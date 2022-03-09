Report: Carson Wentz “voiced his displeasure with the Eagles’ success” to other injured players during the Super Bowl run

With Ben Simmons returning to Philadelphia on Thursday night, there’s a lot of angst in the air. The people in this city are more than ready to unleash their disdain on a former friend turned foe.

But it is another former Philly star who is the subject of Philly fans’ ire on the day before Simmons’ return. This tidbit from Jeff McLane’s “NFL combine leftovers” article is making the rounds on Wednesday morning (bold emphasis mine):

Wentz struggled with accountability in his last three seasons in Philadelphia and it hurt his standing with teammates and coaches. But it was the torn ACL that ended his 2017 season and denied him the Super Bowl run that revealed character defects and affected him in certain corners of the locker room. Sometime before the championship game, Wentz voiced his displeasure with the Eagles’ success to a group of other injured players, sources with direct knowledge of the incident said. One of the players immediately confronted him and the two eventually had to be separated. Wentz certainly had his supporters or those that sympathized with the obstacles he faced in Philly. If he was more successful, others would have likely been willing to overlook some of his personality quirks.

Before we dive in to what was said here, a couple of things to get out of the way:

In anticipation of the “You’re obsessed with Wentz! Get over it, he’s not on the team anymore!” comments that this article is inevitably bound to spawn, the information unearthed here is about his time ON THE EAGLES. And this is an Eagles blog. We write about the Eagles. So, miss me with that nonsense.

McLane did not post this article for the purpose of crapping on Wentz. It’s just one portion of a lengthy article with multiple sections and this one was about contrasting Jalen Hurts’ stellar intangibles with Wentz’s less than desirable qualities.

OK, getting back to the matter at hand.

Certainly not the best look for No. 11. It’s hardly the first example we’ve heard of him not being a great teammate. But being so selfish that you complain to your teammates about making a championship run without you? That’s a new low.

It’s one thing for Wentz to be bummed about not being able to play; that’s understandable. What’s not is that he seemingly would’ve been fine (or at least not too torn up about) the team blowing their opportunity to win the Super Bowl. That’s incredibly lame.

It’s not like the Eagles or their fans have been lamenting the decision to trade him to the Colts, especially after he melted down the way he did at the end of the 2021 season. But this kind of story leaves no doubt that moving on was the right call. (Not to mention Indy’s apparent displeasure with him this offseason.)

As for the player who confronted Wentz? Many have made guesses as to who it could be. Based on some things I’ve heard over the years, I would not be surprised if it was Darren Sproles.