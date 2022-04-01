2022 BGN Community NFL Mock Draft order is finalized! [UPDATE]

*UPDATE - ALL SPOTS FILLED!*

All spots have been filled! Thanks to everyone who volunteered. We’ll start the first day with HellBentOnHurts, who has the Jacksonville Jaguars at No. 1, and Friendly Neighborhood Philly Fan, who has Detroit Lions at No. 2.

My friends, the time has come to claim your assigned picks for the 2022 BGN Community Mock Draft! Please comment below with TWO THINGS:

1) The team you want

2) The email address where I can reach you shortly after you claim your pick

I’ll fill out the chart below on a first-come, first-serve basis. If you need a refresher on the guidelines for the draft, just take a look at my post from Thursday. BGN readers Fly Like An Eagle, Phoenix X Minimus, and 20Safety_Hazard will pick for the Philadelphia Eagles since they were the top three finishers in last year’s standings. All 29 other picks are up for grabs!

REMEMBER: If you commented on yesterday’s article and still want to participate, make sure to do so again today. This is the one that counts.

ONCE YOUR PICK IS CLAIMED AND CONFIRMED by me in the chart below, I will contact you with a Google doc invite at whatever email address you provide. Mine is brandon.gowton(at)sbnation(dot)com. Keep checking your email today so that we can get this process moving ASAP. Time is of the essence to start it off. If you did not receive an email within 30 minutes of spots being finalized but you appear in the chart, please contact me.

2022 BGN Community Mock Order Pick Team User Writeup due date Publish date Pick Team User Writeup due date Publish date 1 Jacksonville Jaguars HellBentOnHurts 4/3/22 4/4/22 2 Detroit Lions Friendly Neighborhood Philly Fan 4/3/22 4/4/22 3 Houston Texans herbalonius 4/3/22 4/5/22 4 New York Jets RideHighTide 4/3/22 4/5/22 5 New York Giants Brendanekstrom 4/4/22 4/6/22 6 Carolina Panthers Philliesandthebees 4/4/22 4/6/22 7 New York Giants Dr.MidnightGreen 4/5/22 4/7/22 8 Atlanta Falcons Philly21 4/5/22 4/7/22 9 Seattle Seahawks chewy wellington 4/6/22 4/8/22 10 New York Jets tfrank9811 4/6/22 4/8/22 11 Washington Commanders Negadelphia Norm 4/9/22 4/11/22 12 Minnesota Vikings Kephas 4/9/22 4/11/22 13 Houston Texans thebartender01 4/10/22 4/12/22 14 Baltimore Ravens ablesser88 4/10/22 4/12/22 15 Philadelphia Eagles Fly Like An Eagle 4/11/22 4/13/22 16 Philadelphia Eagles 20Safety_Hazard 4/11/22 4/13/22 17 Los Angeles Chargers LBCeaglesFan! 4/12/22 4/14/22 18 New Orleans Saints Georgia_eagle 4/12/22 4/14/22 19 Philadelphia Eagles Phoenix X Minimus 4/13/22 4/15/22 20 Pittsburgh Steelers EagleDomiNation 4/13/22 4/15/22 21 New England Patriots Domonate 4/16/22 4/18/22 22 Green Bay Packers Leo Bedio 4/16/22 4/18/22 23 Arizona Cardinals big DUB 4/17/22 4/19/22 24 Dallas Cowboys joey2arms 4/17/22 4/19/22 25 Buffalo Bills ItownBallers22 4/18/22 4/20/22 26 Tennessee Titans BrianMcE03 4/18/22 4/20/22 27 Tampa Bay Buccaneers 4133Dave 4/19/22 4/21/22 28 Green Bay Packers The Player Formerly Known as Mousecop 4/19/22 4/21/22 29 Kansas City Chiefs GreenGrampa 4/20/22 4/22/22 30 Kansas City Chiefs Legend of Nick Foles 4/20/22 4/22/22 31 Cincinnati Bengals CeleryFC 4/23/22 4/25/22 32 Detroit Lions Dtechman44 4/23/22 4/25/22

