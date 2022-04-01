NFL Mock Draft Simulation: 10 picks for the Eagles

Welcome back to the Mock Simulation Series! In this weekly column, I use the awesome draft simulator over at The Draft Network every week to play out different draft scenarios for the Eagles. Philadelphia has 10 picks in the 2022 NFL Draft, so there are many avenues for roster improvement that we will explore leading up to late April.

Pick 15: Jordan Davis, IDL, UGA

It would be a miracle if he fell this far.

Pick 16: Chris Olave, WR, Ohio State

For my money, Chris Olave is the best receiver in the class and exactly the type of player the Eagles need in their offense. Chris Olave’s speed and route running savvy would give the Eagles a dangerous deep threat to open up the field for DeVonta Smith and Dallas Goedert.

Pick 19: Kaiir Elam, CB, Florida

The Eagles need a fast and physical corner on the outside of their defense to pair with Darius Slay. Kaiir Elam fits the mold perfectly.

Pick 51: Kenneth Walker III, RB, Michigan State

Imagine the Eagles backfield with a high end talent like Kenneth Walker III. Walker’s size, speed, and home run hitting ability would be deadly behind Philly’s offensive line.

Pick 83: Greg Dulcich, TE, UCLA

Having another tight end that can contribute in the passing offense would do wonders for Jalen Hurts. Behind Dallas Goedert there is not much, but Greg Dulcich is a polished receiver with rare speed at the position.

Pick 122: Terrel Bernard, LB, Baylor

The Eagles addressed linebacker with the savvy signing of Kyzir White in free agency, but that should not be it for upgrading the position. Terrel Bernard is a quick, smart and physical defender that would pair extremely well with White to give the Eagles a ton of speed at the position.

Pick 153: Bo Melton, WR, Rutgers

Bo Melton was held back by mediocre (at best) Rutgers offenses and could still have some great football ahead of him. He is a solid route runner with good hands and very good speed. Even if the Eagles draft a receiver high, adding another one late would create needed competition at the position.

Pick 162: Verone McKinley III, S, Oregon

The picture at safety is still very unclear for the Eagles right now and it is possible the Eagles spend a much higher pick at the position. However Verone McKinley is a ball-hawk with starter upside and would be a great late round addition.

Pick 166: Matt Araiza, P, SDSU

Okay I am now selling myself on drafting one of the best special teams prospects this century. Araiza would be a weapon at punter and give the defense a huge advantage on every drive.

Pick 194: Chris Paul, IOL, Tulsa

Chris Paul jumped onto everyone’s radars when he had a fantastic combine, running sub 4.9 despite weighing 323 pounds. Paul is a high upside guard prospect that would be a perfect project for the Eagles offensive line staff.

