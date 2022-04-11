Eagles News: Miles Boykin among potential wide receiver trade options

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ...

A look at some Eagles wide receiver trade options - PhillyVoice

Miles Boykin, 25, Ravens (6’4, 220). Boykin was a third-round pick in 2019. He has fantastic size and athleticism measurables. Unfortunately for the Ravens, those traits have not led to on-field production at the pro level. In three seasons in Baltimore, Boykin has 33 catches for 470 yards and 7 TDs. In 2021, a number of receivers passed him on the depth chart and he only had 1 catch for 6 yards. Boykin is reportedly on the trade block. Boykin had some nice moments and showed promise in Eagles-Ravens joint practices in Boykin’s rookie season in 2019. It wouldn’t take much to get him.

Perspective From A Coaching Legend As Bill Belichick Turns 70; Dwayne Haskins Gone Too Soon - FMIA

At first glance, you don’t know what to make of the fact that one-third of the top-50 picks have been traded this far before the draft. But consider this factoid about 17 days before the draft: 17 picks have been traded so far this year, and 17 picks had been dealt by this point in 2020 and ’21 combined. Three reasons I see more to come: 1) As mentioned above, the GMs in the heart of the first round, picks 7 through 22, are aggressive and unafraid of big moves. Joe Schoen of the Giants (7), Seattle’s John Schneider (9), Houston’s Nick Caserio (13), Baltimore’s Eric DeCosta (14), Philly’s Howie Roseman (15, 18), New Orleans’ Mickey Loomis (16, 19), L.A.’s Tom Telesco (17) and Green Bay’s Brian Gutekunst (22) have the picks and motivation to move.

Rodney McLeod’s ultimate highlight reel - PE.com

For the past six years, Rodney McLeod defined what it means to be a champion — on and off the field — for the Philadelphia Eagles. Watch the best moments from his tenure with the team.

2022 NFL Draft rankings: WR1-55 - NBC Sports Edge

[BLG Note: These rankings have Drake London as WR1 and Chris Olave as WR2.]

2022 NFL Draft likely coming down to 1 of these 8 players for the Dallas Cowboys - Blogging The Boys

Obviously anything can happen during the NFL Draft, but at present time it feels like the Cowboys are destined to walk away with one of four particular players. The more likely result is that Dallas selects one of the guards, Texas A&M’s Kenyon Green or Boston College’s Zion Johnson. Every position that has seen a loss throughout free agency has had some sort of addition made to replenish the roster except for the offensive line.

Making the case: Both sides of the Kayvon Thibodeaux debate - Big Blue View

To me, this is an easy one. If Thibodeaux is on the board when the Giants are on the clock, it is a “run to the podium” situation. Now, if a team makes the Giants an offer they cannot refuse, offering up a bevy of draft capital in both this year and next, that makes it a tougher decision. But absent that kind of offer, turn in the card.

NFL Daily Kickoff, Monday- Dwayne Haskins killed in car accident - The SB Nation NFL Show

In today’s episode, the NFL world reacts to the death of Dwayne Haskins, more details emerge about the Tom Brady to Miami plan, and the Eagles make an out-of-the-box signing.

...

