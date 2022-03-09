Eagles News: Justin Reid among potential free agent targets

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ...

Eagles free-agency guide: Safety Justin Reid tops list of players to watch - ESPN

S Justin Reid, Houston Texans. Projected deal: 3 years, $21 million. The Eagles’ two primary safeties from last year, Rodney McLeod and Anthony Harris, are free agents to be. Roseman has no choice but to dive into the safety market. Reid figures to be one of their targets. He started 53 games over four seasons in Houston, posting seven interceptions and 23 passes defensed to go with over 300 tackles. “He’s a downhill, top-down player. Very strong at running in the alley, tackling in the run game and has on-ball production over his career,” said ESPN NFL writer/analyst Matt Bowen. “He has the physical traits to play the position and he would fit with [defensive coordinator Jonathan] Gannon because of his split-field experience.” And he’s just 25 years old. If the Eagles are going to sign a player to a multiyear deal in free agency, they’re going to want someone who will still be in his prime as the team’s young nucleus enters theirs. Reid offers that without breaking the bank.

NFL Free Agency Targets: 35 players with connections to the Eagles - BGN

Nick Sirianni was Zach Pascal’s offensive coordinator for three seasons. In addition, Eagles passing game coordinator Kevin Patullo was Pascal’s position coach in Indy for two years. It’s easy to imagine the coaching staff will be pining for Howie Roseman to sign him. It doesn’t necessarily mean they’ll get their way. But Pascal might happen to fit exactly what the Eagles are looking for in free agency. And that’s not what most fans would probably like to see: a high-volume, top-end kind of pass-catcher. The problem with that thinking is the Eagles might not be inclined to break the bank for a veteran receiver. For starters, consider that they threw the ball less frequently (in terms of passing play percentage) than any other team last year. If DeVonta Smith is already failing to get the regular looks he deserves, it’s hard to envision the Eagles sinking major resources into yet another volume target. The Eagles have also spoken highly of Quez Watkins, indicating that they don’t view themselves as barren at receiver outside of Smith. No one is denying the Eagles need to add more talent at receiver and adding Pascal would hardly be a sexy signing. He’s averaging just 472 yards per season. But the 27-year-old would fit their budget and very well might qualify as a undervalued player. Pascal’s numbers were ascending until Carson Wentz arrived in Indy last year. Wentz doesn’t exactly have an extensive history of getting the best out of his receivers as much as he does with, say, tight ends. The thinking here is that Pascal would be a souped-up version of J.J. Arcega-Whiteside. That’s to say, a very good run-blocking receiver who can contribute more than JJAW in the passing game as a legitimate complementary option alongside Smith and Watkins.

NFC East Mixtape Vol.47 Prepping for Free Agency - BGN Radio

*This episode was recorded before the Seattle Seahawks traded Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos.* With free agency a week away, Brandon Lee Gowton and RJ Ochoa discuss the area of focus for each team in the division.

Eagles should target these 5 players in free agency following franchise tag deadline - NJ.com

EDGE/LB Charles Harris, Detroit Lions. Harris could fit because he has experience playing in a 3-4, something the Eagles used at times last season. Harris also did a good job on the backside of run plays keeping contain. Last season, the Eagles had issues with opposing running backs cutting back on the backside on runs, picking up yards because the defensive end crashed down hard and left the edge open. Harris does a good job sinking down the line of scrimmage but not losing contain.

Grand jury is poised to hear Deshaun Watson evidence on Friday - PFT

As the quarterback carousel suddenly begins to spin, the possibility of Watson emerging from the current week with no criminal charges could set the stage for a long-awaited trade. The decision of Aaron Rodgers to stay put and the trade of Russell Wilson to the Broncos makes Watson the top available quarterback, for anyone seeking a veteran upgrade.

DeMarcus Lawrence declining the pay cut is the right move for himself - Blogging The Boys

The excitement in Dallas never seems to end. In the seemingly-daily edition of “what drama are the Cowboys dealing with now,” The Dallas Morning News reported that DeMarcus Lawrence declined to take a pay-cut, leaving his future with the team in doubt. This dramatically drops the chances of Amari Cooper and DeMarcus Lawrence both returning in 2022. But from Lawrence’s viewpoint, this is the right move. For several reasons, declining to take a pay cut is reasonable for the 29-year-old defensive end.

Giants NFL free agency 2022: Players to target, and avoid - Big Blue VIew

Marcus Mariota, QB. A byproduct to Daniel Jones’ unfortunate propensity to get injured must be the Giants’ serious investment at the backup quarterback position. Alas, we witnessed the 2021 season post Jones’ neck injury. The team fell apart, and it was the most unwatchable offensive football I’ve seen. Schoen comes from Buffalo, a team that invested a cheap contract in Mitchell Trubisky last off-season. Trubisky was the “overrated” free agent in the ESPN article, and Mariota is the “underrated.” I would undoubtedly consider Trubisky a backup to Jones, but rumors are circulating about a possible “big pay-day.” New York may not be able to invest large sums of money into the position, albeit Schoen seems to understand the extreme value in a solid backup quarterback. Mariota will be 28 years old. He has a similar athletic profile to Daniel Jones, and he’s good enough to competently start if anything were to happen to Jones. If New York could figure out how to reasonably land Mariota, then they should pursue him.

