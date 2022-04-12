2022 NFL Mock Draft: Texans take tall wide receiver

Drake London, WR, USC

Hi everybody! Coming to you from Europe, I was lucky enough to be chosen as an alternate by the one and only BLG. I’m gonna try my best to put myself in the seat of the Houston Texans GM. Here we go.

The Team

Boy, are they a mess !! After a scandal ridden offseason, the Texans are left IMO with one of the worst roster in NFL’s recent history. Going down the list of players, I was wondering if our own alumnus the great LB/K Kamu Grugier-Hill wasn’t their best player... and I’m only partly joking!

No JJ, no DWat, no DHop and fewer premium draft picks than I expected, honestly.

They have needs all over the place and if I were the GM, I would be working the phones like crazy to try to « pull a Howie », load up on future draft picks and pray all the Gods that my picks after trading down will pan out !

This is gonna take at least three very good offseason to bring Houston back to relevancy. Good luck to the actual GM !

The pick

OK, now onto my train of thought for the selection.

With no QB worth taking at this spot, I’m left with three players I really like for this pick :

DE Jermaine Johnson

WR Garrett Wilson

WR Drake London

Given that my co-GM herbalonius smartly picked the best OT in the draft, I’m leaning towards offense because:

a) That’s how you win in today’s NFL

b) I would rather have one good and one bad unit rather than two (below) average units

b) The not so bad Davis Mills needs weapons around him if you want to really see if he has « IT »

I’m now looking at two really good WR’s with very different skill sets. We know that Brandin Cooks has been retained by the Texans, so I’m gonna draft WR Drake London from USC. His size, the way he catches everything thrown at him and his ability to play outside and in the slot make him the better complement to the deep threat that is Cooks.

Between you and me, I might be a little biased because London has been my crush since after the SB. It would be a fault to draft (or re-sign ala Howie!) a player based on feelings if I were an actual GM ... but I’m not!

So, to sum up: (Goodell deep voice )

With the 13th pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, The Houston Texans select :

Drake London, Wide Receiver, USC.

The player

Ok ! Let’s talk about my crush, shall we...

Drake London is 6’4’’, 220 ish with a basketball background. He is the definition of a big bodied WR who can do it all : contested catches, YAC, blocking and even hitting a home run once in a while . His stat line in 2021 is 88/1084/7 in 8 games... THAT’S INSANE ! He also is a high Football IQ guy and has no off the field problems whatsoever (an underrated quality if you ask me). He really does have it all. However, he did not participate in the combine,but he did interview with the press and the teams over there.

Anyway, two things scared me a little before drafting that guy

a) WR from USC: Having Nelson Agholor nightmare, anyone ? But watching their track record these past few years, it was hit after hit : Amon Ra St Brown in the 4 th last year, Pittman in the 2d in 2020 and Juju also in the 2d round in 2017.

b) Drafting an injured player: London suffered an ankle fracture after 8 games this season. This is a « freak injury » though and that does not make him injury prone by any means. A soft tissue thing would have me worried way more ! Plus, rumor has it he’s already running as fast as he was before he was hurt.

So to me, the good far outmatches the bad for this guy and I think he not only is the best WR in this class but also the BPA at 13.

My NFL comparison for him would be either a bigger/slower Cooper Kupp for his ability to be at the right spot at the right time or, more obviously, a Mike Evans type of player. If his career approaches any of those two guys, I could say with some confidence that my pick was the right one !

The fit

As i said before, the Texans have needs in absolutely any positions in Football. I’m not even sure they have good ball-boys but those can probably be found as UDFA ;-).

WR is as much a need as any spot on that roster, They whiffed on Conley and they traded for draft super bust Philip Dorsett who is somehow only slightly better than Jalen Reagor. The only bright spot is Nico Collins, their 3 rd round pick from last year . He seems to have WR3 potential. So, they need a stud !

Playing alongside speedster Brandin Cooks will maximize Drake’s strength. He loves playing underneath, is a YAC monster with a very good vision and his TE like body prevents him from arm tackles by anyone but a strong defensive lineman.

The 2022 draft haul of Drake London and Evan Neal would be the building block for the offense with the possibility to draft a 5 star QB next year if Davis Mills is not « the one ».

The Thanks

Hope you agree with my pick and enjoyed the write up.

Thanks to BLG and the BGN community for the opportunity.

See ya at the Linc.

Go Birds!!!!!!!!!

2022 BGN Mock Draft Order

1) Jaguars (HellBentOnHurts): DE Aidan Hutchinson

2) Lions (Friendly Neighborhood Philly Fan): DE Travon Walker

3) Texans (herbalonius): OT Evan Neal

4) Jets (RideHighTide): OT Ikem Ekwonu

5) Giants (Brendanekstrom): CB Ahmad Gardner

6) Panthers (Philliesandthebees): QB Kenny Pickett

7) Giants (Dr.MidnightGreen): DE Kayvon Thibodeaux

8) Falcons (Philly21): QB Malik Willis

9) Seahawks (chewy wellington) QB Matt Corral

10) Jets (tfrank9811): S Kyle Hamilton

11) Commanders (Negadelphia Norm): CB Derek Stingley Jr.

12) Vikings (Kephas): CB Trent McDuffie

13) Texans (Bdawk20rules): WR Drake London

14) Ravens (ablesser88)

15) Eagles (Fly Like An Eagle)

16) Saints (20Safety_Hazard)

17) Chargers (LBCeaglesFan!)

18) Eagles (Phoenix X Minimus)

19) Saints (Georgia_eagle)

20) Steelers (EagleDomiNation)

21) Patriots (Domonate)

22) Packers (Leo Bedio)

23) Cardinals (big DUB)

24) Cowboys (joey2arms)

25) Bills (ItownBallers22)

26) Titans (BrianMcE03)

27) Buccaneers (4133Dave)

28) Packers (The Player Formerly Known as Mousecop)

29) Chiefs (GreenGrampa)

30) Chiefs (Legend of Nick Foles)

31) Bengals (Thedeuce9)

32) Lions (Dtechman44)

