Another first-round wide receiver prospect is visiting the Eagles

Earlier this week, news emerged that the Philadelphia Eagles are hosting Jameson Williams on an official top 30 pre-draft visit. Now we’re hearing that they’re meeting with another first-round wide receiver prospect.

Chris Olave is at the NovaCare Complex today, according to NFL insider Adam Schefter.

Olave’s visit is timely in that he was just written about as the Eagles’ pick at No. 15 in the Bleeding Green Nation community mock draft.

Olave, who turns 22 in June, had a productive four-year stint at Ohio State. He amassed 175 total receptions for 2,702 yards (15.4 average) and a whopping 35 touchdowns. Teams clearly struggled to keep him out of the end zone.

Some might be concerned that Olave never posted more than 936 yards in a given season. Then again, he was sharing targets with some high-profile teammates such as Garrett Wilson, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Terry McLaurin, and Parris Campbell.

Some might also be concerned about his relatively smaller frame. In a perfect world, the Eagles would be able to add a player with more size to their receiving corps. Incumbent starters DeVonta Smith and Quez Watkins are obviously on the slighter side. But more important for the Eagles than adding a receiver of a certain profile is adding a receiver who’s actually good at football. And there’s reason to believe Olave fits the bill there. He’s demonstrated ability to make big plays and score.

Olave should absolutely be in play for the Eagles with one of their two first-round picks. This idea that the Birds can’t take another pass-catcher because they’ve already done it each of the past two years is silly. The position is still very much a need and the value lines up; it’s not like they would be massively reaching. After failing to landing a veteran receiver through free agency/trade, drafting one with a premium resource is the Eagles’ best bet of improving that position. The Eagles are right to be doing their homework on the top receivers.

Of course, perhaps they want teams to think they’re drafting a receiver in the first round (#smokescreen) while they’re hoping to get one on Day 2 instead. We shall see.

Scouting report via NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein:

The quiet storm of the Ohio State wide receiver corps, Olave is smooth, steady and makes things happen. His movements are fluid and easy from snap to the catch and all points between. He’s fast but efficient and plays with the bend and foot agility to uncover on all three levels. Olave possesses natural, well-rounded ball skills but needs to add play strength to ward off the physical challenges that are headed his way. His play traits should allow for success beyond the scheme and talent advantages surrounding him at Ohio State. He is an inside/outside hybrid appealing to offenses looking for a field-stretcher with the ability to take on a sizable catch load. NFL Comparison: Terry McLaurin

Highlights:

Spider graph via Mockdraftable:

Complete list of known Philadelphia Eagles draft visits

Ohio State WR Chris Olave

Alabama WR Jameson Williams

Georgia WR George Pickens

Western Kentucky DE DeAngelo Malone

Penn State DE Arnold Ebiketie

Clemson CB Andrew Booth Jr.

Texas A&M OL Kenyon Green

Penn State DE Jesse Luketa

Ole Miss QB Matt Corral

Tulsa OL Tyler Smith

Oklahoma DT Perrion Winfrey

Oregon DE Kayvon Thibodeaux

Houston CB Marcus Jones

Cincinnati CB Ahmad ‘Sauce” Gardner

Georgia DT Jordan Davis

Georgia DT Devonte Wyatt