Russell Wilson traded to the Denver Broncos; Washington’s search for its next QB continues - Hogs Haven

The Washington Commanders swung big at QB Russell Wilson last week, but were rejected by the Seattle Seahawks. They reportedly offered multiple first round picks to bring Russ home. It always seemed like a long shot that the Seahawks would trade Wilson to another NFC team, and it looked like he would be staying in Seattle this season for a number of reasons.

BREAKING NEWS: Broncos acquire Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson - Mile High Report

As it stands, the Broncos’ offense looks like this: Russell Wilson, Javonte Williams, Courtland Sutton, Tim Patrick, Jerry Jeudy, KJ Hamler, and Albert Okwuegbunam. That is some serious firepower when combined with a whole new offensive system that has also had huge amounts of success in recent years with Aaron Rodgers and the Pack. Wilson is currently under the final two years of his deal and will cost $19M in salary in 2022 and $22M in 2023. The Broncos have over $41M in salary cap and can easily absorb this trade, but I would expect some sort of contract extension to keep Wilson here longer to come at some point.

Aaron Rodgers decides to return to Packers, expected to sign massive new contract - Acme Packing Company

Aaron Rodgers’ decision is here, and to paraphrase his favorite film character, John Wick, we’re thinking he’s back. The Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday reported via Twitter that Rodgers will indeed return to the Green Bay Packers for the 2022 season. McAfee’s sources only say that Rodgers is returning with a contract extension on the way that has not yet been agreed to but that will be “cap friendly.” McAfee also noted that retirement was a “real consideration.” Momentarily after this tweet came in, Ian Rapoport of NFL.com confirmed that Rodgers is returning, providing details of a massive contract that his sources indicate has been agreed upon by both sides. Per Rapoport, the deal is for four years and a massive $200 million, with $153 million guaranteed. However, McAfee disputed that contract talk, saying his sources indicate the 4 years and $200 million is “not accurate.”

Chargers sign Mike Williams to 3-year, $60 million extension - Bolts From The Blue

After much speculation about whether or not the Chargers will bring back their WR1 from the 2021 season, the news finally dropped. Per Adam Schefter, the Chargers are signing Mike Williams to a three-year, $60 million contract extension that will include $40 million guaranteed with $28 million coming in year one. His yearly average of $20 million puts him right up under his teammate Keenan Allen ($20.25 million) and also tied him with Amari Cooper — for the moment — as the league’s fourth-highest paid receiver. [BLG Note: Don’t think the Eagles were going to spend big on WR but Williams had notable connections to Philly’s coaching staff.]

Detroit Lions reportedly re-sign WR Josh Reynolds to a 2-year deal - Pride Of Detroit

The Detroit Lions have re-signed wide receiver Josh Reynolds, as first announced by his agent Apex Sports Group. According to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, it’s a two-year deal worth up to $12 million. Further details on the contract were not immediately available. Reynolds was added to the Lions roster midseason in 2021 after he requested to be waived by the Tennessee Titans when he was overshadowed by the Titans’ deep receiver bench. Immediately, Reynolds helped turn the Lions’ offense around, racking up 306 yards and two touchdowns in seven games. His chemistry with Jared Goff—whom he played with in Los Angeles—was evident, and he was able to stretch the ball downfield in a way that was missing from the Lions’ offense prior to his arrival. [BLG Note: Another free agent with Eagles connections goes off the board.]

Trading Jordan Love is a win-win for the Packers, and QB needy teams - SB Nation

The rumors and consternation are over: Aaron Rodgers is returning to the Green Bay Packers. In the end Occam’s Razor applied, and the simplest outcome was met. The drama and romanticism of Rodgers leaving for another team made far less sense than sticking with an already successful organization looking to get over the final hump. This is also a case of history repeating itself. Just as Rodgers was forced to wait behind Brett Favre, we now have Jordan Love biding his time to take over for Rodgers — but it’s apparent that wait might be too long. With plenty of QB-needy teams, and a seller’s market on passers, it now presents the Packers with a chance to rectify one of their worst picks in recent memory. That sounds harsh, but spot the lie. In hindsight, selecting Love was a colossal waste that banked on the idea that Rodgers was winding down, or willing to walk away from the NFL. Neither has happened, and now he’ll be playing into his 40s, just like Tom Brady did.

Off Day Debrief #79: Calvin Ridley suspended for betting + ESPN’s Mike Tannenbaum on Rodgers, Wilson, and more! - The SB Nation NFL Show

Rob “Stats” Guerrera and Brandon Lee Gowton are joined by Kevin Knight of the Falcoholic and Mike Tannenbaum of ESPN! Did anyone know Ridley was about to get suspended for a year? (4:41). Are the Falcons just plain cursed? (6:05). Was Ridley’s absence last year due to gambling issues? (6:38). Did the NFL come down on him too harshly? (7:59). What is Ridley’s football future (10:11). What do the Falcons do at WR now? (11:32). The Top 5 Free Agent Bargains (13:20). One steal at safety (17:51). A TE that won’t cost a ton of money (20:17). The one running back that will be a good free agent value (24:20). One place to spend along the defensive line (30:34). Mike Tannenbaum of ESPN (36:32). What are GMs doing the week before legal tampering begins? (36:57). Is the Eagles roster in a place where trading for a veteran QB is worth it? (37:36). How do executives think about the Deshaun Watson situation? (39:32) Why did the Dolphins close the door on him? (40:55). What will the Eagles do with their 3 first round draft picks? (42:10). Did Jimmy G. intentionally sink his trade value by waiting to have surgery? (43:25). Who are some prospects people should keep their eye on? (49:00).

