2022 NFL Strength Of Schedule, Regular Season - Sharp Football Analysis

Based on projected win totals, the Washington Commanders have the easiest strength of schedule for the 2022 NFL season. The next easiest schedules, in order, are the Chicago Bears, Philadelphia Eagles, Indianapolis Colts, and Seattle Seahawks. [...] Last season (2021), the Top 7 teams with the easiest schedule were: Bills, Buccaneers, Bengals, Broncos, Eagles, Dolphins & Cowboys. Warren Sharp’s 2021 NFL Strength of Schedule methodology correctly forecasted that 6 of these Top 7 teams would rank inside the Top 10 easiest schedules (only the Bengals did not).

Eagles All-22 Film Review: Kyzir White brings speed to Philadelphia’s defense - BGN

I can see why White was signed to a pretty low 1 year deal, but I can also see the huge appeal from an Eagles point of view. He will instantly become the Eagles best linebacker in coverage and I think he has basically signed to play a similar role that they hoped Davion Taylor could play last season before injury. The Eagles have not had a linebacker with the speed to match up to tight ends and running backs in man coverage or a linebacker with instincts as good as White’s in zone coverage. I think White creates a good pair with TJ Edwards who will play the more physical, downhill linebacker whilst White will use his speed to clean up. Edwards struggles in coverage with his athleticism too so White will be a valuable asset.

Eagles do not appear content to stick with their 2021 run-heavy identity - PhillyVoice

With the Eagles being unable to trade for Russell Wilson or Deshaun Watson, Hurts seems to have survived the free agency portion of the offseason. If he can also survive the 2022 NFL Draft and remain the team’s starter this season, it appears that he’s going to have to show that he can win through the air, and with (for now) basically the same cast of characters.

Kirk Cousins, the Vikings, and the Dynasties of Mediocrity - Football Outsiders

The Philadelphia Eagles are an odd duck, as their run includes their Super Bowl victory in 2017, which is almost perfectly counterbalanced by the 4-11-1 Carson Wentz disaster year of 2020. Scratch those two years out and the Eagles have won either seven or nine games every year since 2015; an impressive level of consistent blandness. Those two outlier years really do hurt them; they have the fifth-highest win variance on the list. But they do seem in position to rattle off a bunch more average years, which will help lower the impact of those outliers over time.

NFL 2022 QB Gravitron: What advanced metrics say about Joe Burrow, Justin Herbert, Patrick Mahomes and others - The Athletic

Jalen Hurts makes enough plays to make the Eagles think he could be their future at quarterback. Yet his IQR last season placed him 18th, among the likes of Carson Wentz, Jared Goff, Bridgewater and Jackson. Now is that what Philadelphia is looking for in a passer? The IQR doesn’t take into account Hurts’ rushing ability, as he tallied 784 rushing yards and 10 TDs. But even with Hurts’ overall game, he amassed only a 0.03 EPA, again lurking around Wentz and Jackson at 19th.

Terrell Owens returning to play in Fan Controlled Football league - PFT

Fan Controlled Football is a 7-on-7 indoor league that allows fans to call offensive plays and vote on rules. Manziel announced last week he was returning for a second season. Marshawn Lynch, Austin Ekeler, Richard Sherman, Dalvin Cook and Tiki and Ronde Barber own teams in the league. The league, which begins its second season on April 16, is expanding from four teams to eight. All games will be played at Pullman Yards in Atlanta and broadcast on NBCLX and Peacock.

‘The vision is big’: Boston Scott sees a future for himself with both the Eagles and esports - Inquirer

There’s a practical side to Scott’s multitasking into esports. Other pros who have taken on two traditional pro sports, such as Bo Jackson and Deion Sanders, who both played in the NFL and MLB, have had to contend with more physical wear and tear.“I’m not putting myself at risk of getting injured,” Scott pointed out, but gaming still gives his competitive focus, concentration and mental reaction under pressure a good workout. “Yes, it’s a video game, but you’re still teaching yourself skills, it still takes cognitive function, you’re still teaching your brain to learn new things that keep you sharp. The skills that you can practice in Rocket League, it is kind of similar to catching a football, to doing hand-eye coordination drills. That’s something I’ve fallen in love with, the process of getting better at my craft, in football. And so, with a game that’s as hard as Rocket League, the competitor in me is like, man, it’s so rewarding.”

DraftKings has Dallas Cowboys tied for third-most over/under win totals in NFC in 2022 - Blogging The Boys

The Cowboys are coming off of a season where they won 12 games and lost in the Wild Card Round of the playoffs. So far their roster appears to be weaker than when they last took the field, but the 2022 NFL Draft still has yet to come. Ideally the Cowboys will improve upon last year and therefore win more than 12 games; however, a 12-win season is a pretty impressive thing. What’s more is that while history isn’t necessarily an indication at how this current group will respond, the Cowboys franchise has had difficulty repeating success year to year.

Giants mock draft tracker: A new leader at No. 5 - Big Blue View

For the first time since we began posting 2022 NFL mock draft trackers, there is a new top choice at No. 5 for the New York Giants. Alabama offensive tackle Evan Neal is now the player mock often mocked to the Giants at No. 5 in Round 1. Neal was the choice in 16 of 55 mock drafts (29.1 percent). North Carolina State Ikem Ekwonu, the leader in all of our previous trackers, was chosen in 14 mock drafts (25.5 percent).

Congress investigates Washington for financial improprieties; Roger Goodell still protects Dan Snyder - Hogs Haven

This has been another long week in Dan Snyder’s disastrous, decades-long ownership of the NFL’s Washington franchise. Roger Goodell spoke to the media and weaved a wonderful tale about Dan Snyder’s non-hands on status with the franchise. He told whoever would believe him that he doesn’t believe Snyder has been to the team’s facilities, and they would talk about Snyder’s status soon. This contradicted previous reports, and new reports about Dan Snyder’s status within the franchise. Ron Rivera has said on multiple occasions that he discusses team matters with Dan and Tanya Snyder. Dan has been to games throughout the season, and photos were posted by the team’s own social media managers to show his attendance.

This rugby tackle literally knocked a dude out of his shorts - SB Nation

I’m not going to say this is the greatest tackle of all time, but I will say this hit by Semi Valemei in Australia’s National Rugby League (NRL) has made my short list of the best tackles of all time, regardless of sport.

The Look Ahead #83: Something doesn’t smell right in Tampa + 2022 Over Unders - The SB Nation NFL Show

Rob “Stats” Guerrera and RJ Ochoa react to the news that Bruce Arians is stepping away from coaching the Bucs. Plus the 2022 win totals are out and there are some fascinating bets available. Why the Bucs’ story about the coaching change doesn’t smell right (3:58). One issue with the transition from Arians to Bowles that could be a problem in the future (8:20). Todd Bowles didn’t get a raw deal with the Jets (13:28). Coaching change doesn’t affect the Bucs’ win total (19:35). Why doesn’t Vegas believe in the Chiefs (21:37). The Cowboys look like a safe over (27:26). The 49ers may be the most volatile bet of them all (33:46).

