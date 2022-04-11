2022 NFL Mock Draft: Commanders choose cornerback

Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU

Now that the Reds— ... Commanders have their new ELITE QB in Charmin Wentz to go along with Scary Terry, it is time to improve on the other side of the ball. With an already meh secondary being thinned out by the release of DJ Hayden, it only makes sense that Washington bolsters it. With the 11th pick of the Bleeding Green Nation Mock Draft, the Washington Commandos select:

Derek Stingley Jr.

Stingley was a breakout player in 2019 grabbing 6 interceptions grabbing his first of two first team All-SEC nods, a spot on the consensus All American team, and a championship. It hasn’t been all smiles and sunshine though. Stingley has been dealing with a lis franc injury (which he has had surgery to repair) leading to just a three game stint in 2021. This compounded with a lackluster 2020 season (thanks COVID) has led people to wonder if his 2019 season was a fluke. However, Stingley said he isn’t worried about how teams will view his past two seasons because “they know what I am.” It is a fairly safe bet that a division with QB’s the level of Jones, Hurts, and Prescott that Stingley will have plenty of opportunities to show just how much of a ball hawk he truly is.

As you all know, my talent isn’t writing about players or the game, it is finding out what people are saying. So without further ado:

What They’re Saying About The Draft: Derek Stingley Jr Caught Your Ball Edition

-Ben Natan of BGN

That about does it here. Adding Stingley to the WFT secondary adds an immediate boost to their defense, making them a strong contender for second or third best team in the NFC lEast. Although, at least one person would like to see him in Green rather than Burgundy…

2022 BGN Mock Draft Order

1) Jaguars: DE Aidan Hutchinson

2) Lions: DE Kayvon Thibodeaux

3) Texans: OT Evan Neal

4) Jets: OT Ikem Ekwonu

5) Giants: OT Charles Cross

6) Panthers: QB Malik Willis

7) Giants: CB Ahmad Gardner

8) Falcons: QB Kenny Pickett

9) Seahawks: S Kyle Hamilton

10) Jets: DE Travon Walker

11) Commanders: