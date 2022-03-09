Jason Kelce touches on Eagles future while guest hosting WIP Morning Show

SportsRadio 94WIP is featuring special guest hosts on their morning show every Wednesday this month and today’s was none other than Jason Kelce.

Naturally, the Philadelphia Eagles’ living legend was asked about his future. Here’s what he had to say (via NBC Sports Philadelphia):

“Fair question. I’ll answer it like this. I’ve answered it like this in the past. I’m playing until I’m not. I’m an active player for the Philadelphia Eagles right now. I love my teammates, I love playing in the city. When it’s time to step away, I’ll make that abundantly clear.” “I don’t want to announce anything on the radio. I kind of feel like everything is trending in a certain direction but I’m going to make that clear to my teammates and coaches and everything like that first. I will not be announcing that today.”

By all indications, the “everything is trending in a certain direction” inclusion points to Kelce returning for his 12th NFL season. Nothing is official until Kelce and the Eagles agree on a new contract that brings him back in the fold but it shouldn’t be too hard to get that done.

With free agency immediately around the corner and NFL Draft preparation ramping up, one would think Kelce will reach an official decision in the near future.

The Eagles would be very happy to get Kelce back considering the 34-year-old is still playing at an All-Pro level. His return as the starting center would mean the starting offensive line would look like this for 2022:

Left tackle — Jordan Mailata

Left guard — Isaac Seumalo*

Center — Jason Kelce

Right guard — Landon Dickerson*

Right tackle — Lane Johnson.

(*It’s possible that Dickerson remains at left guard, where he finished the year, and Seumalo moves over to right guard. Either way, it’s a pretty good group.)

When Kelce does eventually call it a career, perhaps we’ll still be hearing from him on the airwaves at WIP. Perhaps today was a test run for the (hopefully distant) future.

UPDATE: Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni and offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland separately called in to the show Kelce a lot of love. Eagles really trying to make sure he doesn’t walk away.