Eagles News: Two ideal first-round picks for Philadelphia

2022 NFL Draft: Ideal top two picks for every team - NFL.com

Round 1: No. 15 overall — Jordan Davis, DT, Georgia. Round 1: No. 18 overall — Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame. I expect GM Howie Roseman to follow his trade with the Saints, in which the Eagles gave up one of their three first-round picks in exchange for future draft capital, by moving up this year to select a top prospect. One of his targets could be Davis, a massive lineman who would automatically improve one of the league’s worst run defenses. The secondary instantly becomes a strength if Hamilton quiets those doubting his ability to consistently affect games from the safety position.

NFL Draft News and Rumors: Travon Walker, Kyle Hamilton, and others - Pro Football Network

Loser: Kyle Hamilton. For more than seven months, Kyle Hamilton’s name was always mentioned as one of the best players in the draft and a lock to be a top-four pick. I never bought into that opinion and neither have NFL teams. Most teams presently believe Hamilton is a mid-first-round prospect and do not rank him as a top-10 player. Why the fall from grace? The fact he’s a long, loping safety with deficiencies in coverage added to take the bloom off the rose. Finally, 40 times which ranged from a best of 4.59 seconds at the Combine to a pedestrian 4.70 seconds during pro day workouts was the final nail in the coffin. This doesn’t mean Hamilton won’t be a good player in the NFL. Rather, his style of play possibly won’t be sought out during the early part of the draft.

2022 NFL Mock Draft: Eagles select wide receiver to pair with DeVonta Smith - BGN

Drake London was already selected. Williams has an injury, and although Landon Dickerson is working out for us, we all remember Sidney Jones. We need someone who can come in and play right away. Every draft pick is a risk, and adding an injury makes it even riskier. Burks is not nearly as polished of a route runner, has a limited route tree and issues with drops. Yes, you could argue for Wilson, and I was torn between the two Ohio State receivers and I’d be happy with either, but for me Olave has been doing it longer. I want to go with the most sure-fire pick and for me that’s is Olave. 3 straight seasons with over 700 yards in a crowded WR room, and holds the record for the most receiving TDs in Ohio State history. Chris Olave was expected to enter the draft last year, but returned to Ohio State to have an even bigger year than the last.

NFC East Mixtape Vol.52: Ranking NFC Quarterbacks - BGN Radio

Brandon Lee Gowton and RJ Ochoa rank the 16 starting quarterbacks in the NFC. Find out who the guys have ranked as the best and worst QBs in the conference and where each of the NFC East QBs land.

Nick Sirianni’s aggressiveness was sure to please Jeffrey Lurie, but is the Eagles coach driven by analytics? - Inquirer

The Eagles, though, know their best long-term odds for becoming a perennial playoff team with championship potential come with having first and foremost a dynamic passing game. From Sirianni to general manager Howie Roseman to Lurie, indications from team leaders last month were that the Eagles will exhaust their resources to improve their air game. “There’s nothing Jalen [won’t be able to do],” Lurie said. “We just have to keep evolving that offense in every single way. Time will tell, right? Nick’s an aggressive offensive guy, and I know he feels there’s just so much growth in what we can do on offense. And he is very bullish on all the things we can do this coming season and in the future.” Being even more aggressive is likely one of them.

NFL draft 2022: Reporters answer 32 biggest questions, including positions to target, potential trades, teams to watch - ESPN

With two first-round picks, will the Eagles entertain the idea of selecting a receiver for the third consecutive year? They tried to trade for Calvin Ridley before his suspension and went after free-agent receivers, signalling their desire to upgrade the position. The big-money contracts handed out to veteran receivers of late should further incentivize teams to look for lower-cost options in the draft. So sure, I think the Eagles will entertain drafting a receiver in the first round if the stars align, but I’d put defensive line and defensive back as the more likely positions they’ll address early, with receiver in play on Day 2.

2022 NFL Free Agency: Texans Sign Veteran Cornerback Steven Nelson To Two-Year Deal - Battle Red Blog

Nelson (29) will suit up for his eighth NFL season after previous stints with Kansas City, Pittsburgh, and Philadelphia. Drafted in the third round in 2015 out of Oregon State by the Chiefs, Nelson has spent his previous seasons starting as an outside corner (often tracking the Z receiver on opposing offenses) and likely projects into a starting role in Houston. In 2021, Nelson recorded 50 tackles, 1 interception, and had 7 pass breakups. Outside of his rookie year, he has never had a PFF overall average of under 60 and has particularly excelled in run defense, averaging run defense grades of over 68 in 5 of his 7 years.

Making the case: How should the Giants handle the running back position? - Big Blue View

The New York Giants seem to have interest in the running back position just four years after investing the No. 2 overall selection in Saquon Barkley. The Giants have reportedly had several running backs in for top-30 visits. Iowa State’s Breece Hall, Alabama’s Brian Robinson, and Georgia’s James Cook were among the group, and they all figure to be selected somewhere on Day 2. New York currently has Barkley playing on his fifth-year option, Matt Brieda, Antonio Williams, Gary Brightwell, and Sandro Platzgummer on the roster. The Giants interviewing Hall, Robinson, and Cook could be due diligence, but investing maybe the second third-round selection or a Day 3 pick in a running back makes a lot of sense if the Giants aren’t willing to commit to Barkley long-term. It’s a deep overall draft class, and there are several interesting running back options. I am skeptical about the Giants selecting a running back at pick No. 36; there will be too much value at other positions. GM Joe Schoen was a part of the Bills’ front office which drafted both Devin Singletary and Zach Moss in the third round in 2019 and 2020.

Justin Fields Remembers Dwayne Haskins and His Impact on Ohio State - SI

I actually think the Giants’ preference might be to trade out to next year with one of their picks. And I could certainly see a scenario where they take, say, Mississippi State tackle Charles Cross with the fifth pick, then move the seventh pick for maybe a third-rounder this year and a first next year. The reason why it’ll be difficult relates to your second question—and whether there’ll be a pressure point where another team wants to move up. I think Aidan Hutchinson will be gone in the first two picks, and by the time the Giants are up at five, either Travon Walker, Kayvon Thibodeaux, or both will be gone too. That would leave Jermaine Johnson available from the top tier of edge rushers. And my guess is that Evan Neal and Ickey Ekwonu will be off the board when the Giants pick, too, which would leave Cross out there from the top tier of tackles. My guess is if someone’s trading up, it’d probably be to get a guy at one of those two positions, the premium spots that have the class’s best players and where there’s real value in having a stud on a rookie contract. I might be wrong, and maybe someone will love one of the quarterbacks and come get him. That just seems unlikely at this point, especially that high in the draft, based on how just about everyone I talk to is panning the class. Which is to say that I think there’s a divide here between what the Giants might want to do and what they’ll actually be able to do. I think they’d like to trade. I don’t know that a legit opportunity to do it will be there.

Jerry Jones hints the Cowboys could be looking to trade up in the 2022 NFL Draft - Blogging The Boys

It’s been a relatively quiet offseason for Jerry and Stephen Jones in terms of radio hits, media availability, or press conference settings. While we have briefly heard from both, today was another chance to hear them answer some questions regarding the draft. And in Jerry fashion, he dropped a little bomb on us when asked about how aggressive they could be about trading up or down in the draft.

Steelers interested in signing Tyrann Mathieu, if the price is right - PFT

Add the Steelers to the list of teams interested in signing free agent safety Tyrann Mathieu — if Mathieu will accept the contract the Steelers offer him. The Steelers’ website posted an item saying that the Steelers have an interest in signing Mathieu. However, the item said that the Steelers would want Mathieu to agree to a deal for “what they believe he is worth,” and that Mathieu may not agree with the Steelers’ assessment of what kind of contract he should get.

4 reasons Tyrann Mathieu should chose the Rams over his other suitors - Turf Show Times

With all due respect, the Eagles, Steelers, and Saints are not likely to win their division, much less compete for a Super Bowl title at this point. Of course, each of those teams could still improve their chances by adding to their roster through free agency, the NFL draft, or even an unexpected trade. Meanwhile the reigning Super Bowl champions are primed for another run at the Lombardi trophy as one of the best teams in the league. Playing on a loaded defense with Aaron Donald, Jalen Ramsey, Greg Gaines, Leonard Floyd and Bobby Wagner doesn’t hurt either.

New allegations against Dan Snyder and the Commanders could spell his downfall - SB Nation

Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder is no stranger to controversy, but the investigation into claims of sexual harassment and a hostile work environment has now taken a turn. Evidence now points to the organization manipulating its financial records in an attempt to avoid giving visiting teams their share of revenue, as well as withholding refundable deposits from fans. Congress is now turning over evidence to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC). A letter obtained by the Associated Press and shared by the Washington Post outlines behavior which Congress claims may implicate Snyder and the Commanders for being “engaged in a troubling, long-running, and potentially unlawful pattern of financial conduct that victimized thousands of team fans and the National Football League (NFL).”

NFL University #36: Derek Carr extension, Brady conspiracies, and mocking 21-32 - The SB Nation NFL Show

Welcome back to another edition of NFL University! Stephen Serda, Kyle Posey, and Justis Mosqueda are finishing up their full first-round mock draft–but before they do Derek Carr just inked an extension with the Las Vegas Raiders. According to a report, Tom Brady and Dolphins owner Stephen Ross had a deal in place behind the scenes that would have seen Brady eventually wind up as the Dolphins starting quarterback. Over the past two weeks, we’ve mocked picks 1-20 in the first round of the NFL Draft, so this week we finish things up with picks 21-32.

