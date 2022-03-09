Well, ladies and gentleman, Carson Wentz is coming back to the NFC East!

The Washington Commanders are acquiring the former Philadelphia Eagles quarterback from the Indianapolis Colts for “a package of picks that is thought to include two third-round picks,” according to NFL insider Adam Schefter. Washington is also reportedly taking on his full contract as opposed to the Colts paying any of his remaining money. UPDATE: The compensation details have been revealed.

Trade terms, per sources…



Colts get:

2022 third-round pick

2023 third-round pick that can become a second if Carson Wentz plays 70 percent of plays.

2022 second-round pick



Commanders get:

QB Carson Wentz

2022 second-round pick. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 9, 2022

My official reaction to this news?

LMAOOOOOOOOOOOOOO!

I can’t believe this is happening.

On the very same day that a story emerged further painting Wentz in a bad light, nonetheless!

Everyone knew that Washington was very desperate for quarterback help. They weren’t shy to admit as much publicly. But trading for Wentz is a whole new level of desperation.

He offers more upside than Taylor Heinicke from a physical talent standpoint, to be sure. But is he even definitely better than him at this point? And by a significant margin?

You really weren’t deterred by the Colts being so willing to give up on him just one year after they traded a first-round pick (No. 16 overall) and a third-round pick to get him? You aren’t concerned that Frank Reich, who was Wentz’s biggest remaining backer in the NFL, no longer wanted to work with him?

Amazing.

Washington gets so, SO much wrong both on and off the field. This is just another big, embarrassing mistake for them.

And it’s much to the Eagles’ delight. They’re ensured that one of their division rivals won’t be in a spot to truly contend for anything meaningful.

Wentz’s arrival in Washington obviously adds an entire new level of intrigue to the Eagles’ annual two matchups with the Commanders. Wentz presumably going up against his predecessor in Jalen Hurts will be interesting to see. It’ll also be interesting to see how Wentz is received when he visits Lincoln Financial Field (spoiler alert: there will be plenty of boos).

Wentz left a complicated legacy behind in Philly considering how he ultimately did help the Eagles win their first Super Bowl. Most of us believed in him as the team’s long-term franchise quarterback at one point in time, and some until he was traded to Indy (and perhaps still do?!).

But Wentz is undoubtedly the enemy now and it’ll be easy to root against him.