Eagles News: Miles Sanders says he is “taking it real personal this year”

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ...

Eagles’ Miles Sanders: ‘I’m taking it a little more personal this year’ - Pro Football Network

“I’ve still got a lot to prove,” Sanders said. “A lot of people don’t respect all the work I’ve done, and I’ve still got a lot to prove. I’m taking it real personal this year. Just find a way to get noticed and command the respect, I’m not taking no for an answer this year. Just stay healthy, just be available, that’s my main goal this year. I want to be the best. That’s what I train to be. I want to be the best, period. I exhaust myself working hard to try to get to that point. I’m taking it a little more personal this year.”

Should the Eagles do this trade up to the No. 3 overall pick? - BGN

The Eagles started the offseason with three first-round picks in the 2022 NFL Draft and are down to two after a big trade with the Saints. With so few moves being made in free agency, it looked like the team would use their draft capital to refresh the roster. But what if they used their two first-round picks and a former first-round pick to move up to No. 3, instead?

NFC East Mixtape Vol.52: Ranking NFC Quarterbacks - BGN Radio

Brandon Lee Gowton and RJ Ochoa rank the 16 starting quarterbacks in the NFC. Find out who the guys have ranked as the best and worst QBs in the conference and where each of the NFC East QBs land.

Eagles 2022 draft: Trade up, trade back, or stay put at picks 15 and 18? - PhillyVoice

One popular trade-back scenario could be with the Chiefs, who hold the 29th and 30th overall picks in 2022. After trading Tyreek Hill to the Dolphins, Andy Reid can use another wide receiver. There should be a few very good ones to choose from either at picks 15 or 18, but there is likely to be a significant dropoff to whoever might still be available at pick 29. The draft value chart says that the Chiefs’ 29th overall pick and the 50th overall pick (from the Dolphins) would be near-equal compensation. Alternatively, the Eagles could look to try to further bolster their 2023 draft bounty. The other team rumored to want to make a big move up is the Lions, who hold the 32nd and 34th picks. If they were to trade up for a quarterback to, say, pick 15, the Eagles could add some extra picks while also eliminating a competitor for a quarterback in 2023.

How the Eagles’ slow pursuit of Tyrann Mathieu explains their offseason strategy - ESPN

The Eagles’ offseason can be most accurately viewed through the prism of the Honey Badger. There’s been mutual interest between the Eagles and safety Tyrann Mathieu. They hosted him on a virtual visit last week, a league source confirmed an NFL Network report, and have been in communication with him for longer than that. Mathieu, 29, would address a major need and help solidify Philadelphia’s back end, but to this point, the Eagles haven’t been aggressive to seal the deal. It goes along with the overall vibe of the Eagles’ offseason, which has felt a little like gathering for a Fourth of July fireworks show — picnic blankets down, eyes up in anticipation — and having the pyrotechnician shoot off a couple of bottle rockets. Kind of a letdown.

Congress sends letter to FTC detailing allegations of financial improprieties by Dan Snyder - Hogs Haven

The Congressional Committee on Oversight and Reform has sent a letter to the FTC (available for download here via the Washington Post) which details the allegations of financial improprieties committed by Dan Snyder and the Washington Redskins organization. These allegations come from former Washington VP Jason Friedman, who worked for the organization for 24 years, and was involved in ticket sales and customer service. Little teasers of his testimony have been leaking out from the Committee that included Washington keeping two sets of books, and also withholding ticket sales payments that should have gone into a pool that is split with other NFL teams. This letter, and the Washington Post article that was just published, give details on how Washington allegedly bilked their own fans and other franchises out of money through multiple deceptive practices.

3 questions yet to be answered by this Dallas Cowboys offseason - Blogging The Boys

What happens if the Cowboys do not land a starting guard in the draft? At present time it seems like Dallas should have a chance to walk away from night one of the draft with either Texas A&M’s Kenyon Green or Boston College’s Zion Johnson; however, things do not always turn out the way that they seem. You will recall that a year ago it ‘seemed’ like the Cowboys would easily be able to draft one of the top two cornerbacks in Jaycee Horn or Patrick Surtain until they went with the two selections right before Dallas went on the clock. Thankfully the Cowboys were quick on their feet, traded back to pick up more capital, and ‘settled’ for Micah Parsons. Sometimes you are better lucky than good, as they say. The situation is hardly the same this year. Dallas was picking 10th last year and sitting at 24 now. Should the Cowboys miss out on a guard because they are gone or they decide to go somewhere else with the pick, the odds of them drafting a starter at the position dramatically shrink. What would they do then?

2022 NFL Draft: Rise of quarterbacks on draft boards is good news for Giants - Big Blue View

The quarterback flash point in Round 1 is thought to be No. 6, where the Carolina Panthers have not been able to get the position right in Matt Rhule’s first two seasons as head coach. It is widely anticipated that the Panthers will take a big swing at quarterback at No. 6. That means, of course, that with picks 5 and 7 the Giants and GM Joe Schoen sit in an excellent spot. If a team like the Pittsburgh Steelers, New Orleans Saints, Seattle Seahawks or Atlanta Falcons has a clear No. 1 quarterback on their board they feel like they have to have, the Giants are in a place to get a king’s ransom for moving back. The same holds true at No. 7. If Carolina passes on a quarterback, QB1 is likely to still be ob the board. If the Panthers select Kenny Pickett or Malik Willis, QB-needy teams might get nervous and want to jump the Falcons at No. 8. Again, Schoen and the Giants would be in an excellent spot to get the added “at-bats” the GM would like in the draft.

6 NFL Draft sleepers this year and which current players they remind us of - SB Nation

Carson Strong, QB, Nevada. This is not a great draft at quarterback, that much we know, but Strong has really fallen down the boards from potential first round pick to now being a major sleeper. At this point it’s hard to imagine he’ll be taken in the first two rounds, opening the door for someone to get potentially get a steal. It’s important to know what you’re getting from him. Strong was never a super mobile QB, and following a leg injury he’s basically a statue. He will not be able to escape pressure, or pick up yards with his legs — but that’s not why you would take him. In terms of pure arm talent, only Malik Willis compares in this class. Strong has a cannon for an arm and has also shown an ability to put touch on passes, a trait that normally strong armed QBs struggle with. At 6’3”, 226 pounds he’s got the size to stand in the pocket and take a shot, but there’s a lot he needs to work on to be a plus-level QB. Ceiling: Poor man’s Ben Roethlisberger.

Off Day Debrief #84: Contradicting some common offseason narratives - The SB Nation NFL Show

Rob “Stats” Guerrera and Brandon Lee Gowton hold some common offseason narratives under scrutiny and set the record straight. Jalen Hurts is way closer to his ceiling than people want to admit (4:08). The 49ers’ relectance to move on from Jimmy G. is a bad sign for Trey Lance (11:48). Kyler Murray might be available next year, but you shouldn’t want him (18:36). The Ravens are fine with waiting to give Lamar Jackson big money (25:37). The trade for Russell Wilson is far from a sure thing for the Broncos (32:04). The Rams will be the first repeat Super Bowl champion in years (36:37). This is Justin Jefferson’s last season in Minnesota (40:23). The best QB from the 2022 class will be Matt Corral (45:49).

...

Social Media Information:

BGN Facebook Page: Click here to like our page

BGN Twitter: Follow @BleedingGreen

BGN Instagram: Follow @BleedingGreenInsta

BGN Manager: Brandon Lee Gowton: Follow @BrandonGowton

BGN Radio Twitter: Follow @BGN_Radio

BGN Cameo: Click here for a personalized video message