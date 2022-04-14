2022 NFL Mock Draft: Chargers choose defensive tackle

Devonte Wyatt, DT, Georgia

Devonte Wyatt. A mammoth of a man. A monster that we would discuss more if it wasn’t for the other mammoth next to him (that, for full disclosure, I hope the Eagles draft). The success of the Georgia defensive line was based on the fact you couldn’t stop or block just one monster, you had to commit to both. And in doing so, you left the rest of the front 7 free to cause havoc (See Walker and Dean). This idea, to use monsters to free up other monsters, is why Wyatt will be the centerpiece (but not necessarily the best) of Brandon Staley’s defense.

Before the NFL Combine, this was a toss-up between Devonte Wyatt and Jordan Davis, in fact Mel Kiper, picked Wyatt before Davis (Need ESPN Insider to see it, but trust me it is there) and even spoke on his role and I quote “eat up blockers, allowing the linebackers more space to get to the ball”, this is key to why the Chargers will pick him, but I won’t get ahead of myself. Let’s go to the spider graph because I am pandering to the audience.

Wyatt has good but not great power and he has displayed solid internal quickness to push thru internal gaps and pressure the QB. He has shown the ability to line up on the center, all the way out to the 7-technique, he has shown he can give it to you any way you want it (giggity). He can finish well against single blocks in the run game as well, making him ideal for all 3 downs. Does not take plays or wears down, he will provide consistent pressure as long as he is on the field (I didn’t want to use the dreaded high motor comment.. until I just did…dammit.) If we were to highlight his flaws, the list wouldn’t be long. His college production isn’t much (then again, most defensive tackles don’t get those stats), his arms are short and while strong he can be sandwiched in double teams and be removed out the play. The ability to command double teams is why he will go to the Los Angeles Superchargers.

Brandon Staley cut his teeth as an outside LB’s coach. He understands how they need to thrive. He’s built defenses that were top 5 in sacks. He ran the Rams defense and led them to being statistically the number 1 defense in the league. Then went to the chargers and they were 23rd or 24th or something embarrassing. In his defense (coming to his aid, not physically in his defense) he wants to run a 3-4 defense and he is switching from Gus Bradley’s 4-3. To start that switch they lost Melvin Ingram, Casey Hayward, Denzel Perryman, Isaac Rochell, Rayshawn Jenkins, Damion Square, Brandon Facyson and Jahleel Addae (yes we don’t know all of those players, but Gus was fired for a reason). In his defense (actual type of defense, not defending him) a 3-4 needs to force double teams to let the other monsters cause havoc up front, while the secondary silences anyone who wanders in their area. As of today, it is constructed with 2 pretty good safeties in Derwin James (just stay healthy!) and the young but impressive Nasir Adderley (dammit we should have drafted him instead of JJ Arcegadon’twanthim). At corner they have the young and upcoming Asante Samuel Jr. (tell pops we said hi) and they just brought over JC Jackson (get paid young man!). They had a strong linebacking core with the terrifying Joey Bosa leading the way. But as an edge rusher, he can be double teamed, so Staley rescued Khalil Mack from Siberia I mean Chicago. With 2 monsters on the edge, the last piece. The biggest peace needs to be an absolute animal. A Monster bigger than those monsters that can’t be double teamed. And his name is JJJJJJJJOOOO.. I mean Devonte Wyatt!

Strengths (Via NFL.COM)

Initial punch lands with some pop.

Lateral quickness beats move-blocker to the spot.

Uses slip-rip for penetration into A-gap.

Locates ball-carriers quickly when two-gapping.

Hustles around the field looking to make a play.

Shows urgency in locating a pass blocker’s edge.

Enough lower-body strength to plow through redirect blocks.

Above-average change of direction inside pocket.

Weaknesses

Length is below average.

Average explosiveness into the neutral zone.

Tendency to drop helmet into initial contact.

Not enough sand to withstand down blocks.

Average hand usage and shed quickness.

Rush energy bogs down when stiff punches find him.

Lack of length shows up in his rush.

Doesn’t have go-to moves for quick-rush wins.

In 2019, they had a hole in the middle of their defense, and they should have filled it with Dexter Lawrence (while his numbers are pedestrian, it’s the giants, they are terrible in how they manage folks). In 2018, the chargers looked like they were a piece away, and they should have taken Da’ron Payne (This is of course more about what I wrote and picked and not the fact they would have had to trade up to get him and missed on Derwin James, but I digress). The Chargers have been soft in the middle since 2018, they need to fix this if they to compete with all the weapons the AFC now has. They have a strong, young and rising QB, finish the build with an elite defensive line. And we know what an elite defensive line can bring:

2022 BGN Mock Draft Order

1) Jaguars (HellBentOnHurts): DE Aidan Hutchinson

2) Lions (Friendly Neighborhood Philly Fan): DE Travon Walker

3) Texans (herbalonius): OT Evan Neal

4) Jets (RideHighTide): OT Ikem Ekwonu

5) Giants (Brendanekstrom): CB Ahmad Gardner

6) Panthers (Philliesandthebees): QB Kenny Pickett

7) Giants (Dr.MidnightGreen): DE Kayvon Thibodeaux

8) Falcons (Philly21): QB Malik Willis

9) Seahawks (chewy wellington) QB Matt Corral

10) Jets (tfrank9811): S Kyle Hamilton

11) Commanders (Negadelphia Norm): CB Derek Stingley Jr.

12) Vikings (Kephas): CB Trent McDuffie

13) Texans (Bdawk20rules): WR Drake London

14) Ravens (ablesser88): DT Jordan Davis

15) Eagles (Fly Like An Eagle): WR Chris Olave

16) Saints (20Safety_Hazard): OT Charles Cross

17) Chargers (LBCeaglesFan!): DT Devonte Wyatt

18) Eagles (Phoenix X Minimus)

19) Saints (Georgia_eagle)

20) Steelers (EagleDomiNation)

21) Patriots (Domonate)

22) Packers (Leo Bedio)

23) Cardinals (big DUB)

24) Cowboys (joey2arms)

25) Bills (ItownBallers22)

26) Titans (BrianMcE03)

27) Buccaneers (4133Dave)

28) Packers (The Player Formerly Known as Mousecop)

29) Chiefs (GreenGrampa)

30) Chiefs (Legend of Nick Foles)

31) Bengals (Thedeuce9)

32) Lions (Dtechman44)

Now it’s time for you to vote for who YOU think should be selected next in the 2022 BGN Community Consensus Mock Draft.

1) Jaguars: DE Aidan Hutchinson

2) Lions: DE Kayvon Thibodeaux

3) Texans: OT Evan Neal

4) Jets: OT Ikem Ekwonu

5) Giants: OT Charles Cross

6) Panthers: QB Malik Willis

7) Giants: CB Ahmad Gardner

8) Falcons: QB Kenny Pickett

9) Seahawks: S Kyle Hamilton

10) Jets: DE Travon Walker

11) Commanders: CB Derek Stingley Jr.

12) Vikings: CB Trent McDuffie

13) Texans: DE Jermaine Johnson

14) Ravens: DT Jordan Davis

15) Eagles: WR Jameson Williams

16) Saints: OT Trevor Penning

17) Chargers: