2022 NFL Mock Draft: Ravens beef up their interior

Jordan Davis, DT, Georgia

I’m not sure about you but whenever I think of the Baltimore Ravens the first thing I think of is defense. Some of the all time greats like Ed Reed, Ray Lewis, Terrell Suggs, and Haloti Ngata might immediately come to mind. Jordan Davis could be the next person added to that list.

Let’s start out with what stands out first and foremost about Davis: he’s a grown ass man. He stands at 6’6”, 341 lbs which is already larger than most defensive linemen. This size shows in the film as well. The one thing that I’ve seen on pretty much every scouting report on Davis is that it is practically impossible to single guard him. He has a very solid anchor, and when you couple that with his pure size you cannot move him out of the way. Add in his extremely strong and violent hands and he immediately becomes a lineman’s nightmare. Every down he is on the field is one where you will have to be aware of him and gameplan around him.

Via Mockdraftable:

For such a large figure you might expect him to be slow but this is far from the reality. He ran a 4.78 40 time at the Combine and for a DT of his size plays with great speed. I wouldn’t quite call it explosiveness, but his speed just makes his power stand out even more. He also has more lateral mobility than expected for his size and shows great athleticism for a DT.

His size and speed combination has resulted in him being the best run defender in the draft. Try and double team him and he still makes plays against the run. He is so dominant in the run that it will force teams to change how they gameplan the offense and go away from the run entirely.

The last thing that stands out to me is his versatility. While I think his best position would probably be a 3-tech in a 4-3, he is versatile enough to play both in a 4-3 and a 3-4 as a 3-tech, 1-tech, and nose tackle. That opens up a lot of options for DCs in terms of personnel.

As much as I love Davis as a prospect I would be remiss if I didn’t give some negatives. He doesn’t play with great leverage and is very upright. While he’s quick, his first step isn’t. Both of these combine to result in a player who is not that effective right now against the pass. I’m not sure how much of this is coachable but should he be able to learn to play with better leverage I think his pass rush improves immediately.

In the end, Jordan Davis is a freakish mountain of a man whose run stuffing ability will translate immediately to the NFL. Baltimore drafting Davis takes a pretty damn good run unit and turns them into the best running defense in the league. To me he’s a hybrid of Vince Wilfork and Haloti Ngata and will terrorize interior linemen in the league for years. He is the best player still available on the board at a major position of need for the Ravens. This is a no-brainer.

