Rutgers wide receiver among players who attended Eagles local pro day

The lead up to the 2022 NFL Draft has obviously been much more normal than it has been the past two years. And with pre-draft visits returning, so has the practice of teams having a “local pro day.” As a reminder, this is an event where teams can host prospects from nearby colleges to work out at their facility. These players do not count against the top 30 limit.

In the Philadelphia Eagles’ case, they usually bring in guys from Temple, Villanova, etc. They’re also allowed to host prospects who are native to Philly and still reside in the area.

While we don’t have a full list of the players hosted by the Eagles, we do know at least one: Rutgers wide receiver Bo Melton. He had previously said he was invited to attend the Eagles’, New York Giants’, and New York Jets’ local pro days. Melton recently posted a picture from the NovaCare Complex to his Instagram story.

Melton is a prospect who’s not uncommonly been linked to the Eagles in mock drafts, such as ones here at Bleeding Green Nation. Here’s what BGN’s Ben Natan previously wrote about him:

Bo Melton was held back by mediocre (at best) Rutgers offenses and could still have some great football ahead of him. He is a solid route runner with good hands and very good speed. Even if the Eagles draft a receiver high, adding another one late would create needed competition at the position.

Melton hardly posted eye-popping big numbers at Rutgers with 164 receptions for 2,011 yards (12.3 average) and 11 touchdowns over five combined seasons. But he did post some impressive testing numbers at the NFL Combine. And, as Ben mentioned, there’s thought he might be undervalued due to his situation.

The Eagles can’t merely rely on a Day 3 pick to improve their wide receiver situation but it would be good to add another one to the mix. Perhaps Melton will end up playing pro football not too far away from his days in New Brunswick, New Jersey.

Scouting report via NFL.com:

Prospect with average size, play speed and traits. While nothing stands out for Melton from a physical standpoint, he possesses good football intelligence and can be an efficient route-runner, using leverage and purposeful movement to create some separation. He doesn’t appear to have the vertical burst of a downfield weapon and his hands fail to consistently stand out. His production was clearly hampered by quarterback play and he has value as a gunner on special teams, but WR5 might be his ceiling as a late-rounder.

Highlights:

Mockdraftable: