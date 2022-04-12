Should the Eagles do this trade up to the No. 3 overall pick?

The Eagles started the offseason with three first-round picks in the 2022 NFL Draft and are down to two after a big trade with the Saints. With so few moves being made in free agency, it looked like the team would use their draft capital to refresh the roster. But what if they used their two first-round picks and a former first-round pick to move up to No. 3, instead?

More hypothetical @GMFB trade talk...



--If you're the Houston Texans with the 3rd overall pick, would you accept an offer of 15th, 18th, and Jalen Raegor for the 3rd?



--If you're the Philadelphia Eagles, would you trade the 15th, 18th, and Jalon Raegor for the 3rd overall? — Peter Schrager (@PSchrags) April 12, 2022

This hypothetical is interesting because ... who would the Eagles even want so badly to trade all the way up to No. 3?

Even for the QB Factory, a quarterback would be a surprise. They failed to land any of the (many) veteran quarterbacks that wound up with new teams this offseason, and while words only matter so much, the Eagles front office and head coach Nick Sirianni have been steadfast in the notion that Jalen Hurts is their starting QB in 2022. Plus, they now have a second first-round pick in what looks like to be a strong 2023 quarterback draft class.

Maybe Roseman and Co. are looking to add more juice to their defensive line. This regime has always prioritized the trenches, so it wouldn’t be a stretch for them to make a move for someone like DE Kayvon Thibodeaux (Oregon) or DE Aidan Hutchinson (Michigan) if they fall.

The Eagles could also finally make a pick that some fans have been begging for — they could get a cornerback, Ahmad Gardner (Cincinnati), at No. 3. (It won’t happen. It could, but it won’t.)

Also, let’s talk about Jalen Reagor being thrown into this hypothetical. Including Reagor in the package would be a win for Roseman. He can save face from the Reagor pick that didn’t work out — and that he’ll be mocked for by fans for years — by getting something in return, but also has a clean exit from the wide receiver.

Still, I would be surprised if the Eagles ended up moving up, especially to No. 3. They really need players at several positions, so quantity of talent acquired during the draft will definitely matter.

Poll Should the Eagles trade up to No. 3? Yes

Yes - but with different terms

No vote view results 9% Yes (259 votes)

5% Yes - but with different terms (160 votes)

84% No (2352 votes) 2771 votes total Vote Now

Who would you want the Eagles to draft at No. 3?