright instinctive in 2021. He has the versatility to become a moving chess piece in a variety of coverages and has the size and talent to match up with both “Y” and “F” tight ends. He played with a banged-up shoulder in 2021 so his 2020 tape is a clearer indicator of his run support acumen. Brisker is an ascending talent with the NFL traits to become a long-time starter as a Day 2 draft pick. NFL Comparison: Justin Reid

